Offline Samie

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #26640 on: November 4, 2024, 11:44:12 pm »
Rumoured Away design for next season.

Offline Grobbelrevell

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #26641 on: November 5, 2024, 07:13:03 am »
Quote from: Samie on November  4, 2024, 11:44:12 pm
Rumoured Away design for next season.



That's a massive pile of bland, if that is accurate. I cannot overstate how much I dislike the shield behind the Liverbird as well. Overall, after some of the great classic designs Adidas put out this season, it would be beyond underwhelming.

EDIT: Just scrolled back through and saw the predicted third shirt. Now, that is more what I was hoping for. Just a shame the first two are pure vanilla in comparison.
Online stewy17

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #26642 on: November 5, 2024, 10:59:24 am »
Adidas, Puma and Nike are all largely shit. All templates, I guess at least Adidas have some creative with the third kits and tracksuits etc. The home and away just look a bit meh. I'm sure they'll look good on the players but they're not that exciting. Then again when you're knocking out 3 kits a season it becomes very difficult.

Unfortunately we can't get away from the templates or repetitive kits unless we go with a smaller provided but then we have distribution and QC issues everywhere.

Like everything about football / the world atm, we all pay too much and the quality is shit.
Offline Zlen

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #26643 on: November 5, 2024, 11:08:29 am »
I dearly miss New Balance.
Offline BarryCrocker

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #26644 on: November 5, 2024, 11:13:47 am »
Quote from: Grobbelrevell on November  5, 2024, 07:13:03 am
That's a massive pile of bland, if that is accurate. I cannot overstate how much I dislike the shield behind the Liverbird as well. Overall, after some of the great classic designs Adidas put out this season, it would be beyond underwhelming.

EDIT: Just scrolled back through and saw the predicted third shirt. Now, that is more what I was hoping for. Just a shame the first two are pure vanilla in comparison.

Where are all the '3-stripes' fans who were very vocal from the beginning of the Warrior/NB days all the way through this current Nike era?
Offline Lisan Al Gaib

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #26645 on: November 5, 2024, 11:20:23 am »
Every single kit manufacturer does templates, none of them will do bespoke kits for someone.
Offline RyanBabel19

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #26646 on: November 5, 2024, 11:41:24 am »
Looks awful on first glance but expected.
Online ScouserAtHeart

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #26647 on: November 5, 2024, 11:56:20 am »
That looks like a PES kit
Offline Lad

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #26648 on: November 5, 2024, 04:47:24 pm »
I like it. People always crying out for a return to our plain white shirt with red trim. Well there it is.
I like the shield badge. A replica of the 1950 cup final badge...I know we lost, but still...
Online Draex

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #26649 on: November 5, 2024, 04:52:22 pm »
Looks like it's got a whoopee cushion stuck up the middle of it.
Offline flyingcod

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #26650 on: November 5, 2024, 05:41:25 pm »
Quote from: Draex on November  5, 2024, 04:52:22 pm
Looks like it's got a whoopee cushion stuck up the middle of it.

Good tactic to put off opponents.  :o

fc
Offline btroom

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #26651 on: November 5, 2024, 06:33:02 pm »
A Predicted shirt and actual original adidas kit on a liverpool player is night and day difference. its way too early for moaning  ;D
Offline Samie

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #26652 on: November 5, 2024, 06:35:34 pm »
A predicted shirt based on the design info given and proved pretty accurate and the same templates Addias use for all their clubs...
Offline Son of Spion

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #26653 on: November 5, 2024, 06:44:10 pm »
Quote from: btroom on November  5, 2024, 06:33:02 pm
A Predicted shirt and actual original adidas kit on a liverpool player is night and day difference. its way too early for moaning  ;D
Let's not be hasty, now. Let me have my fun.  ;D

Some people have the transfer thread. Others the FSG thread. I have the new kit thread.  :rant
Online CraigDS

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #26654 on: November 5, 2024, 07:16:52 pm »
Gonna look boss that with the yellow socks.
Offline vladis voice

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #26655 on: November 5, 2024, 07:20:44 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on November  5, 2024, 07:16:52 pm
Gonna look boss that with the yellow socks.

Chocolate brown socks for the away I think mate energy umber

Its the green kit that has the yellow socks obviously
Offline Son of Spion

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #26656 on: November 5, 2024, 07:24:56 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on November  5, 2024, 07:16:52 pm
Gonna look boss that with the yellow socks.
:fishslap :evil
Offline drmick

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #26657 on: November 7, 2024, 07:58:53 pm »
Offline Son of Spion

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #26658 on: November 7, 2024, 08:27:05 pm »
Quote from: drmick on November  7, 2024, 07:58:53 pm
Added to the ignore list!
Who said that? 🤔
Offline Samie

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #26659 on: November 10, 2024, 05:11:48 pm »
RAWK's Christmas gift for the man in your life sorted...

Offline Son of Spion

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #26660 on: November 10, 2024, 06:45:02 pm »
^
I don't like the collar.  :P
Online Ray K

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #26661 on: November 10, 2024, 07:38:35 pm »
I've heard that adidas are continuing the 1980s retro look will a kit based on this classic kit

Offline Son of Spion

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #26662 on: November 10, 2024, 07:47:00 pm »
^
Well, Craig did predict the yellow socks.
Offline Mighty_Red

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #26663 on: November 10, 2024, 10:04:07 pm »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on November  5, 2024, 11:20:23 am
Every single kit manufacturer does templates, none of them will do bespoke kits for someone.

Yep, but the only problem I'll have with Adidas is that with so many clubs in the PL with Adidas the kits will look way too samey week to week.

The other thing is those 3 stripes, I love them and most of our kits with them on just look great. Problem is its a one trick pony, and once they differentiate it just looks crap like most of the Utd kits or our 11/12 kit tho some of that was probably linked to Hodgson and the cancers!
Offline Lynndenberries

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #26664 on: Yesterday at 05:13:32 am »
Bring back the long sleeves.
Offline Paul JH

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #26665 on: Yesterday at 06:07:32 pm »
Quote from: gray19lfc on October 24, 2024, 03:26:10 pm
Updated kit predictions. Home is a little bland. Hope the actual shirt is a deeper shade of red (as rumoured). Not a fan of the random white lines. With the adidas stripes needing to be on there, I'd be hesitant to add more white lines onto the kit. Makes it feel less Liverpool and more Middlesbrough.

It's almost exactly the same as the 08-09 kit.
Offline LFCEmpire

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #26666 on: Yesterday at 08:01:14 pm »
Quote from: Zlen on November  5, 2024, 11:08:29 am
I dearly miss New Balance.

They made quality stuff for us but they were always out of stock. It was really irritating.
Offline Samie

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #26667 on: Today at 12:13:15 am »

https://www.footballinsider247.com/liverpool-want-to-match-man-united-after-270m-reveal-stefan-borson/

Quote
Football finance expert Stefan Borson:

"If you look at the Adidas deal they [LFC] have just entered into, that is said to be at the same level or very close to the United level of £90million per annum."
Online 4pool

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #26668 on: Today at 04:01:08 am »
Offline Statto Red

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #26669 on: Today at 05:11:08 pm »
Quote from: Samie on November 10, 2024, 05:11:48 pm
RAWK's Christmas gift for the man in your life sorted...



That looks like what a bus company would use for its seats.
