« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 642 643 644 645 646 [647]   Go Down

Author Topic: New Kit thread  (Read 3549335 times)

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,954
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #25840 on: Yesterday at 10:02:05 pm »
Is it confirmed we're going back to Adidas or just rumours?
Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Online JasonF

  • Frenkie says "Ilaix, don't do it"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,902
    • Funny T-Shirts
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #25841 on: Yesterday at 10:07:23 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 10:02:05 pm
Is it confirmed we're going back to Adidas or just rumours?

Could be a while before anything official comes out. We'd be fools to announce it with 3 new kits on the way. For what it's worth The Mirror said we were "closing in" on a deal with Adidas so doesn't sound definitive.
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,954
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #25842 on: Yesterday at 10:17:13 pm »
Quote from: JasonF on Yesterday at 10:07:23 pm
Could be a while before anything official comes out. We'd be fools to announce it with 3 new kits on the way. For what it's worth The Mirror said we were "closing in" on a deal with Adidas so doesn't sound definitive.

Hope we make them pay through the nose to get us back, the c*nts were quick enough to fuck us off, fucking idiots.
Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Offline redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,580
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #25843 on: Yesterday at 10:53:10 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on Yesterday at 09:07:23 pm
Speaking of that kit, i'm sure that kit was all black with gold trim, but had to be paired with gold shorts/socks against Sunderland, that was the infamous beachball game too, & the goal should never have stood as the beachball is an outside object.

It was. I think it might have been the only time we wore the gold shorts and socks.

Quote from: redgriffin73 on Yesterday at 05:18:11 pm
Just reminds me of the beach ball game, that black shirt/gold shorts combination. :(
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Offline btroom

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 291
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #25844 on: Yesterday at 11:55:45 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on Yesterday at 08:29:17 pm
I love this shirt when it came out [& still have it] but it reminds me of the owl. :(



Always reminds me of Danny Wilson for some reason
Logged

Online KC7

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 59
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #25845 on: Today at 12:23:48 am »
Quote from: Jon2lfc on Yesterday at 05:30:22 pm
It is a bit shite.

But it does give me vibes of that early 80s kit that we won a few things in.

They could market it as a revision of a classic LFC kit from the 80s when radical pinstripes were introduced!

First thing I thought was Ronnie Whelan and Wembley (before my time mind)

Two favourite jerseys are both Adidas: the 89-91 home with the spiky pattern, and the 95-96 away with the quartered green and white (pity it was the cup final shirt, but the classiest top I think we've ever had...the home shirt of that season would have been great without that cricket collar).

The Euro '88 Dutch and CCCP jerseys by Adidas were great too. Similar to the '89 Liverpool home from the point of view of having an eye catching pattern.

Logged
Pages: 1 ... 642 643 644 645 646 [647]   Go Up
« previous next »
 