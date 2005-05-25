Clearly, they aren't official shirts, so not 'legit' in that respect.That site seems to be using the same pictures of shirts that the site I used does. I posted a link further up in the thread. JJSport being the site.The black away top I got is really nice and quality looks very good for the price.Jackh sums up the dilemma you might have when ordering from such sites. If you buy from them, you don't know who may be getting exploited somewhere along the line. Whereas when you buy officially you know it's you that's being exploited. Personally, I can't justify £125 for an official shirt. I'm priced out, so either buy from such sites or do without.