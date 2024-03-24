Next season;s kits.







A good set.As others have said the badge on the home kit is needlessly bad but it doesn't bother me hugely.I've not bought a kit for ages as they're too expensive and I don't want to be supporting the knock-off merchants. Both the lads will be after them for birthday or Christmas though so I'm glad to see they're not horrible looking. They both had the green and white kit from the official store last season and the build quality was really poor, particularly on the adhesive elements like shirt numbers.