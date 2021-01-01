« previous next »
Fabulous_aurelio

  
  
  
  
  
Re: New Kit thread
Reply #25880 on: Today at 08:17:37 am
Usually when I see our new kit, I think, 'yeah, I can see us lifting the title in that' then we never do.

This year I don't get that vibe, so I'm taking that as a good omen :lmao

But in short... It reminds me of a Warrior kit. Shudder.



rob1966

  
  
  
  
  
Re: New Kit thread
Reply #25881 on: Today at 08:18:47 am
Quote from: StevoHimself on Yesterday at 08:20:21 pm
What's the unwritten rule?

All red as Shanks started



gazzalfc

  
  
  
  
  
Re: New Kit thread
Reply #25882 on: Today at 08:24:57 am
I really like the Anthem Jacket though maybe not £125 like.

The fake collar looks horrible. But the rest of the kit looks ok.


UntouchableLuis

  
  
  
Re: New Kit thread
Reply #25883 on: Today at 08:28:31 am
Not the best one we've had in recent years.

When do the new training tops get released?




Caston

  
  
  
  
  
Re: New Kit thread
Reply #25884 on: Today at 08:33:04 am
Its nice but dont like the collar. Hope we win some trophies in it.


Ray K

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: New Kit thread
Reply #25885 on: Today at 08:36:50 am
What's the Italian theme in the shirt, as suggested in the videos?





Craig S

  
  
  
  
Re: New Kit thread
Reply #25886 on: Today at 08:37:11 am
Quote from: Claire. on Today at 08:09:50 am
https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/photos-players-wear-2024-25-liverpool-home-kit-first-time

Photos of the players wearing it - anyone care to explain Mos giant clown trousers? Aside from that, looks good

Inspired by Rome 84. Only thing I can think is they look like the shoes & a very exaggerated version of the trousers that Fagan has got on in that poolside pic of him with the cup.
https://www.reddit.com/r/LiverpoolFC/comments/m3e98j/joe_fagan_chilling_with_the_european_cup_after/

And never Mind Mo, Diaz is going the whole Frankie goes to Hollywood look:
https://twitter.com/LFCRetail/status/1785933492041248821



Craig S

  
  
  
  
Re: New Kit thread
Reply #25887 on: Today at 08:37:51 am
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 08:36:50 am
What's the Italian theme in the shirt, as suggested in the videos?
Rome 84


RyanBabel19

  
  
  
  
  
Re: New Kit thread
Reply #25888 on: Today at 08:40:11 am
I like it, full collar would have looked better but these companies look to put a twist on old ideas so not suprised. I think they would likely getting slated for just copying old kits if they kept it simple so they cant really win


Crosby Nick

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: New Kit thread
Reply #25889 on: Today at 08:40:54 am
I do like a gold Liverbird. It looks alright and will grow on me. Like most of our kits once we start winning in them.


gerrardisgod

  
  
  
  
  
Re: New Kit thread
Reply #25890 on: Today at 08:43:13 am
That collar is horrendous.



Draex

  
  
  
  
  
Re: New Kit thread
Reply #25891 on: Today at 08:43:13 am
Looks good, those jackets are well nice.


rob1966

  
  
  
  
  
Re: New Kit thread
Reply #25892 on: Today at 08:45:48 am
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 08:40:54 am
I do like a gold Liverbird. It looks alright and will grow on me. Like most of our kits once we start winning in them.

Don't know why they do it in white on the homes, my favourite shirt as a kid was my Hitachi one with the gold liverbird. Recent ones are the 125 year kit and the league winning kit of 19/20, all boss shirts, all gold Liverbirds



Statto Red

  
  
  
  
  
Re: New Kit thread
Reply #25893 on: Today at 08:47:24 am
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 08:15:37 am
Just totally short sighted from Adidas. One of the world's biggest clubs, huge loyal fanbase, fans who brought Adidas trainees to the UK in the 70s and made the wearing of Adidas almost mandatory, new owners who'd brought baseball success to the Red Sox and were determined to do the same with us.

The last 9 years, the sales they've missed out on, not just on the shirts, but all the other kit too. I won't buy anything Nike, I think it's overpriced shite, all my t shirts and hoodies are Adidas, I dont own club stuff but I would buy shirts and shorts with the liverbird on.

I haven't got any LFC shirts made by nike, but do have shirts from reebok through to NB, funnily enough i have nike NFL jerseys, mainly because the NFL team i follow hardly ever changes their main jerseys.

I did like most of the adidas kits from the adidas second stint, but really disliked the 10/12 home, but daft thing is the adidas shirts i bought still fit, were as everything since from warrior & NB feels smaller size. :-[

I loved NB kits but main issues were non existent production & distribution of more kits once the original stock ran out, LFC lost a lot of sales because of that, i remember one year [may have been April 2019] NB got new stock made & went in store but that was weeks before the next seasons kit went on sale



Zlen

  
  
  
  
  
Re: New Kit thread
Reply #25894 on: Today at 08:54:43 am
Those white/yellow sleeve and short sections are utterly disgusting. THe choice of yellow is bad, it's supposed to be gold, not 'out of bucket' CMYK yellow. Who hires these designers?

