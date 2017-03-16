Crosby Nick never fails.
Based on the level of inspiration from the entire Nike portfolio with us and these Adidas mockups I have to say.....I miss New Balance.
Think Norwayhad a ban on alcohol sponsorship too. Brann Bergen (that Fowler wonder goal) we had no sponsor I think.
The 00/01 bore draw? I was in Australia and dont think Ive seen a second of footage from that game! We also wore it in our bore draw there the following year, where Milan Bsros made a debut out of nowhere.
One of my favourite ever, absolutely beautiful.
The bore draw kit in the Camp Nou, was strange from Reebok, they brought it out specifically for that game then released it when the season ended.My Mum randomly bought me that shirt I recall, was pretty surprised at that.Some Kid in Kampala ended up getting my shirt in the mid 00's.
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/H0MQcFRJPzQ&t=4s" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/H0MQcFRJPzQ&t=4s</a>
Suggests Trefoil logo on 3rd kit and different era LFC crests on each kit
First Adidas Liverpool 25-26 Kit to be released 1 July 2025. [@Footy_Headlines & @KB2X]
Just scrolled through that game and the first two bits of commentary I heard were the following:"Guardiola got away with that" and "This is the first of 6 games in 15 days for Liverpool ". Nothing fucking changes eh?
i'm not sure the PL rules allow different logos like that? but i'd be all for it. i am in the small camp of people that isn't overly fussed about not using the crest. we have had logos change across our history. i'd personally love a modernised version of the 1950s one.i really hope adidas doesn't just continue this trend of 'nostalgia' based kits. like what are kids going to be nostalgic for in 20 years if it's just a nod to something from the 80s or 90s? we've created our own history in the past decade.
Anyone else being strangely drawn to Dion Dublin's nipples?
Yeh that's strange now when you mention it! Presumably there was a clash with the barca navy in the yellow and blue kit and they just didn't have a third kit at the time and these were already in production for the next year and therefore available?
The Manchester Untied third kit has a different logo than the other two kits this season.
The Arsenal 3rd kit has the trefoil logo on too, & apparently is loosely based on the Aurora Borealis.
