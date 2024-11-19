« previous next »
^
It's just a shame the crowd surfer banner of the same image hardly ever saw the light of day. I wonder where that is these days? Didn't loads of RAWK posters help fund the making of it?
Quote from: Son of Spion on November 19, 2024, 07:31:57 pm
^
It's just a shame the crowd surfer banner of the same image hardly ever saw the light of day. I wonder where that is these days? Didn't loads of RAWK posters help fund the making of it?

Yeah I loved that. Think was out at some CL games back in the day but not too often.
Quote from: De La Goal on November 19, 2024, 03:37:31 pm
Look - there's no such thing as a good adidas kit. They've literally never done a good one. Some people will make a case for the first one they did in 1985, but they're wrong.

Always far too much branding, terrible designs (all those massive white flashes, incontinent pigeons, cricket collars, etc., etc.), awful material.

If we can't have NB back, I vote Umbro.
I agree to a degree but the Nike ones haven't been great but yes I was a big fan of the New Balance ones, my favourite being the one we won the CL in
Quote from: JasonF on November 19, 2024, 07:03:51 pm
I had that as my wallpaper back in the day. Was made by someone who used to post here called Kitster.

Plenty of throwbacks here: https://www.flickr.com/photos/kitster29/
Quote from: JasonF on November 19, 2024, 07:03:51 pm
Was it this by any chance?



I had that as my wallpaper back in the day. Was made by someone who used to post here called Kitster.

Kitster designed the Standards Corrupted protest shirt back in the day.
Quote from: elbow on November 19, 2024, 10:26:13 pm
Kitster designed the Standards Corrupted protest shirt back in the day.

Yeah I've still got that in a draw.
Quote from: JasonF on November 20, 2024, 01:09:08 am
Yeah I've still got that in a draw.

Yep, same.
Quote from: De La Goal on November 19, 2024, 03:37:31 pm
Look - there's no such thing as a good adidas kit. They've literally never done a good one. Some people will make a case for the first one they did in 1985, but they're wrong.

Always far too much branding, terrible designs (all those massive white flashes, incontinent pigeons, cricket collars, etc., etc.), awful material.

If we can't have NB back, I vote Umbro.

You're preaching to the converted with me; I've long flown the flag for Umbro as a kit supplier. Our absolute glory days came while we were wearing Umbro kits too. However, they are too small a player in the football shirt business for us these days. Adidas May have terrible designs etc, but one other thing they also have is a ton of cold hard cash. Let them give us as much of that as possible.
Quote from: CraigDS on November 19, 2024, 08:13:32 pm
Yeah I loved that. Think was out at some CL games back in the day but not too often.

Quote from: Son of Spion on November 19, 2024, 07:31:57 pm
^
It's just a shame the crowd surfer banner of the same image hardly ever saw the light of day. I wonder where that is these days? Didn't loads of RAWK posters help fund the making of it?

Yeah, I was one of them.

The problem was it was fucking huge though, I remember it coming across us in the Kop and thinking, oh fuck, the scale was wrong ;D  It was really heavy as well IIRC
Quote from: De La Goal on November 19, 2024, 03:37:31 pm
Look - there's no such thing as a good adidas kit. They've literally never done a good one. Some people will make a case for the first one they did in 1985, but they're wrong.

Always far too much branding, terrible designs (all those massive white flashes, incontinent pigeons, cricket collars, etc., etc.), awful material.

If we can't have NB back, I vote Umbro.

Sentimental post, sorry. Umbro are shite in the modern age.

West Ham, shite.
Bournemouth home is nice but material seems weird shiny stuff like Warrior had, away and third are hideous.
Brentford, shite designs across all three kits.
Ipswitch, see above with Brentford.

Umbro being good is a old skool sentimental thing. They are not. Our best kits of the modern era were indeed NB but apart from that they were adidas.
Quote from: rob1966 on November 20, 2024, 10:44:00 am
Yeah, I was one of them.

The problem was it was fucking huge though, I remember it coming across us in the Kop and thinking, oh fuck, the scale was wrong ;D  It was really heavy as well IIRC
That's a shame. It was a really great banner. I wonder where it is now?
Quote from: Son of Spion on November 20, 2024, 11:07:00 am
That's a shame. It was a really great banner. I wonder where it is now?

