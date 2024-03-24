« previous next »
Re: New Kit thread
Quote from: End Product on March 24, 2024, 11:06:18 am
Colours are often based on sales, rarely do we use a yellow kit these days even though it was used in the 70s and 80s due to I imagine poor sales. Black kits sell well hence why we use them loads in the last 15 years .

The crazy kits are often aimed at kids and foreign markets.

Weve done a few yellow kits but always with red as the complimentary colour, weve done them under adidas, warrior and nike.

This should be the style of yellow kit we should go for if we do another.
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #25641 on: March 24, 2024, 11:43:01 am »
Still wishing wed do a silver-grey away a la 1989 and the season we beat Utd 4-1 at OT. Classic colours but weve only ever done it on these occasions
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #25642 on: March 24, 2024, 02:52:17 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on March 24, 2024, 09:46:15 am
I'll be having the black one for my holidays. The white one would be great without the grey stains. I don't like the home one though, unfortunately.

Black one is very good. White one is meh. The home one is awful. The badge is a travesty. Something you'd expect on a jarg top.
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #25643 on: March 24, 2024, 06:50:09 pm »
The home one is vile. Can't buy into that at all.
The black one is nice.
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #25644 on: March 24, 2024, 07:32:04 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on March 24, 2024, 02:52:17 pm
Black one is very good. White one is meh. The home one is awful. The badge is a travesty. Something you'd expect on a jarg top.

Dont get why you say the home badge is a travestyits a yellow Liver Bird. Simple. Whats wrong with that?
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #25645 on: March 24, 2024, 08:03:14 pm »
Quote from: Lad on March 24, 2024, 07:32:04 pm
Dont get why you say the home badge is a travestyits a yellow Liver Bird. Simple. Whats wrong with that?
There's a close-up somewhere in this thread which shows the bird is on top of a dodgy shield with YNWA behind the bird. It looks pretty awful, not classy as it does when standing alone.

It's on this page...   https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=305526.25480
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #25646 on: March 25, 2024, 09:53:37 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion on March 24, 2024, 08:03:14 pm
There's a close-up somewhere in this thread which shows the bird is on top of a dodgy shield with YNWA behind the bird. It looks pretty awful, not classy as it does when standing alone.

It's on this page...   https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=305526.25480

Is that badge and the overall shirt not a nod to 95/96 shirt?



Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #25647 on: March 25, 2024, 12:34:35 pm »
Quote from: PhilV on March 25, 2024, 09:53:37 am
Is that badge and the overall shirt not a nod to 95/96 shirt?




Possibly so. I absolutely hated that shirt/crest, though. Still do. One of our worst ever. My brother was getting rid of a lot of his old LFC shirts because they no longer fit him. That was the only one I declined to take off his hands.
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #25648 on: March 25, 2024, 01:45:16 pm »
Quote from: Samie on March 24, 2024, 12:37:53 am
Next season;s kits.



The home one is a disgrace. Shit pattern, shit collar, the badge is disgusting. The shade of red is okay though.
The away one had potential to be quite good, I like the colour scheme and the collar but the pattern is again just bizarre. The Nike tick being the wrong way round ... just why?
The third one I actually quite like. Simple design, simple colours. Very Liverpool in Europe like top.
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #25649 on: March 25, 2024, 01:49:21 pm »
Quote from: Samie on March 24, 2024, 12:37:53 am
Next season;s kits.


A good set.

As others have said the badge on the home kit is needlessly bad but it doesn't bother me hugely.

I've not bought a kit for ages as they're too expensive and I don't want to be supporting the knock-off merchants.  Both the lads will be after them for birthday or Christmas though so I'm glad to see they're not horrible looking.  They both had the green and white kit from the official store last season and the build quality was really poor, particularly on the adhesive elements like shirt numbers.
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #25650 on: March 25, 2024, 02:15:22 pm »
Quote from: Garlic Red on March 24, 2024, 10:23:12 am
Why have we never done a yellow and black kit since Reebok? It proper spins my head, that Reebok kit of 04/05 was one of our best. Maybe Jurgen asked not to because of the Dortmund ties or something. Feels like weve tried so many shite colours over the years and that one is such a classic thats never been revisited.

The beehive kit? That was atrocious!
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #25651 on: March 25, 2024, 02:23:46 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on March 25, 2024, 02:15:22 pm
The beehive kit? That was atrocious!

Inclined to agree...though my own BISCAN 25 one does make occasional appearances at five-a-side still ;D Bet there aren't many of those!
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #25652 on: March 25, 2024, 02:51:23 pm »
Quote from: Samie on March 24, 2024, 12:37:53 am
Next season;s kits.



really needs to be a moratorium on club merch, especially the Nike stuff, having YNWA on it. there's one Converse(?) jacket that has YNWA on it about 5 times  ;D

this is probably the weakest of the set of kits we've had with Nike imo, not sure player pictures will even help.

the training gear, especially the zip-ups, seem a lot nicer, but not so keen on walking around with AXA on my chest.
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #25653 on: March 25, 2024, 03:44:06 pm »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on March 25, 2024, 02:51:23 pm
really needs to be a moratorium on club merch, especially the Nike stuff, having YNWA on it. there's one Converse(?) jacket that has YNWA on it about 5 times  ;D

this is probably the weakest of the set of kits we've had with Nike imo, not sure player pictures will even help.

the training gear, especially the zip-ups, seem a lot nicer, but not so keen on walking around with AXA on my chest.

