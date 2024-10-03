« previous next »
I've never even noticed the split in the name thing to be honest, even when it was mainly in use in the 80s - I just like its place as one of our iconic logos. It may be sacreligeous to moidify the logo, but moving the 'r' to the middle would sort this issue and balance the number of letters equally, if was ever to be tweaked.

I'm all for keeping using various decent logos for different uses - the simplified Liver bird on the kit & digital media, the full emblem on the Anfield Rd stand, the aforementioned '87 logo on the This Is Anfield sign. I'd be all for a mix of the badges on the various kits, for next season at least as per the mockups - we have a few decent ones and the not so decent ones remain a part of our history but are not necessarily re-used.

Re Fumler's design predictions for next year & my previous comment any tweaks of the '87 logo, I hadn't realised the predicted 3rd kit badge has the updated Liver bird on the '87 logo. Great work on the designs btw, hoping they are as predicted.
because it looks awful

The plain Liverbird with LFC underneath is all you need.

We are different to other clubs. Liverbird. L.F.C.  end

Good feedback, ta.

I was suggesting they should have cleaned it up and made it track better in 1992 rather than the messy crest they ended up with.  I never suggested it was better than the solo liverbird...
https://xcancel.com/AnythingLFC_/status/1844292879490875849

Adidas to outfit #LFC in £75M Deal. Liverpool are set to become an Adidas "Elite Team".

This premium agreement with Adidas means that the Reds shall receive the 'authentic kit' which uses the designer's Heat.Dry technology. They will also benefit from the trefoil 'Adidas Originals' logo on the third kit.
Addias Elite Teams

Newcastle? Celtic? United?  ???
Newcastle? Celtic? United?  ???

Roma are fairly shabby too (nice kits normally).

Is this based on sales for the most part? I imagine Celtic and United do shift plenty globally. No idea whos buying a Newcastle top outside of the city/region though.
Yeah Newcastle well out of place there but somehow since their takeover have been getting huge commercial deals. Props to their overhauled commercial department.
For me, the full crest is far too busy on the shirts. Having said that, I think it looks absolutely fantastic in silver on the outside of the Main Stand. The full crest, in my opinion at least, does have its place.

On the shirts, the bird with L.F.C. underneath is, for me, just perfect. If it were to go on the shirts in a shield then I'm all for the 50s style shield where the only thing inside the shield is the bird. Big and proud.

The worst one for me was the awful centenary crest then the 93-99 crest where the bird was relegated to almost insignificant size.

Yes it does. It looks Glorious up on the walls of Anfield.  :thumbup
Yes it does. It looks Glorious up on the walls of Anfield.  :thumbup
It's the size and positioning. A liverbird alone would look just as glorious, IMO
3 stripes will go up on the stand.

That 3rd kit is a beauty. If it turns out to be untrue, we riot.

Its a shame all 3 aren't the same template, the green one is superb 👌
3 stripes will go up on the stand.

More than that - have you seen the wait for the cubicles?
3 stripes will go up on the stand.



Again, it likely won't happen but I'd love to see a huge trefoil on the seats.  8)

fc
Liverpool expect to make more than £60m a year from new Adidas kit deal

Liverpool expect to make more than £60m a year from a new kit deal with Adidas that will come into effect from the start of the 2025-26 season.

The German sports company is to replace Nike as Liverpools kit supplier when Nikes five-year contract expires. Adidas, which last supplied Liverpools kit between 2006 and 2012, won a tender process for a five-year contract against Nike and Puma.

The club believe it will bring their kit earnings into line with Arsenal, Manchester City and Chelsea, who all receive about £60m-£65m from deals with Adidas, Puma and Nike respectively.

Liverpool receive £30m a year from Nike as a guaranteed base figure. With commercial tie-ins, performance-related bonuses and 20% royalty payments on net sales of replica sportswear, promoted by people such as the basketball star and Liverpool shareholder LeBron James, the total can be closer to £60m a season.

The Premier League record is the £90m a season that Manchester United receive from Adidas.

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2024/oct/22/liverpool-leipzig-slot-adidas-kit-deal
