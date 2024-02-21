« previous next »
Author Topic: New Kit thread  (Read 3522241 times)

Offline Grobbelrevell

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #25600 on: February 21, 2024, 08:22:49 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on February 21, 2024, 12:59:24 am
Spurs selling more kit than Man Shitty.  :)

More than the club with the second highest overall revenue on planet Earth?

Not having that.
Offline BarryCrocker

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #25601 on: February 22, 2024, 12:00:24 pm »
Quote
Revealed: How much Liverpool REALLY earn from Nike kit deal  most in Premier League!

Liverpool earn more from shirt sales and merchandise than any other Premier League club, with the true value of their kit deal with Nike revealed by UEFA.

When Liverpool agreed a deal for Nike to take over from New Balance as their kit supplier, the club shook hands on a lower base rate than their previous terms.

Their contract with the American manufacturer was reported to earn them a minimum of £30 million a season  down from £45 million under New Balance  but with a significant percentage of royalties on sales.

That includes kits and merchandise, which in a new study from UEFA, is shown to have paid off handsomely.

UEFAs European Club Finance and Investment Landscape report reveals that Liverpool earned £113.1 million from kit and merchandise sales in 2022/23.

That is behind only Barcelona (£153.25m), Real Madrid (£132.7m) and Bayern Munich (£125.9m) across Europe, and more than Man United (£111.3m) in fifth.

There is a sharp drop of 34 percent from the top five to sixth-placed Paris Saint-Germain (£83.1m), who are in a similar ballpark to the next Premier League clubs in Arsenal (£76.2m) and Chelsea (£74.5).

Unsurprisingly, despite filing alleged record revenues last year, Man City made the 11th-most in kit and merchandise sales (£62.5m)  just over half that of Liverpool.

https://www.thisisanfield.com/2024/02/revealed-how-much-liverpool-really-earn-from-nike-kit-deal-most-in-premier-league/
Offline gray19lfc

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #25602 on: February 29, 2024, 03:30:26 pm »
More pics of the new away. Love it personally.
Online tubby

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #25603 on: February 29, 2024, 03:41:10 pm »
That's lush.
Offline lfcthekop

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #25604 on: February 29, 2024, 03:42:49 pm »
Quote from: gray19lfc on February 29, 2024, 03:30:26 pm
More pics of the new away. Love it personally.
Wow , Love this.
Offline disgraced cake

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #25605 on: February 29, 2024, 04:17:29 pm »
Nice that. Would also look good as a training top but it's a nice away/third strip
Offline whtwht

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #25606 on: February 29, 2024, 04:25:40 pm »
That top is gonna be v popular. Nike know what their doing with this one.
Offline RyanBabel19

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #25607 on: February 29, 2024, 05:25:58 pm »
Air Max colourway, works great as a kit
Offline GinKop

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #25608 on: February 29, 2024, 05:31:25 pm »
Quote from: gray19lfc on February 29, 2024, 03:30:26 pm
More pics of the new away. Love it personally.

That is exquisite - LFC x Tiffany x Nike collab vibes.
Offline Crosby Nick

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #25609 on: February 29, 2024, 05:36:21 pm »
Quote from: GinKop on February 29, 2024, 05:31:25 pm
That is exquisite - LFC x Tiffany x Nike collab vibes.

I think well never walk alone now
Offline Samie

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #25610 on: February 29, 2024, 06:26:58 pm »
Barca breaking their deal with Nike. We might become first if not second priority here.

Quote
Barcelona is about to make a historic decision! Desire to reach an agreement on leaving Nike and create its own brand for the club that produced the shirt. Sources from the club say that the decision may be made next week. [@SPORT]
Offline Son of Spion

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #25611 on: February 29, 2024, 07:28:25 pm »
Quote from: jackh on February 12, 2024, 11:31:12 am
Into that.



The only bits of the three kits which I'm now assuming to be correct that I'm particularly not into are the under-arm 'panels' on the home and the away shirts, and then altered-axis Nike logo on the third.
I do like this version of it. It could do without the superfluous underarm panel nonsense, but they'd be hidden by your arms most of the time anyway.

I'd buy this though. Well, ild buy the DHGate copy. Sorry to the club, but I'm not paying £115 for it.  :o
Offline John_P

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #25612 on: February 29, 2024, 11:36:10 pm »
Offline redgriffin73

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #25613 on: February 29, 2024, 11:36:42 pm »
Really like that although I wish the collar was in the green colour.
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #25614 on: February 29, 2024, 11:39:48 pm »
Quote from: ABZ Rover on January 26, 2024, 02:29:49 pm
Thats fukin horrendous.

The badge is such a travesty. Like how do you fuck it up that badly? Looks like a jarg top. It'll probably go down as one of our worst. The away is decent though.
Offline benitezexpletives

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #25615 on: March 1, 2024, 09:52:55 am »
Love a black kit
Offline Samie

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #25616 on: March 6, 2024, 05:12:09 pm »
Interview with LFCs commercial director Ben Latty

https://twitter.com/JamesPearceLFC/status/1765312483319771418

Quote
Deals with blue chip brands Google Pixel, UPS, Peloton and Orion Innovation to bring in over £45m
🛑 Talks with Nike and AXA over lucrative extensions ongoing
🛑 Possible naming rights deal for Anfield Road
🛑 #LFC partnerships team now 80-strong
Offline btroom

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #25617 on: March 6, 2024, 06:11:51 pm »
'Liverpools recently published accounts for the 2022-23 season showed that commercial income had risen by £25million to £272m ($345.5m at the current exchange rate)  moving above broadcast and other media revenue to become the clubs biggest source of cash.

