New Kit thread

Boaty McBoatface

  • Custom Title McCustomtitleface
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,620
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: New Kit thread
Reply #25960 on: Yesterday at 08:55:55 pm
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 10:50:55 am
If they'd have finished off the collar and matched the cuffs, and stitched it in the right place to get rid of that massive seam across the front, it would have been a winner for me. But they snatched defeat from the jaws of victory.
smicer07

  • Negative, miserable sod!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,821
Re: New Kit thread
Reply #25961 on: Yesterday at 09:26:28 pm
Looks alright.
I've been a good boy

  • "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it." Loves a good set of open flaps. And a bowl of Coco Poops! No chance of getting a coffee in his house.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,230
Re: New Kit thread
Reply #25962 on: Yesterday at 09:31:56 pm
Don't think it's that bad, it's just the collar that looks completely outdated. Only a madman will pay the prices they're asking for though, on no planet should anyone be forking out £80 for a shirt that'll be out of fashion this time next year.
Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appealing. Bambi on ice.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,268
  • Kloppite
Re: New Kit thread
Reply #25963 on: Yesterday at 09:33:55 pm
The shirt looks ok, but the collar is way too big & awful because of it, they could have made the collar half the size with the same pattern, & it would have been ok.
le_boss

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 177
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: New Kit thread
Reply #25964 on: Yesterday at 09:45:53 pm
Dreadful collar.  What were they thinking.
thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,901
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: New Kit thread
Reply #25965 on: Yesterday at 09:52:23 pm
When are the change kits usually released?  No takers for the home one in our household this season.
Gods_Left_Boot

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,265
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: New Kit thread
Reply #25966 on: Yesterday at 10:03:27 pm
Terrible collar, but for the rest very smart kit, really like it.
HeartAndSoul

  • OneWillBurn
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,277
  • RedOrDead
Re: New Kit thread
Reply #25967 on: Yesterday at 10:03:37 pm
Someone from the club actually approved that?
rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,041
Re: New Kit thread
Reply #25968 on: Yesterday at 10:04:17 pm
Just filled in the Your Voice survey, what the fuck was that video? Load of pretentious shite ;D

They won't have liked my answers nor the fact that my lad gave the shirt a 2 out of 10.
Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,368
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: New Kit thread
Reply #25969 on: Yesterday at 10:23:54 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 10:04:17 pm
Just filled in the Your Voice survey, what the fuck was that video? Load of pretentious shite ;D

They won't have liked my answers nor the fact that my lad gave the shirt a 2 out of 10.
They should be happy. He was being generous.
amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports. interrogative fingering, and nutella on his plums. possibly with his left phalange.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,152
Re: New Kit thread
Reply #25970 on: Yesterday at 10:37:37 pm
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 10:50:55 am




Just ordered that and they sent me the shirt. Fuming.
andy07

  • Shat himself
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,967
Re: New Kit thread
Reply #25971 on: Yesterday at 10:42:42 pm
Piss poor shirt.  Most match attending fans would never wear it, but then again most match going fans have an aversion to anything red.  Will however rake in millions from non-match attending fans and whoppers.
Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,877
  • Truthiness
Re: New Kit thread
Reply #25972 on: Yesterday at 10:56:59 pm
Quote from: amir87 on Yesterday at 10:37:37 pm
Just ordered that and they sent me the shirt. Fuming.
:D
MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,407
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: New Kit thread
Reply #25973 on: Yesterday at 10:57:43 pm
At the end of the day it depends on the results we get when wearing it. I personally didn't like the 13/14 white kit but watching Suarez destroy teams while wearing it made it grow on me :)

In terms of pure aesthetics,  I really liked the black one in 09/10 but we were shit in it and I like the 95/96? kits (the one in Collymore's first season).
Caligula?

  • Most Negative poster on site, Moan, Moan, Moan, Liverpool are shite... Does he ever stop
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,591
  • SPQR
Re: New Kit thread
Reply #25974 on: Yesterday at 11:24:56 pm
It's horrific. The less said about the collar the better. And why gold/yellow?
redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,585
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: New Kit thread
Reply #25975 on: Yesterday at 11:29:21 pm
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 05:07:12 pm
I'm pretty certain now that no shirt will ever match the 125th anniversary jersey of 2017/18. Goddamn thing was a work of art.

