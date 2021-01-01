It is a bit shite.
But it does give me vibes of that early 80s kit that we won a few things in.
They could market it as a revision of a classic LFC kit from the 80s when radical pinstripes were introduced!
First thing I thought was Ronnie Whelan and Wembley (before my time mind)
Two favourite jerseys are both Adidas: the 89-91 home with the spiky pattern, and the 95-96 away with the quartered green and white (pity it was the cup final shirt, but the classiest top I think we've ever had...the home shirt of that season would have been great without that cricket collar).
The Euro '88 Dutch and CCCP jerseys by Adidas were great too. Similar to the '89 Liverpool home from the point of view of having an eye catching pattern.