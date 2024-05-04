« previous next »
Quote from: PIPA23 on May  3, 2024, 07:14:32 pm
If there was ever a competition to wear any shirt until the end of time, this would be it.

symbolises the Klopp era for me.
A simply majestic piece that by NB.

Most favourite.
it looks like a bib
Quote from: TomDcs on May  4, 2024, 08:19:48 am
Hope the aways are better!

The aways posted looked good, my lad wants the away, not the home
LFC kit billboards gone up in Times Square.

Quote from: Samie on May  4, 2024, 03:26:12 pm
LFC kit billboards gone up in Times Square.



Sideburns are back? Along with baggy trousers, my old uni look is back.
I've seen a mock up somewhere of the away kit with the Nike tick placed vertically.

If this is true, I will beleive that we are the butt of some kind of joke.
Quote from: thejbs on May  4, 2024, 08:42:35 am
Gives adidas a good starting point, at least. Surely they cant produce something shitter.

adidas: hold my beer
Quote from: Fabulous_aurelio on May  5, 2024, 12:53:00 pm
I've seen a mock up somewhere of the away kit with the Nike tick placed vertically.

If this is true, I will beleive that we are the butt of some kind of joke.

My youngest saw that and ripped into nike about it, absolutely hates it. Fuck knows who these idiots are targeting when 13 Yr old say its shit
Quote from: Fabulous_aurelio on May  5, 2024, 12:53:00 pm
I've seen a mock up somewhere of the away kit with the Nike tick placed vertically.

If this is true, I will beleive that we are the butt of some kind of joke.

It's the new Nike.

Was hitting some golf balls next to two Nike executives. They both were going on about the current layoffs and who was staying or getting the boot. But they both talked about that the new top management crew don't understand the Nike culture that everyone worked under until the last year or so.

This new upright Nike tick is something they are coming out with on loads of stuff. So, it isn't just for our kit.
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 03:37:16 pm
Liverpool 24/25 Away Kit

https://twitter.com/AnfieldFootball/status/1787035185051050488

it is too late for 1 April fools joke.. I have never liked Nike as I have always seen them as MUnited  brand.. Adidas, Umbro  the NB mentioned above is a classic.

Liverpool FC Kit History
Nike since 2020.
New Balance 2015-2020.
Warrior 2012-2015.
adidas 2006-2012.
Reebok 1996-2006.
adidas 1985-1996.
Umbro 1973-1985.
In-House until 1973
Quote from: dutchkop on Yesterday at 04:13:27 pm
it is too late for 1 April fools joke.. I have never liked Nike as I have always seen them as MUnited  brand.. Adidas, Umbro  the NB mentioned above is a classic.

Liverpool FC Kit History
Nike since 2020.
New Balance 2015-2020.
Warrior 2012-2015.
adidas 2006-2012.
Reebok 1996-2006.
adidas 1985-1996.
Umbro 1973-1985.
In-House until 1973

adidas make the kits for Arsenal and Man Utd today. Im not that keen on switching over to be honest.
Collar makes the front panel look like a bbq apron.
Bayern's new Adidas home kit for next season. We will get a similar template the following eason.

Quote from: Samie on Today at 01:21:47 am
Bayern's new Adidas home kit for next season. We will get a similar template the following eason.



That would have been perfect for us but white or gold instead of black. Heck, even a black trim would look nice.
