Yeah all those great Adidas kits will be amazing. Like the Arsenal goalkeeper kit for next season



Which is completely different from Bayern Munich's goalkeeper kit for next season, honest



Lets not pretend Adidas will be any different to Nike.



Wasting your time there!



This discussion happens every time we're about to change from one brand to another. I still remember the days of people pretending New Balance didn't use templates, completely ignoring the Celtic kits that were identical to ours



I personally don't have any issue with the major brands making use of templates, or at least having a style set that is adapted between clubs (i.e. a choice from a range of different fabric/print/neck/sleeve/cuff/etc options). Bit of a shame when things end up identical, I suppose, like the Arsenal & Bayern keeper kits used in the example above - it's all about the home kit for me though.I don't really know what people expect - these are major sportswear brands who put a lot of work into their own signature styles over periods of time, and the clubs decide to enter into partnerships with them that work for them on a financial & stylistic point of view. Probably all manner of cost & sustainability issues if everything was entirely unique anyway, particularly when a range of 5+ kits only lasts twelve months anyway.Maybe we should make our own in order to be able to have something unique - was it Southampton who had their own brand for a period of time in the 00s?