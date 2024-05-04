Bayern's new Adidas home kit for next season. We will get a similar template the following eason.







My Japan 2022 shirt is Adidas, and it fits really well, so on a purely selfish level I'm up for that.I'm surprised that no club, or national team, has decided to retain a kit these days for the green/sustainable brownie points, but then I remember how much they make on them. I did see someone ask why they aren't partnering with a local factory/company to manufacture in Liverpool, which again is a nice idea but the cost of manufacturing in the UK (higher wages, fabric needing to be imported rather than just delivered on site with all the taxes involved in that, higher shipping and warehousing costs for stock etc.) vs overseas would push up prices more as I doubt whichever company it is would be willing to take the hit on profit.