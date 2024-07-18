The away kit will be released soon?
I just want to know if that third kit is actually real because I want it so bad lol
I think I recall from previous years that the away kit doesnt get released until the season actually starts
but I could be wrong.
I like that kit. It's like, how much more black could this be? And the answer is none. None more black.
I can see the Press Release now; Nike have taken inspiration from Spinal Taps seminal 1984 album Smell the Glove to celebrate the album turning 40😁
