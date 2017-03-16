Personally, I don't mind kit suppliers getting creative on the third kit, Remember the orange dutch style third kit from 2017/18 by new balance? loved that, even though you wonder where the fuck orange came from. I am big on tradition, the red, white and yellow. but sometimes its good to get something new and the third makes a good canvas for that imo.
Anyway, regarding green, I love green, but I cant think of too many kits that I liked in green, mainly because of the design more than the colour. If this Adidas green third strip is like it is in the mock ups though it will instantly be one of my favourites, mainly for because of the nostalgia from being a kid and it looks boss (In Green). Saying that it would also look good in yellow, but the green is fine by me.