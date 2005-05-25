« previous next »
flyingcod

Re: New Kit thread
September 1, 2024, 05:59:07 pm
This is the best kit in all of the kits.  ;)

fc
Fire in your belly comes from pride and passion in wearing the red shirt - Bill Shankly

stewy17

Re: New Kit thread
September 1, 2024, 08:37:01 pm
CAN I JUST SHOCK YOU?

I like sideways Nike Swooshes.
stjohns

Re: New Kit thread
September 1, 2024, 11:44:44 pm
Quote from: flyingcod on September  1, 2024, 05:59:07 pm
This is the best kit in all of the kits.  ;)

fc

Reminds me of seeing Sir Roger get the winner at OT in '68 in a very similar kit.
duvva 💅

Re: New Kit thread
September 1, 2024, 11:48:13 pm
Reminds me of the 85/86 away a bit.
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Danny Singh

Re: New Kit thread
September 2, 2024, 12:06:59 am
JC the Messiah

Re: New Kit thread
September 2, 2024, 08:11:22 am
Quote from: Danny Singh on September  2, 2024, 12:06:59 am
Are https://www.soccer03.shop/ legit?

I've used them countless times. Never had a problem.
"I said to the boys before the game it would be impossible. But because its you, I say we have a chance."
Jürgen Klopp, 7 May 2019
Jürgen Klopp, 7 May 2019

"I told them if we score it will be different. We scored. It was different."
Rafael Benitez, 25 May 2005
Rafael Benitez, 25 May 2005

Re: New Kit thread
September 2, 2024, 11:53:44 am
Quote from: Danny Singh on September  2, 2024, 12:06:59 am
Are https://www.soccer03.shop/ legit?

Depends how you define "legit".

The post below yours seems to imply you'll receive what you order and it will be of good quality. I always feel wary about the supply chains when it comes to these discount retails though - what's going on in relation to the cashflow to enable these prices, and who's being exploited and how?
Son of Spion

Re: New Kit thread
September 2, 2024, 01:39:52 pm
Quote from: Danny Singh on September  2, 2024, 12:06:59 am
Are https://www.soccer03.shop/ legit?
Clearly, they aren't official shirts, so not 'legit' in that respect.

That site seems to be using the same pictures of shirts that the site I used does. I posted a link further up in the thread. JJSport being the site.

The black away top I got is really nice and quality looks very good for the price.

Jackh sums up the dilemma you might have when ordering from such sites. If you buy from them, you don't know who may be getting exploited somewhere along the line. Whereas when you buy officially you know it's you that's being exploited. Personally, I can't justify £125 for an official shirt. I'm priced out, so either buy from such sites or do without.
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Kenny's Jacket

Re: New Kit thread
September 2, 2024, 01:42:52 pm
Ive only justr nticed the Nike tick has been rotated.  We look like we have red chillies on out socks
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

lfc_col

Re: New Kit thread
September 4, 2024, 12:00:54 am
Quote from: elbow on August 28, 2024, 11:14:43 pm
That's only been speculated, no? I've only seen dubious sources saying we are moving.

it started with this https://www.sportbusiness.com/news/exclusive-liverpool-set-for-adidas-kit-deal-from-next-year/ are they known as reputable ?
We Won It Six Times

JFT 97



JFT 97

CentenaryBoy

Re: New Kit thread
September 4, 2024, 10:59:49 am
Quote from: lfc_col on September  4, 2024, 12:00:54 am
it started with this https://www.sportbusiness.com/news/exclusive-liverpool-set-for-adidas-kit-deal-from-next-year/ are they known as reputable ?

I think if it wasn't true, the club would have come out with a statement denying it. But they've let the story spread to numerous outlets without commenting. That suggests to me it's kosher.
Kennys from heaven

Re: New Kit thread
September 5, 2024, 09:42:34 am
Thank fuck we avoided Puma if true.

Always think that City's shirts are made by Slazenger...
The most important people at Liverpool Football Club are the people who want to be here

LFCEmpire

Re: New Kit thread
September 5, 2024, 10:21:43 am
Would love for us to stay with Nike, adidas can do one.
Paul JH

Re: New Kit thread
September 5, 2024, 11:55:20 am
Quote from: CentenaryBoy on September  4, 2024, 10:59:49 am
I think if it wasn't true, the club would have come out with a statement denying it. But they've let the story spread to numerous outlets without commenting. That suggests to me it's kosher.