Billy Smarts needed a new big top
Quote from: Son of Spion on November 20, 2024, 11:07:00 am
That's a shame. It was a really great banner. I wonder where it is now?

I'd stopped posting on RAWK for yonks, but found an old thread from 2012, it was stored in the HJC shop where it had languished for 5 years and needed a new fire safety certificate and also moving out of the shop as it was in the way. Armin/Harrinder where dealing with it with the manufacturer to get a new certificate. The thing was 22m x 15 m, fucking huge. That thread died a death, so no idea where it is, or even if it exists anymore.
Quote from: rob1966 on November 20, 2024, 11:35:51 am
I'd stopped posting on RAWK for yonks, but found an old thread from 2012, it was stored in the HJC shop where it had languished for 5 years and needed a new fire safety certificate and also moving out of the shop as it was in the way. Armin/Harrinder where dealing with it with the manufacturer to get a new certificate. The thing was 22m x 15 m, fucking huge. That thread died a death, so no idea where it is, or even if it exists anymore.

Looks like people were talking about it coming out back in 2017...

https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=335480.msg15430786#msg15430786


Quote from: stewy17 on November 20, 2024, 12:09:32 pm
Looks like people were talking about it coming out back in 2017...

https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=335480.msg15430786#msg15430786

I'd forgotten about that, I even posted in it

Quote from: oojason on July 13, 2017, 02:26:38 pm
this one mate...






Quote from: rob1966 on July 13, 2017, 05:36:38 pm
You can't appreciate it from the pics, but its fucking massive. Will it fit in the Anny?

Quote from: dudleyred on July 13, 2017, 06:41:13 pm
It's 15m x 22.5m - fucking massive is a fair assessment ;D

Yes should fit - plan is to start it on divide and let it drift to corner of AL & KD stand




Banner last seen in 2020 under the Anny by the looks of it
Another fake floating about which looks far better than the initial one which was knocking about.


Quote from: De La Goal on November 19, 2024, 03:37:31 pm
Look - there's no such thing as a good adidas kit. They've literally never done a good one. Some people will make a case for the first one they did in 1985, but they're wrong.

Always far too much branding, terrible designs (all those massive white flashes, incontinent pigeons, cricket collars, etc., etc.), awful material.

If we can't have NB back, I vote Umbro.

Try not to get too wound up by things I see online, but this has well and truly rattled me. Fair play.
Absolutely mental that anyone would say Adidas have NEVER done a nice kit, look at John Barnes flying down the wing in the white fleks kit or the silver/grey away and say they've NEVER done a nice kit. Ever. They are iconic.
Quote from: stewy17 on November 21, 2024, 10:37:44 am
Another fake floating about which looks far better than the initial one which was knocking about.



Middlesborough mixed with the 2014-15 Warrior offering.
Quote from: Paul JH on November 21, 2024, 12:12:15 pm
Absolutely mental that anyone would say Adidas have NEVER done a nice kit, look at John Barnes flying down the wing in the white fleks kit or the silver/grey away and say they've NEVER done a nice kit. Ever. They are iconic.

1988-vintage Johnny Barnes would have looked fantastic clad in a pillow case a la Julian Cope. The jersey had nothing to do with it (those short shorts, on the other hand - blimey).

I bought the "white flecks" jersey from Kumar Bros. for something like £14. I was moving away from the UK and wanted something to show people where I was from. They laughed, and rightly so.

Grey is an acceptable colour for a battleship - but not a football kit. Don't even get me started on green.

Love the outrage over Umbro. It's not controversial to say that our best recent kit was the 2017-18 version - a clear homage to the 1976-82 Umbro kit, in which we won 3 European Cups, 4 league titles and two league cups. That's the Umbro we're talking about.

And yeah, I know they could never make a deal with LFC these days - but compare the aesthetics of their LFC archive to adidas's abominations.
It's not fair to compare the two eras in design though. In general 70/80s kits were way different (simpler) than those in the new millenium, not just Liverpool's.
Right. So compare NB (home kits) to adidas. Or indeed Nike.

Quote from: stewy17 on November 21, 2024, 10:37:44 am
Another fake floating about which looks far better than the initial one which was knocking about.



So much better with adidas text on their logo. hope they come to their senses and bring back full logo
Quote from: De La Goal on November 22, 2024, 06:31:19 pm
Right. So compare NB (home kits) to adidas. Or indeed Nike.



