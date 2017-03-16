« previous next »
Topic: New Kit thread

thejbs

Re: New Kit thread
August 11, 2024, 01:40:41 pm
To add to the reasons posted, I also wont do knockoffs because you dont know what you are funding. Im sure plenty of the dodgiest c*nts have their fingers in that pie.
4pool

Re: New Kit thread
August 11, 2024, 04:11:45 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on August 11, 2024, 01:14:17 pm
^
You make a valid,  compelling argument there. No doubt about that.

But when a parent has to decide how they can kit their kids out without bankrupting themselves, such an argument often falls on deaf ears. These products aren't made to last. They are obsolete in months and have trim falling off them within no time, and that's the official product too.

I think the bottom line for so many people is that they've been priced out of the market for official product. It's simply not affordable. Personally, I'd not be buying for three kids. It's just myself looking to bag a top to wear on my holidays. But even I cannot justify £125 for a top that is obsolete very soon. And if any of that teal trim is that rubberized stuff, that will be peeling off within months too.

I'd always much prefer to buy from the club, but that market has priced me out, just like it's priced out hundreds of thousands of other fans. It's a real shame, but that's just the way it is now.

You forgot Grandparents buying for grandkids like me.  :P

Isn't everything more expensive? North Face isn't cheap. Nor any major brand.

As for problems with genuine kits, I can honestly say I haven't had a problem with any of them over the years going back to the 90's. Regardless of our kit supplier.
Maybe it's because I turn the top inside out and wash them in cold water. Something my Mum taught me years ago so the outer side of the fabric isn't rubbing and being scraped by the other clothes in the washer and dryer. I sometimes just hang the top to dry and not use the dryer, especially when new.

But like I said, to each their own.
redgriffin73

Re: New Kit thread
August 11, 2024, 11:02:14 pm
Washing even the knock off shirts in the washing machine at 30deg is fine I find but I do tend to do them inside out. Don't have a dryer so couldn't comment on that but with all those transfers on it I wouldn't risk it anyway.
StL-Dono

Re: New Kit thread
August 12, 2024, 06:51:16 pm
I have to say I'm not in agreement:

https://www.nytimes.com/athletic/5684513/2024/08/12/premier-league-home-kits-rankings/

(Just realized this might be behind paywall so....)
JasonF

Re: New Kit thread
August 12, 2024, 06:58:19 pm
Quote from: StL-Dono on August 12, 2024, 06:51:16 pm
I have to say I'm not in agreement:

https://www.nytimes.com/athletic/5684513/2024/08/12/premier-league-home-kits-rankings/

(Just realized this my be behind paywall so....)

https://archive.ph/oaTEt

We found where Noz Hyde disappeared to, he's now a journo for the Athletic.

Laughable take having our home kit at #1. It's an abomination.
redgriffin73

Re: New Kit thread
August 12, 2024, 07:16:52 pm
Stevie Wonder got a job at The Athletic now?
Son of Spion

Re: New Kit thread
August 12, 2024, 07:47:25 pm
^
I'm surprised at the ranking there. It's all subjective opinion, of course, but I just cannot warm to this kit at all. There were loads of kids wearing it in Sefton Park today, so it seems to be popular, but I think it's our worst home kit for quite a while.
kavah

Re: New Kit thread
August 13, 2024, 03:49:27 am
Quote from: 4pool on August 10, 2024, 07:12:06 pm
I'm not taking the clubs side here but I used to work for a company who manufactured product in the Automotive industry and we sold globally. ...



Good post. All valid points.
jackh

Re: New Kit thread
August 13, 2024, 10:04:48 am
Quote from: 4pool on August 10, 2024, 07:12:06 pm
Knockoffs, or pirate, goods are a global problem to legitimate manufacturers. There are laws against that. And goods are seized when found. A simple order of a few kits is not what customs has time to look for.

From my point of view, I can whinge about Sports washing by certain countries and avoid my money going to them. My moral compass includes not buying fake, knockoff, or pirate goods. ( Ali Express and the like). Because at the end of the day, it hurts the local economy. It hurts the local business. It creates job losses and maybe small shops to close. Which is why there are laws against it.

But, to each their own. You make your own individual choice.

