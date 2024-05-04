If there was ever a competition to wear any shirt until the end of time, this would be it.symbolises the Klopp era for me.
Hope the aways are better!
LFC kit billboards gone up in Times Square.
Gives adidas a good starting point, at least. Surely they cant produce something shitter.
I've seen a mock up somewhere of the away kit with the Nike tick placed vertically.If this is true, I will beleive that we are the butt of some kind of joke.
Liverpool 24/25 Away Kit https://twitter.com/AnfieldFootball/status/1787035185051050488
it is too late for 1 April fools joke.. I have never liked Nike as I have always seen them as MUnited brand.. Adidas, Umbro the NB mentioned above is a classic.Liverpool FC Kit HistoryNike since 2020.New Balance 2015-2020.Warrior 2012-2015.adidas 2006-2012.Reebok 1996-2006.adidas 1985-1996.Umbro 1973-1985.In-House until 1973
Bayern's new Adidas home kit for next season. We will get a similar template the following eason.