NB's kits are superior for the most part, thats true. And they'll always be remembred fondly for the successes we've had wearing them. That's a huge bonus. One of the nicest Adidas kits we've had will forever be associated with Hodgson for an example. But you can't say Adidas (or Nike) have never done us a nice kit. Plenty of examples to the contrary in fact.
Quote from: De La Goal on November 22, 2024, 06:31:19 pm
Right. So compare NB (home kits) to adidas. Or indeed Nike.

Quote from: BarryCrocker on November 17, 2024, 10:45:05 am
And it has to be said that Warrior/NB are the only kit manufacturers to actually make Liverpool jerseys. All the majors make their own kits and throw a clubs badge on it.
Quote from: stewy17 on November 21, 2024, 10:37:44 am
Another fake floating about which looks far better than the initial one which was knocking about.



Not bad. If they are paying us good money, I have absolutely no problem with that ...
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on November 22, 2024, 10:48:44 pm
Not bad. If they are paying us good money, I have absolutely no problem with that ...

It's just a fake based around leaked information and guess work.

Here's Man Utd and Arsenal kits using the exact same template:



I don't think even Adidas are that lazy.
Quote from: child-in-time on November 22, 2024, 07:24:01 pm
But you can't say Adidas (or Nike) have never done us a nice kit. Plenty of examples to the contrary in fact.

I'll give Nike a pass for last seaon's effort, which was fine in an overly retro style. But I have literally never liked a single adidas kit. It's personal taste - I don't like the stripes. It's tacky over-branding.

People say it comes with the (adidas) territory - but I don't like the territory. If they did a smart kit with just a trefoil on it, I'd be fine about it.
Quote from: De La Goal on November 23, 2024, 10:22:17 am
I'll give Nike a pass for last seaon's effort, which was fine in an overly retro style. But I have literally never liked a single adidas kit. It's personal taste - I don't like the stripes. It's tacky over-branding.

People say it comes with the (adidas) territory - but I don't like the territory. If they did a smart kit with just a trefoil on it, I'd be fine about it.
While I would say I think adidas have made us a few nice kits, particularly the 2011-12 away kit, I'm with you on their branding. I've always found it overbearing. In the past it often looked like an Adidas kit with a Liverpool badge added on, rather than a Liverpool kit with a makers logo attached, which is how I think it should be.

They seem too keen to shoehorn their own branding onto kits in a way that dominates them a bit too much for my taste. Mind you, some people are into the brand almost as much as they're into their clubs, so what we perceive as over-branding may be exactly what floats their particular boat.

The stripes all over the kits is a definite "not for me, Jeff" moment, though.
Quote from: Son of Spion on November 23, 2024, 10:56:22 am
In the past it often looked like an Adidas kit with a Liverpool badge added on, rather than a Liverpool kit with a makers logo attached, which is how I think it should be.

You've put it in a nutshell. Thank you.
Possibly the only time we get to see this kit on him...



https://www.footyheadlines.com/2024/09/liverpool-25-26-home-kit.html
3rd kit...







Quote from: Samie on Today at 05:36:03 pm
3rd kit...









It's a fake based on the leaks like the home kits we've seen. I quite like this one personally, but that doesn't make it legit.

Here's their 3rd kit too:





But I would definitely consider these fakes/concepts.
It's not fake... and you've posted the Away kit colours mate.  ;D
That looks like an 85/86 shirt dyed green
Quote from: Luvva bevvy on Chrimbo day on Today at 06:05:25 pm
That looks like an 85/86 shirt dyed green
I was thinking the very same.

It's money for old rope, this kit designing thing. Just do the exact same shirt as you did almost 40 years ago but in a different colour. Job's a goodun.
Quote from: Sprouts of Spion on Today at 06:31:29 pm
I was thinking the very same.

It's money for old rope, this kit designing thing. Just do the exact same shirt as you did almost 40 years ago but in a different colour. Job's a goodun.
Actually looking at the badge its more 87/88
It's gorgeous but I'm not overly keen on the badge like that, the colour looks off, it'd look even better with just our current Liverbird in white.
Quote from: Luvva bevvy on Chrimbo day on Today at 06:40:10 pm
Actually looking at the badge its more 87/88
Yep. I was basically thinking 80s,  but specifically it's the '87-'89 kit with that particular badge.
Quote from: Samie on Today at 05:36:03 pm
3rd kit...









Thats 17th March  sorted
