Quote from: rossipersempre on April 23, 2024, 09:20:27 pm
More likely that pic without it is from the stadium/fan replica shirt and the embossed YNWA badge is for the player/pro version.

Would be a rare incidence of the fan version being superior to the player version.
If the appalling shield has gone, then that's great. The shirt is still an awful dog's dinner though. Surely the worst home kit we've had from Nike.
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Quote from: JasonF on April 23, 2024, 09:12:58 pm
It's still needlessly busy and with a shit collar but if they've fixed that monstrosity of a badge then all is forgiven. Take what you can get. I'm sceptical though, as you say it's very late in the day for such a change.

Also, sadly, looks a bit dodge with stripes not lining up and that fat seam below the shoulders.
Quote from: drmick on April 23, 2024, 09:06:13 pm
Is that meant to be a rebuttal to my post, or just pointing out the last time it happened?

Nothing like that, just pointing out the last time it happened.

Funnily enough in late 80s adidas made kits for us, United & Arsenal at the same time, right now adidas make kits for United & Arsenal [& us from summer next year], not sure when Arsenal's adidas deal runs out.
Quote from: Son of Spion on April 23, 2024, 09:44:01 pm
If the appalling shield has gone, then that's great. The shirt is still an awful dog's dinner though. Surely the worst home kit we've had from Nike.

Absolutely
Quote from: Raaphael on April 23, 2024, 05:21:50 pm
I really don`t understand this love for Adidas. Why would anyone want three stripes on a Liverpool shirt? Our worst kits through have been Adidas kits in my opinion. Loaded with Adidas references. Personally I think a Liverpool kit should look like a 60s/70s kit as much as possible. Red with white collars, like this year`s kit. No chance we will get that with Adidas.

You are Johan Cruyff and I claim my 5 pounds.  ;)

fc

Quote from: Statto Red on April 23, 2024, 11:36:58 pm
Nothing like that, just pointing out the last time it happened.

Funnily enough in late 80s adidas made kits for us, United & Arsenal at the same time, right now adidas make kits for United & Arsenal [& us from summer next year], not sure when Arsenal's adidas deal runs out.

Just checked- it runs up until 2030.

Getting the three most popular PL teams is an aggressive move on their part you would think. And expensive.
Obviously, Adidas now think we are worth a big cheque; something they didnt think ten years ago when we first threw our lot in with New Balance/Warrior.

I'm sorry to see Nike go (if this all turns out to be true), as I think they've done a pretty good job design-wise for our shirts. I'm slightly surprised they've let us slip through their fingers, especially as we're considered one of their top teams nowadays. But money talks, I suppose. I don't dislike Adidas, although they can be a bit hit and miss with their shirts. I'll be interested to see what some of the training gear and casual wear stuff is like.

I'm glad it's not Puma though; they are crap.
Quote from: drmick on April 24, 2024, 06:30:06 pm
Just checked- it runs up until 2030.

Getting the three most popular PL teams is an aggressive move on their part you would think. And expensive.

They need to make up the lost Kanye West Yeezy money from somewhere.
Very quick mock-up based on the new adidas template...

Please just keep it simple adidas.
Quote from: gray19lfc on Yesterday at 03:34:22 pm
Very quick mock-up based on the new adidas template...

Please just keep it simple adidas.
Adidas stuff would be a lot more classy if they binned the three stripes and just used their logo instead. It speaks for itself. No need for the overkill.

Not a criticism of your mock-up. Just a comment on how they shoehorn in their stripes on everything.
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 03:50:53 pm
Adidas stuff would be a lot more classy if they binned the three stripes and just used their logo instead. It speaks for itself. No need for the overkill.

Not a criticism of your mock-up. Just a comment on how they shoehorn in their stripes on everything.


The three stripes are an absolutely fundamental part of their design aesthetic, and have been for half a century or more. I can't see them binning them.
Quote from: zero zero on April 23, 2024, 03:34:47 pm



Looks even worse on the players

Potentially Nike's last home kit and it's a shocker to say the least. I absolutely love the kits this season, think current home shirt is possibly one of my favourite home shirts ever.
New kit is awful. Glad the Nike thing is ending, never could stand anything Nike related.
Quote from: CentenaryBoy on Yesterday at 08:11:17 pm

The three stripes are an absolutely fundamental part of their design aesthetic, and have been for half a century or more. I can't see them binning them.
Me neither. I just find it a bit tedious and repetitive though.
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 03:50:53 pm
Adidas stuff would be a lot more classy if they binned the three stripes and just used their logo instead. It speaks for itself. No need for the overkill.

Not a criticism of your mock-up. Just a comment on how they shoehorn in their stripes on everything.

+12.
Nike have made two of the best home kits we've had in years (this years and last years), both very simple and neat, for my eyes at least. Adidas have made some awful kits as do most kit makers, its a hit or miss. I even enjoyed the 21/22 kit, even if it wasn't traditional, with the orangeish accents.

Never been a fan of adidas on our kits, three stripes overkill, which I've always associated more with Bayern. Their template for Bayern ironically next year looks really bad, so I'm expecting a mix bag with them.
Quote from: zero zero on April 23, 2024, 03:34:47 pm



Looks even worse on the players

Looks weird
Home Kit launched Thursday apparently
Tron settings. Bring back Noz.
Quote from: zero zero on April 23, 2024, 03:34:47 pm



Looks even worse on the players
looks shit

there - i said it

can't remember a worse Home kit in living memory

the front looks like it's made of kevlar and doubles up as a bullet proof vest
Quote from: F.O.A.R. on Today at 12:29:05 am
Nike have made two of the best home kits we've had in years (this years and last years), both very simple and neat, for my eyes at least. Adidas have made some awful kits as do most kit makers, its a hit or miss. I even enjoyed the 21/22 kit, even if it wasn't traditional, with the orangeish accents.

Never been a fan of adidas on our kits, three stripes overkill, which I've always associated more with Bayern. Their template for Bayern ironically next year looks really bad, so I'm expecting a mix bag with them.

Both nike & adidas have both been a mixed bags recently, last season our white kit last season was awful [annoying as get rid of the pattern it would have been a bestseller], likely to induce headaches, & felt like their was something wrong with my TV, plus we hardly won a match when wearing it, i'm not too fussy on the green/white away kit this season, but like the purple kit.

The home kits adidas have made for United & Arsenal this season are good, must admit i do like United's white kit, but the green/white/red stripes kit is awful, Arsenal's high vis yellow kit with the awful pattern across the shirt is shocking, but like their green/navy kit.

Last season adidas made that awful high vis green/black kit for United too
Quote from: Jon2lfc

can't remember a worse Home kit in living memory

the front looks like it's made of kevlar and doubles up as a bullet proof vest

14/15 warrior kit easily the worse we've ever had