Maybe true on weakest set but the bolded bit always makes me laugh, people have been saying that since I joined RAWK and every single kit release, without fail, pics come out and it's like "oh, it's not as bad worn" haha
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #25654 on: March 25, 2024, 04:05:08 pm »
We've had two simple and elegant home kits in a row. This one was always going to be a monstrosity.
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #25655 on: March 25, 2024, 06:23:44 pm »
What exactly is the grey pattern on the white kit? Does it actually depict anything or is it random markings? It's weird how some bits are larger blocks of pattern than others.
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #25656 on: March 26, 2024, 12:26:22 am »
Quote from: Samie on March 24, 2024, 12:37:53 am
Next season;s kits.



If I squint, while on my phone, that home kit looks ace.
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #25657 on: March 26, 2024, 11:55:30 am »
Quote from: PhilV on March 25, 2024, 03:44:06 pm
Maybe true on weakest set but the bolded bit always makes me laugh, people have been saying that since I joined RAWK and every single kit release, without fail, pics come out and it's like "oh, it's not as bad worn" haha

i think it's just everyone having a crush on Van Dijk personally  ;D
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #25658 on: March 26, 2024, 12:34:13 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on March 25, 2024, 06:23:44 pm
What exactly is the grey pattern on the white kit? Does it actually depict anything or is it random markings? It's weird how some bits are larger blocks of pattern than others.

It's a topographical depiction of the Mersey estuary, put through one of these:

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #25659 on: March 26, 2024, 06:23:53 pm »
The white one is a decent effort in parts, however the odd Nike tick makes it look like it is a knockoff bought down the market.  :-\

fc
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #25660 on: March 26, 2024, 06:37:30 pm »
If I were making edits to improve the three shirts

Home kit - I would give it a plain white roll collar
White kit  - I would make the collar pure red (no white or yellow trim)
Black kit - I would make the kit black with gold collar and trim
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #25661 on: Yesterday at 02:40:08 pm »
I was really hoping Nike would do a kit without that stupid round neck/arm seam on it that means it won't fit, and then they do and put blumin' pinstripes on it. It's like they don't design these things with the bodies of middle-aged people who like cake in mind...
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #25662 on: Yesterday at 05:45:28 pm »
Quote from: PhilV on March 25, 2024, 09:53:37 am
Is that badge and the overall shirt not a nod to 95/96 shirt?





I think it is as they are both fukin awful.
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #25663 on: Yesterday at 10:16:31 pm »
Quote from: Samie on March 24, 2024, 12:37:53 am
Next season;s kits.



That home kit is vile.
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #25664 on: Yesterday at 10:18:50 pm »
Quote from: ABZ Rover on Yesterday at 05:45:28 pm
I think it is as they are both fukin awful.
I actually like the cricket shirt. Have it framed with Robbie Fowlers autograph across the front. He was at his best then.
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #25665 on: Today at 11:14:36 am »
Quote from: PhilV on March 25, 2024, 09:53:37 am
Is that badge and the overall shirt not a nod to 95/96 shirt?



Pretty fucking wild that Adidas managed to embody the three stripes onto the Liverpool badge and crest. Imagine that nowadays. There'd be pitchforks.
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #25666 on: Today at 12:20:44 pm »
I keep wondering about that shirt as my favourite recent kit (as a garment for me to actually wear iyswim) is the 17-18 one with the lovely dark red and the V-neck. I baby the one I eventually found on Vinted ("might be a fake, not sure, price reflects this") but am well aware that football shirts now, especially player versions, aren't really designed to be washed and worn multiple times.

Last season's green away was great too (perhaps I was swayed by the launch video?) as was the turquoise patterened one (which I have, but got Henderson on the back so feel a bit weird about wearing it these days)
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #25667 on: Today at 12:20:50 pm »
Quote from: stewy17 on Today at 11:14:36 am
Pretty fucking wild that Adidas managed to embody the three stripes onto the Liverpool badge and crest. Imagine that nowadays. There'd be pitchforks.
That was one of my biggest gripes with Adidas. Our kits always tended to look like an Adidas kit with a Liverpool badge on, rather than a Liverpool kit with an Adidas makers logo on.
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #25668 on: Today at 12:21:52 pm »
Isn't that the case with a lot of Nike shirts these days? Bring back goalkeeper shirts that look like a leisure centre carpet!
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #25669 on: Today at 12:26:11 pm »
Really like that black kit. Still, nothing compares to my all time favourite one which was Alisson's black and gold top the year we won the league.
