I like all of them. Hopefully the home is definitely a darker shade of red than the current one. My only niggle with the white away is the shape of the crest shield. The green third kit is rather beautiful.



On a side note. When I'm away I always find myself football shirt spotting. Liverpool are way out in front up to now. Second, maybe surprisingly, are Leeds. Third, red Mancs. Not a single Abu Dhabi top seen on the entire stay up to now. No Bitters either.