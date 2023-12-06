I love the creativity in this thread which is why I often drop in for a look. But honestly people, we dont need a new strip every season. Its exploitation. The working class are the foundation of this game and right now they/we/I cannot afford new shirts each year. The kids, mums, uncles and cousins could put the very significant amount of money to better use. A match day ticket for starters. Food, heating, school clothes too, if necessary.



This might sound a bit dour, a bit too communist for some of our global fanbase raised with, and dependent on, free market economics. But know this: right now in modern day Britain the use of food banks has never been higher, kids are going to school without shoes (schools are supplying shoes and extra food), and the gap between the haves and have nots is getting longer and further each year. Liverpools community knows this better than most places. Whilst the citys ex idols are doing the right thing for them by taking Saudi salaries, lets also remember the peer pressure for LFC Christmas presents that parents feel right across Britain; other northern cities, deprived coastal margins, mining towns and valleys.



This means more.

