':-'Nike have been blamed for the rising price of Liverpool’s new home shirt following its launch on Thursday morning.The cost of a standard adult shirt has gone up to £80 for 2024/25, while the same jersey in youth sizes now comes in at £60 – rises of just over £5 from last season.Meanwhile, the match jersey worn by the players is priced at £125 (a £10 hike on last year’s version), with infant kits retailing at £52 (up by £7).Sources have told This Is Anfield that this jump in price is down to Nike’s non-negotiable manufacturer’s suggested retail price, which has gone up by 8.5 percent for all of its clubs.'^ more in the linked article.' - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=264852.0 ' - cheap yet quality footy shirt thread - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=279241.720