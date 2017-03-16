« previous next »
  Re: New Kit thread
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #26520 on: September 17, 2024, 12:00:06 pm »
The 00/01 bore draw? I was in Australia and dont think Ive seen a second of footage from that game! We also wore it in our bore draw there the following year, where Milan Bsros made a debut out of nowhere.
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #26521 on: September 17, 2024, 12:00:11 pm »
Quote from: Zlen on September 17, 2024, 11:48:55 am
Based on the level of inspiration from the entire Nike portfolio with us and these Adidas mockups I have to say...
..I miss New Balance.

If only NB got there production & distribution in order, NB shirts were impossible to get hold of once the initial stock ran out, particularly between 2018 & 2020.
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #26522 on: September 17, 2024, 12:04:00 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on September 17, 2024, 11:43:13 am
Think Norwayhad a ban on alcohol sponsorship too. Brann Bergen (that Fowler wonder goal) we had no sponsor I think.

We wore this one in Norway once:

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #26523 on: September 17, 2024, 12:18:04 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on September 17, 2024, 12:00:06 pm
The 00/01 bore draw? I was in Australia and dont think Ive seen a second of footage from that game! We also wore it in our bore draw there the following year, where Milan Bsros made a debut out of nowhere.
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/H0MQcFRJPzQ&amp;t=4s" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/H0MQcFRJPzQ&amp;t=4s</a>
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #26524 on: September 17, 2024, 12:30:45 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on September 14, 2024, 11:24:49 am
One of my favourite ever, absolutely beautiful.

Yep.Daughter had this one. Only time that crest ever looked OK, too.
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #26525 on: September 17, 2024, 12:41:35 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on September 17, 2024, 11:58:15 am
The bore draw kit in the Camp Nou, was strange from Reebok, they brought it out specifically for that game then released it when the season ended.

My Mum randomly bought me that shirt I recall, was pretty surprised at that.

Some Kid in Kampala ended up getting my shirt in the mid 00's.


Yeh that's strange now when you mention it! Presumably there was a clash with the barca navy in the yellow and blue kit and they just didn't have a third kit at the time and these were already in production for the next year and therefore available?

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #26526 on: September 17, 2024, 01:45:04 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on September 17, 2024, 11:58:15 am
The bore draw kit in the Camp Nou, was strange from Reebok, they brought it out specifically for that game then released it when the season ended.

My Mum randomly bought me that shirt I recall, was pretty surprised at that.

Some Kid in Kampala ended up getting my shirt in the mid 00's.

Back then, wasn't there some arrangement whereby the away kit became the third kit for the following season?
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #26527 on: September 17, 2024, 01:55:47 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on September 17, 2024, 12:18:04 pm
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/H0MQcFRJPzQ&amp;t=4s" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/H0MQcFRJPzQ&amp;t=4s</a>
Just scrolled through that game and the first two bits of commentary I heard were the following:

"Guardiola got away with that" and "This is the first of 6 games in 15 days for Liverpool ". Nothing fucking changes eh? :D
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #26528 on: September 17, 2024, 03:56:28 pm »
Quote from: gray19lfc on September 14, 2024, 09:47:13 pm
Suggests Trefoil logo on 3rd kit and different era LFC crests on each kit



That green one (if its like that) will sell shitloads... I like all 3 of those, but that green, the old 80's badge, trefoil adidas... instant classic. I'm getting that
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #26529 on: September 20, 2024, 05:30:59 pm »
Quote
First Adidas Liverpool 25-26 Kit to be released 1 July 2025.

[@Footy_Headlines & @KB2X]
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #26530 on: Yesterday at 01:33:43 pm »
Quote from: Agent99 on September 17, 2024, 01:55:47 pm
Just scrolled through that game and the first two bits of commentary I heard were the following:

"Guardiola got away with that" and "This is the first of 6 games in 15 days for Liverpool ". Nothing fucking changes eh? :D
🤣 wonderful..
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #26531 on: Yesterday at 01:38:59 pm »
Quote from: gray19lfc on September 14, 2024, 09:47:13 pm
Suggests Trefoil logo on 3rd kit and different era LFC crests on each kit

i'm not sure the PL rules allow different logos like that? but i'd be all for it. i am in the small camp of people that isn't overly fussed about not using the crest. we have had logos change across our history. i'd personally love a modernised version of the 1950s one.

i really hope adidas doesn't just continue this trend of 'nostalgia' based kits. like what are kids going to be nostalgic for in 20 years if it's just a nod to something from the 80s or 90s? we've created our own history in the past decade.
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #26532 on: Yesterday at 06:53:43 pm »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Yesterday at 01:38:59 pm
i'm not sure the PL rules allow different logos like that? but i'd be all for it. i am in the small camp of people that isn't overly fussed about not using the crest. we have had logos change across our history. i'd personally love a modernised version of the 1950s one.

i really hope adidas doesn't just continue this trend of 'nostalgia' based kits. like what are kids going to be nostalgic for in 20 years if it's just a nod to something from the 80s or 90s? we've created our own history in the past decade.

The Manchester Untied third kit has a different logo than the other two kits this season.
Quote from: Hazell on March 30, 2024, 10:20:57 pm
Anyone else being strangely drawn to Dion Dublin's nipples?

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #26533 on: Yesterday at 07:32:15 pm »
Quote from: stewy17 on September 17, 2024, 12:41:35 pm
Yeh that's strange now when you mention it! Presumably there was a clash with the barca navy in the yellow and blue kit and they just didn't have a third kit at the time and these were already in production for the next year and therefore available?


We always seem to end up wearing "one off" kits against Barcelona, look at the goalkeeper kit in 2019
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #26534 on: Yesterday at 07:41:56 pm »
Quote from: Brian Blessed on Yesterday at 06:53:43 pm
The Manchester Untied third kit has a different logo than the other two kits this season.

The Arsenal 3rd kit has the trefoil logo on too, & apparently is loosely based on the Aurora Borealis.
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #26535 on: Yesterday at 08:20:33 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on Yesterday at 07:41:56 pm
The Arsenal 3rd kit has the trefoil logo on too, & apparently is loosely based on the Aurora Borealis.
Northern lights on southern shites?
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #26536 on: Yesterday at 08:51:06 pm »
Quote from: Brian Blessed on Yesterday at 06:53:43 pm
The Manchester Untied third kit has a different logo than the other two kits this season.

ahh interesting, hadn't noticed. i'd be up for us using more of our legacy logos (and reimagined ones) instead of just trying to recreate 80s-90s kits all the time
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #26537 on: Yesterday at 09:34:50 pm »
Happy to resuse historic logos/crests or try new versions of old ones, as long as we never use that super-busy, over-designed, corporate looking full crest again. Always disliked it.

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #26538 on: Yesterday at 10:06:30 pm »
Quote from: stewy17 on September 17, 2024, 12:41:35 pm
Yeh that's strange now when you mention it! Presumably there was a clash with the barca navy in the yellow and blue kit and they just didn't have a third kit at the time and these were already in production for the next year and therefore available?


We wore the green 99-00 away kit against Bradford in 00-01 so Im sure we could have used that in Barca if we had to but the yellow one would have been fine. I recall there was a bit of fanfare about us playing there in all white - just as the team of 1976 did - so I think it was about that and getting the kit out early for a bit of a nostalgic link.
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #26539 on: Today at 07:42:01 am »
Quote from: Brian Blessed on Yesterday at 06:53:43 pm
The Manchester Untied third kit has a different logo than the other two kits this season.

As does the Newcastle 3rd. Has that weird circular NUF logo from the 80s.
