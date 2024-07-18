« previous next »
New Kit thread

The G in Gerrard

Re: New Kit thread
July 18, 2024, 09:41:56 am
The away kit will be released soon?
CentenaryBoy

  JFT97
Re: New Kit thread
July 18, 2024, 10:03:22 am
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on July 18, 2024, 09:41:56 am
The away kit will be released soon?

I think I recall from previous years that the away kit doesnt get released until the season actually startsbut I could be wrong.
PeterTheRed ...

Re: New Kit thread
July 18, 2024, 10:10:11 am
Instead of buying the kit, I have just ordered these beauties ...

https://store.liverpoolfc.com/lfc-x-converse-adults-chuck-taylor-ho23-red?
Dark Metal

  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: New Kit thread
July 18, 2024, 10:22:58 am
I just want to know if that third kit is actually real because I want it so bad lol
amir87

Re: New Kit thread
July 18, 2024, 10:34:32 am
Quote from: Dark Metal on July 18, 2024, 10:22:58 am
I just want to know if that third kit is actually real because I want it so bad lol

I've already got it and worn it several times so it's real to me damn it.
gazzalfc

  Well done boys, Good Process
Re: New Kit thread
July 20, 2024, 03:21:38 pm
RyanBabel19

  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: New Kit thread
July 20, 2024, 06:29:05 pm
Looks lovely but i'm sure we've had practically the same kit not long that ago
Samie

Re: New Kit thread
July 30, 2024, 04:04:33 pm
Szoboszlai has just unveiled the new away kit.

redgriffin73

  Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: New Kit thread
July 30, 2024, 04:15:20 pm
Bit of a weird kit unveiling ;D
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

The G in Gerrard

Re: New Kit thread
July 30, 2024, 04:47:36 pm
Quote from: CentenaryBoy on July 18, 2024, 10:03:22 am
I think I recall from previous years that the away kit doesnt get released until the season actually startsbut I could be wrong.
Thanks. Bit annoying should be earlier.
Samie

Re: New Kit thread
July 30, 2024, 08:52:32 pm
RyanBabel19

  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: New Kit thread
July 31, 2024, 09:41:57 am
Very 2019 third kit
Hazell

Re: New Kit thread
July 31, 2024, 09:47:21 am
I like that kit. It's like, how much more black could this be? And the answer is none. None more black.
Fantasy abandoned by reason produces impossible monsters: united with her [reason], she [fantasy] is the mother of the arts and the origin of their marvels.

thaddeus

  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: New Kit thread
July 31, 2024, 10:05:39 am
Quote from: Samie on July 30, 2024, 08:52:32 pm

Is Dom playing in goal for us next season?  I don't really take that much notice of our kits but have we had our change kit the same colour as a goalkeeper kit before?

I'm still waiting on the release of the third kit as that's the one my two want this season.  I wish they'd go for the red kit but they never want to (and this season I can see their point as it's not a classic).
redan

  I'd prefer a beer!!
Re: New Kit thread
July 31, 2024, 10:33:13 am
Quote from: Hazell on July 31, 2024, 09:47:21 am
I like that kit. It's like, how much more black could this be? And the answer is none. None more black.
I can see the Press Release now; Nike have taken inspiration from Spinal Taps seminal 1984 album Smell the Glove to celebrate the album turning 40😁

Hazell

Re: New Kit thread
July 31, 2024, 10:43:24 am
Quote from: redan on July 31, 2024, 10:33:13 am
I can see the Press Release now; Nike have taken inspiration from Spinal Taps seminal 1984 album Smell the Glove to celebrate the album turning 40😁



:D
Fantasy abandoned by reason produces impossible monsters: united with her [reason], she [fantasy] is the mother of the arts and the origin of their marvels.

lamonti

Re: New Kit thread
Yesterday at 07:05:07 pm
Quote from: redan on July 31, 2024, 10:33:13 am
I can see the Press Release now; Nike have taken inspiration from Spinal Taps seminal 1984 album Smell the Glove to celebrate the album turning 40😁




LOL
77kop05

  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: New Kit thread
Today at 04:21:56 am
Seen in the club shop yesterday at Anfield.
Statto Red

  Kloppite
Re: New Kit thread
Today at 04:35:47 am
If nike did this 2019 goalkeeper shirt for the away kit it'd be a bestseller

#Sausages
