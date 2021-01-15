^It's just a shame the crowd surfer banner of the same image hardly ever saw the light of day. I wonder where that is these days? Didn't loads of RAWK posters help fund the making of it?
Look - there's no such thing as a good adidas kit. They've literally never done a good one. Some people will make a case for the first one they did in 1985, but they're wrong. Always far too much branding, terrible designs (all those massive white flashes, incontinent pigeons, cricket collars, etc., etc.), awful material. If we can't have NB back, I vote Umbro.
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.
I had that as my wallpaper back in the day. Was made by someone who used to post here called Kitster.
Was it this by any chance?
Kitster designed the Standards Corrupted protest shirt back in the day.
Yeah I've still got that in a draw.
