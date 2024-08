My 10-year old asked for the third kit for his birthday.



£110. More than double the price of the "little kids" kit that he's now too big for.



I've always bought from the official shop to support the club but they're just taking the pee. He won't be wearing an LFC kit this season or probably again.



Edit: £141 for the men's "stadium" kit and £208 for the "match" kit. I've not bought myself a shirt for a long time now and won't be again.