Honestly? There's something a bit nice about the three stripes on the shoulders of a Liverpool kit. Just PLEASE don't do any 'classic' Roy Evans / Steve McManaman era fucking stripes all over the sides of it.
Sarcastic Net Pest and Sanctimonious Arse.

Re: New Kit thread
September 5, 2024, 12:54:04 pm
Quote from: Paul JH on September  5, 2024, 11:55:20 am
Honestly? There's something a bit nice about the three stripes on the shoulders of a Liverpool kit. Just PLEASE don't do any 'classic' Roy Evans / Steve McManaman era fucking stripes all over the sides of it.

Genuinely wouldn't mind a wild third kit in that style ;D albeit perhaps much more muted than our 1991-95 kits (maybe shading of the same colours or something). These things will always follow the brand's current style sets though don't they - Adidas' current range feels like a nod to their 2006-08 styles.
 
RainbowFlick

Re: New Kit thread
September 5, 2024, 02:04:41 pm
Quote from: Paul JH on September  5, 2024, 11:55:20 am
Honestly? There's something a bit nice about the three stripes on the shoulders of a Liverpool kit. Just PLEASE don't do any 'classic' Roy Evans / Steve McManaman era fucking stripes all over the sides of it.

i quite liked those lol

but also i'm so tired of all of our kits needing to be 'nods to the past'
YNWA.

CentenaryBoy

Re: New Kit thread
September 5, 2024, 02:10:54 pm
Quote from: Paul JH on September  5, 2024, 11:55:20 am
Honestly? There's something a bit nice about the three stripes on the shoulders of a Liverpool kit. Just PLEASE don't do any 'classic' Roy Evans / Steve McManaman era fucking stripes all over the sides of it.

Personally, I find Adidas kits can be a bit hit and miss. Sometimes they can be quite classy, sometimes they can be bloody stupid. As long as they don't get carried away with the home kit, they can 'express' themselves on the away kits.

I'd still like us to go back to Umbro, but those days have gone now.
HystrixCristata

Re: New Kit thread
September 6, 2024, 03:36:57 pm
Hopefully they bring back the 95/96 goalkeeper kit.
LOKKO

Re: New Kit thread
September 7, 2024, 10:09:56 am
Samie

Re: New Kit thread
Today at 04:31:36 pm
5 year deal

https://xcancel.com/Footy_Headlines/status/1832935475331432917

Quote
𝐂𝐎𝐍𝐅𝐈𝐑𝐌𝐄𝐃: Liverpool will switch from Nike to Adidas from the 2025-26 season.

The deal is signed, and the kit designs are ready and sealed.

[@Footy_Headlines]

Original

Re: New Kit thread
Today at 04:56:51 pm
Asam

Re: New Kit thread
Today at 05:25:51 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 04:31:36 pm
5 year deal

https://xcancel.com/Footy_Headlines/status/1832935475331432917

FFS, what happened to all of the Lebron James / Nike collab stuff that was going to make us billions?
AshbourneRed

Re: New Kit thread
Today at 06:00:11 pm
Quote from: Danny Singh on September  2, 2024, 12:06:59 am
Are https://www.soccer03.shop/ legit?

Bit late to this but a friend used them recently and said the quality is excellent and delivery to Ireland took just over 3 weeks.
Cafe De Paris

Re: New Kit thread
Today at 09:15:46 pm
Quote from: Asam on Today at 05:25:51 pm
FFS, what happened to all of the Lebron James / Nike collab stuff that was going to make us billions?
Cant stand Nike. Glad to be getting shut. The profile seems set up for American sports. Whereas Adidas feels totally European.
LFC a bastion of invincibility.

Original

Re: New Kit thread
Today at 09:18:42 pm
Quote from: Asam on Today at 05:25:51 pm
FFS, what happened to all of the Lebron James / Nike collab stuff that was going to make us billions?

It was fucking crap