That day we wore it for the first time, we could have beaten Brazil 1970 in that shirt, let alone beaten Middlesboro to qualify for the CL



Absolutely beautiful, that kit. Gorgeous deep red, the whole thing was stunning. Deserved to win the lot in it.
redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,585
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: New Kit thread
Reply #25976 on: Yesterday at 11:30:43 pm
Quote from: amir87 on Yesterday at 10:37:37 pm
Just ordered that and they sent me the shirt. Fuming.

;D
Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,787
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: New Kit thread
Reply #25977 on: Yesterday at 11:38:56 pm
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Yesterday at 08:43:13 am
That collar is horrendous.
yeah agree, first time for years that I won't be getting one unless the away or third strip is better
4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,895
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: New Kit thread
Reply #25978 on: Today at 02:08:27 am
Bestest kit ever.

Until next season, then that will be the bestest ever.
has gone odd

  • a tru-ro...I mean....red!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,436
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: New Kit thread
Reply #25979 on: Today at 08:29:01 am
Worst shirt I can remember, there have been some shockers over the years to.

Gash collar and design, maybe best suited to 8-12 year olds, along with professional footballers.
Jay012345

  • No new LFC topics
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,114
  • How many topics?
Re: New Kit thread
Reply #25980 on: Today at 10:39:45 am
Woke up, and I still hate it, makes me sad. Worst for me too. Collar is weird. Also the YNWA stripes look weird to me, either smaller readable YWNA's or straight stripes may have been better in my opinion. Happy for those who like it.
robertobaggio37

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,276
  • But we will conquer the ball, each fucking time.
Re: New Kit thread
Reply #25981 on: Today at 11:44:36 am
Quote from: amir87 on Yesterday at 10:37:37 pm
Just ordered that and they sent me the shirt. Fuming.

Did you try sofagate? It's way better and the quality's good too.
5-times-Phill

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 125
Re: New Kit thread
Reply #25982 on: Today at 12:25:13 pm
Dont love the collar but otherwise its fine. Much better than 21/22 which is the worst one ever for me followed by 14/15.
Its miles better than both of them.
lgvkarlos

  • Finnished with his shit punnery now.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,379
Re: New Kit thread
Reply #25983 on: Today at 12:45:07 pm
Not doing much for me but probably grow on me, also need to see it in person. Will end up getting it as always, still love my Collymore top with the big collar.
disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,800
  • Seis Veces
Re: New Kit thread
Reply #25984 on: Today at 12:45:33 pm
Quote from: 5-times-Phill on Today at 12:25:13 pm
Dont love the collar but otherwise its fine. Much better than 21/22 which is the worst one ever for me followed by 14/15.
Its miles better than both of them.

Was the 21/22 one the one with the weird orange collar/sleeves? Never got that at all. Great season though.

I'm amazed people actually signed off on this collar, though. Nike been relatively poor on the whole.
Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appealing. Bambi on ice.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,268
  • Kloppite
Re: New Kit thread
Reply #25985 on: Today at 12:49:53 pm
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 05:07:12 pm
I'm pretty certain now that no shirt will ever match the 125th anniversary jersey of 2017/18. Goddamn thing was a work of art.

That day we wore it for the first time, we could have beaten Brazil 1970 in that shirt, let alone beaten Middlesboro to qualify for the CL



Kind of loved this shirt too, & helped that we won the league in it.

anfieldpurch

  • Simple
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,179
  • Justice for the 96!!
Re: New Kit thread
Reply #25986 on: Today at 01:22:18 pm
Saw it in the flesh in the shop yesterday.. and somehow it looks even worse than the online images
LFCEmpire

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,533
  • Icelandic Kopite
Re: New Kit thread
Reply #25987 on: Today at 01:51:33 pm
Quote from: anfieldpurch on Today at 01:22:18 pm
Saw it in the flesh in the shop yesterday.. and somehow it looks even worse than the online images

Has it hit the stores already?
anfieldpurch

  • Simple
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,179
  • Justice for the 96!!
Re: New Kit thread
Reply #25988 on: Today at 01:53:45 pm
Quote from: LFCEmpire on Today at 01:51:33 pm
Has it hit the stores already?
They had them on the mannequins in the shop at the ground
