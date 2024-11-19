Absolutely mental that anyone would say Adidas have NEVER done a nice kit, look at John Barnes flying down the wing in the white fleks kit or the silver/grey away and say they've NEVER done a nice kit. Ever. They are iconic.
1988-vintage Johnny Barnes would have looked fantastic clad in a pillow case a la Julian Cope. The jersey had nothing to do with it (those short shorts, on the other hand - blimey).
I bought the "white flecks" jersey from Kumar Bros. for something like £14. I was moving away from the UK and wanted something to show people where I was from. They laughed, and rightly so.
Grey is an acceptable colour for a battleship - but not a football kit. Don't even get me started on green.
Love the outrage over Umbro. It's not controversial to say that our best recent kit was the 2017-18 version - a clear homage to the 1976-82 Umbro kit, in which we won 3 European Cups, 4 league titles and two league cups. That's the Umbro we're talking about.
And yeah, I know they could never make a deal with LFC these days - but compare the aesthetics of their LFC archive to adidas's abominations.