That figure has almost doubled in the space of five years but they are still playing catch-up on two of their domestic rivals. Manchester City lead the way with annual commercial revenue of £341million'

How PL not caught City lying about their commercial revenues yet  :wanker
Offline Cafe De Paris

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #25618 on: March 6, 2024, 07:15:24 pm »
Quote from: btroom on March  6, 2024, 06:11:51 pm
'Liverpools recently published accounts for the 2022-23 season showed that commercial income had risen by £25million to £272m ($345.5m at the current exchange rate)  moving above broadcast and other media revenue to become the clubs biggest source of cash.

That figure has almost doubled in the space of five years but they are still playing catch-up on two of their domestic rivals. Manchester City lead the way with annual commercial revenue of £341million'

How PL not caught City lying about their commercial revenues yet  :wanker
The state owns Man City who also own the companies who pay them loads of money. A bit like the advert for recycling but with money all going around instead of litter.
Offline Son of Spion

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #25619 on: March 6, 2024, 07:35:27 pm »
Quote from: btroom on March  6, 2024, 06:11:51 pm
'Liverpools recently published accounts for the 2022-23 season showed that commercial income had risen by £25million to £272m ($345.5m at the current exchange rate)  moving above broadcast and other media revenue to become the clubs biggest source of cash.

That figure has almost doubled in the space of five years but they are still playing catch-up on two of their domestic rivals. Manchester City lead the way with annual commercial revenue of £341million'

How PL not caught City lying about their commercial revenues yet  :wanker
:lmao :lmao :lmao

Of course they do.
Offline rob1966

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #25620 on: March 6, 2024, 07:45:22 pm »
Quote from: gray19lfc on February 29, 2024, 03:30:26 pm
More pics of the new away. Love it personally.

That's lovely that
Offline rob1966

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #25621 on: March 6, 2024, 07:47:54 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on February 29, 2024, 07:28:25 pm
I do like this version of it. It could do without the superfluous underarm panel nonsense, but they'd be hidden by your arms most of the time anyway.

I'd buy this though. Well, ild buy the DHGate copy. Sorry to the club, but I'm not paying £115 for it.  :o

My kids still cannot spot that the tops I get the youngest are jarg they're that good - he keeps asking is it, but I say no, that cost £115 you knobhead. Reality is £15
Offline Ratboy3G

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #25622 on: March 6, 2024, 08:04:41 pm »
Quote from: gray19lfc on February 29, 2024, 03:30:26 pm
More pics of the new away. Love it personally.

😍
Offline frosty

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #25623 on: March 11, 2024, 03:34:16 am »
any release dates yet
Offline Samie

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #25624 on: March 12, 2024, 02:01:24 pm »
Gone up in New York today.  8)



Offline benitezexpletives

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #25625 on: March 12, 2024, 07:10:54 pm »
Really don't get these football and basketball collabs
Offline In the Name of Klopp

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #25626 on: March 12, 2024, 07:25:22 pm »
Quote from: benitezexpletives on March 12, 2024, 07:10:54 pm
Really don't get these football and basketball collabs

The PSG and Jordan partnership has been a very successful one. It makes sense, we're doing our own collab with Lebron and Nike.
Offline benitezexpletives

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #25627 on: March 12, 2024, 07:26:43 pm »
Quote from: In the Name of Klopp on March 12, 2024, 07:25:22 pm
The PSG and Jordan partnership has been a very successful one. It makes sense, we're doing our own collab with Lebron and Nike.
yeah I see loads of kids wearing PSG gear but still don't get it
Offline Snusmumriken

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #25628 on: March 12, 2024, 07:49:44 pm »
Quote from: benitezexpletives on March 12, 2024, 07:26:43 pm
yeah I see loads of kids wearing PSG gear but still don't get it

Best guess would be that some marketing research shows that between the biggest sports in the US, basketball fans are the most likely to also be into soccer.
Offline BarryCrocker

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #25629 on: March 12, 2024, 11:11:08 pm »
Quote from: Samie on March 12, 2024, 02:01:24 pm
Gone up in New York today.  8)





Only LBJ could make VVD look small.
Offline arfy05

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #25630 on: March 12, 2024, 11:22:20 pm »
That third black kit gives me Burnley away vibes 2020 with Mane pissed at Salah and Bobby pushing his cheeky face in the tunnel.
Offline benitezexpletives

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #25631 on: March 14, 2024, 11:04:49 pm »
The Sparta black kit's lovely
Offline Salty Dog

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #25632 on: March 15, 2024, 04:05:47 am »
Quote from: arfy05 on March 12, 2024, 11:22:20 pm
That third black kit gives me Burnley away vibes 2020 with Mane pissed at Salah and Bobby pushing his cheeky face in the tunnel.

One of the greatest Bobby moments.
Offline Samie

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #25633 on: Today at 12:37:53 am »
Next season;s kits.

Online kavah

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #25634 on: Today at 07:06:38 am »
^ good, I like them all
