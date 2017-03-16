Obviously, Adidas now think we are worth a big cheque; something they didnt think ten years ago when we first threw our lot in with New Balance/Warrior.



I'm sorry to see Nike go (if this all turns out to be true), as I think they've done a pretty good job design-wise for our shirts. I'm slightly surprised they've let us slip through their fingers, especially as we're considered one of their top teams nowadays. But money talks, I suppose. I don't dislike Adidas, although they can be a bit hit and miss with their shirts. I'll be interested to see what some of the training gear and casual wear stuff is like.



I'm glad it's not Puma though; they are crap.