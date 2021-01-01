Just totally short sighted from Adidas. One of the world's biggest clubs, huge loyal fanbase, fans who brought Adidas trainees to the UK in the 70s and made the wearing of Adidas almost mandatory, new owners who'd brought baseball success to the Red Sox and were determined to do the same with us.



The last 9 years, the sales they've missed out on, not just on the shirts, but all the other kit too. I won't buy anything Nike, I think it's overpriced shite, all my t shirts and hoodies are Adidas, I dont own club stuff but I would buy shirts and shorts with the liverbird on.



I haven't got any LFC shirts made by nike, but do have shirts from reebok through to NB, funnily enough i have nike NFL jerseys, mainly because the NFL team i follow hardly ever changes their main jerseys.I did like most of the adidas kits from the adidas second stint, but really disliked the 10/12 home, but daft thing is the adidas shirts i bought still fit, were as everything since from warrior & NB feels smaller size.I loved NB kits but main issues were non existent production & distribution of more kits once the original stock ran out, LFC lost a lot of sales because of that, i remember one year [may have been April 2019] NB got new stock made & went in store but that was weeks before the next seasons kit went on sale