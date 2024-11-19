I'll give Nike a pass for last seaon's effort, which was fine in an overly retro style. But I have literally never liked a single adidas kit. It's personal taste - I don't like the stripes. It's tacky over-branding.



People say it comes with the (adidas) territory - but I don't like the territory. If they did a smart kit with just a trefoil on it, I'd be fine about it.



While I would say I think adidas have made us a few nice kits, particularly the 2011-12 away kit, I'm with you on their branding. I've always found it overbearing. In the past it often looked like an Adidas kit with a Liverpool badge added on, rather than a Liverpool kit with a makers logo attached, which is how I think it should be.They seem too keen to shoehorn their own branding onto kits in a way that dominates them a bit too much for my taste. Mind you, some people are into the brand almost as much as they're into their clubs, so what we perceive as over-branding may be exactly what floats their particular boat.The stripes all over the kits is a definite "not for me, Jeff" moment, though.