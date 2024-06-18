Two of the ugliest kits we've ever donned. Masses of advertising, a dog's dinner of a crest (with the adidas logo disrespectfully above it) and utterly generic. And looking at the current Euro kits, adidas haven't got any better.
Agreed, their was far too much white on the home kit, didn't help we were generally shit wearing them, the gold/black 3rd kit i did like, Rangers had a similar template on their home shirt.
Funny how some are drooling at adidas returning, but they've been mixed bag recently, they've had some good kits, mixed with dreadful kits too, the United & Arsenal kits adidas have made in recent seasons is prime example.