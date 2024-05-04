It's the new Nike.
Was hitting some golf balls next to two Nike executives. They both were going on about the current layoffs and who was staying or getting the boot. But they both talked about that the new top management crew don't understand the Nike culture that everyone worked under until the last year or so.
This new upright Nike tick is something they are coming out with on loads of stuff. So, it isn't just for our kit.
This isn't new?
We've had Nike tick backwards, we've had two of them, like a shadow almost, theres been so many variations of the logo, this really isn't a new thing and honestly to the poster above saying we are the end of some joke because of it, fuck me, so dramatic.
The kit itself is really nice, the tick being sideways isn't a problem, this forum goes into meltdown over the smallest kit things, socks, etc... want a bad kit, go see the purple, white and orange Warrior from a few years back with fucking tribal sleeves.