Quote from: thejbs on August 11, 2024, 01:40:41 pm
To add to the reasons posted, I also wont do knockoffs because you dont know what you are funding. Im sure plenty of the dodgiest c*nts have their fingers in that pie.

Very much in agreement with these points. We know very little about the 'supply chain' behind these knock-offs being available & delivered to your door. When even the legitimate business promoted on the front of our shirts appear to have some very dodgy dealings indeed, I'd be highly suspicious of the how & why behind these discount merchants and questioning who's employed & how they're treated, where the money comes from, and where the money goes.
Walshy nMe®

Re: New Kit thread
August 13, 2024, 10:13:00 am
Quote from: 4pool on August 11, 2024, 04:11:45 pm
You forgot Grandparents buying for grandkids like me.  :P

Isn't everything more expensive? North Face isn't cheap. Nor any major brand.

You buy a £120 North Face Jacket and it will last you years.

You buy a £120 Liverpool top and you'll get 8 months use out of it.  It's not the same.
lfc_col

Re: New Kit thread
August 13, 2024, 03:26:00 pm
Quote from: Wullie160975 on August 11, 2024, 01:19:12 pm
I think this is compounded by 3 new strips every season. If they switched back to changing every 2 seasons, I think more would spend the 80-100 on new kits.

Surprised they haven't started bringing out Christmas kits and stuff yet that will be next
lfc_col

Re: New Kit thread
August 13, 2024, 03:30:16 pm
Quote from: Wullie160975 on August 11, 2024, 01:19:12 pm
I think this is compounded by 3 new strips every season. If they switched back to changing every 2 seasons, I think more would spend the 80-100 on new kits.

Arent some clubs doing that now i think Luton have
Lisan Al Gaib

Re: New Kit thread
August 13, 2024, 04:14:01 pm
Quote from: lfc_col on August 13, 2024, 03:30:16 pm
Arent some clubs doing that now i think Luton have

Yeah Luton have kept their home kit from last season and will change every other season from now on
btroom

Re: New Kit thread
August 13, 2024, 09:03:15 pm
Quote from: lfc_col on August 13, 2024, 03:30:16 pm
Arent some clubs doing that now i think Luton have

adidas and nike paying 80m per year won't like that one bit
anfieldpurch

Re: New Kit thread
August 14, 2024, 12:28:51 am
Quote from: lfc_col on August 13, 2024, 03:26:00 pm
Surprised they haven't started bringing out Christmas kits and stuff yet that will be next
Do a Napoli and have one for every known holiday...
stoa

Re: New Kit thread
August 14, 2024, 01:55:46 am
Quote from: lfc_col on August 13, 2024, 03:26:00 pm
Surprised they haven't started bringing out Christmas kits and stuff yet that will be next

The question is, whether PL rules allow that, because I would imagine clubs have to notify the league before the season, what kits they're wearing. You would probably need to have a special rule that makes it legal to wear special shirts in certain matches. Not sure whether they have such a rule.
I only know that in Germany there are Mainz and Cologne who have done special Carnival-kits. Clubs in the Bundesliga are allowed to wear special kits on two match-days per season for special occasions (like Carnival or a club anniversary) and independently from that they can also replace their kit-sponsor logo twice per season to promote a charity organisation instead. They have to ask the league for permission and show them the kit beforehand though.
LiamG

Re: New Kit thread
August 14, 2024, 07:54:53 am
Quote from: bogrollsbike on August  9, 2024, 10:00:21 am
https://www.dhgate.com/search.do?key=Liverpool&cid=&tag=&scht=ss1&dspm=wapen.hp.searchhistory.1.undefined
Got the black away player version,had to go up a size but it looks 100%

Not working for me, got a seller? Can DM me if you want
gray19lfc

Re: New Kit thread
Yesterday at 08:27:15 pm
elbow

Re: New Kit thread
Today at 01:09:14 am
I like the home kit......runs away.
kj999

Re: New Kit thread
Today at 02:56:00 am
Quote from: elbow on Today at 01:09:14 am
I like the home kit......runs away.

yup me too... collar is a bit odd but othr than than, its a modern twist on a classic, and feels like a Liverpool kit.
