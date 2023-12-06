« previous next »
New Kit thread

gray19lfc

Re: New Kit thread
December 6, 2023, 03:50:47 pm
Quote from: gray19lfc on November 24, 2023, 07:54:59 pm
The shield around the crest urrghh

The shield around the crest

The wonky pinstripes

The mismatch between the collar and cuffs

Its not difficult to make a classy LFC home shirt but Nike sure make a meal of it.

Some slight tweaks and that could have been a million times better.
Last Edit: December 6, 2023, 03:52:59 pm by gray19lfc
Four Four Three

Re: New Kit thread
December 6, 2023, 04:07:51 pm
Quote from: gray19lfc on December  6, 2023, 03:50:47 pm
The shield around the crest

The wonky pinstripes

The mismatch between the collar and cuffs

Its not difficult to make a classy LFC home shirt but Nike sure make a meal of it.

Some slight tweaks and that could have been a million times better.

I mean they did just make a fairlly classy home shirt for this season, last year was solid as well.

I like this iteration of it myself
JasonF

Re: New Kit thread
December 6, 2023, 05:03:34 pm
Quote from: gray19lfc on December  6, 2023, 03:50:47 pm
The shield around the crest

The wonky pinstripes

The mismatch between the collar and cuffs

Its not difficult to make a classy LFC home shirt but Nike sure make a meal of it.

Some slight tweaks and that could have been a million times better.

The (YNWA?) pinstripes need to be a lot less prominent than they have been on the mockups shown so far.

I don't love the collar either really but if the stripes are very subtle it'll probably be ok.
Penfold78

Re: New Kit thread
December 6, 2023, 07:37:29 pm
I love the creativity in this thread which is why I often drop in for a look. But honestly people, we dont need a new strip every season. Its exploitation. The working class are the foundation of this game and right now they/we/I cannot afford new shirts each year. The kids, mums, uncles and cousins could put the very significant amount of money to better use. A match day ticket for starters. Food, heating, school clothes too, if necessary.

This might sound a bit dour, a bit too communist for some of our global fanbase raised with, and dependent on, free market economics. But know this: right now in modern day Britain the use of food banks has never been higher, kids are going to school without shoes (schools are supplying shoes and extra food), and the gap between the haves and have nots is getting longer and further each year. Liverpools community knows this better than most places. Whilst the citys ex idols are doing the right thing for them by taking Saudi salaries,  lets also remember the peer pressure for LFC Christmas presents that parents feel right across Britain; other northern cities, deprived coastal margins, mining towns and valleys.

This means more.
Last Edit: December 6, 2023, 07:40:08 pm by Penfold78
gray19lfc

Re: New Kit thread
December 29, 2023, 09:49:22 pm
New away leaked. Love it apart from the pissed Nike swoosh.
LOKKO

Re: New Kit thread
Yesterday at 03:12:06 pm
Samie

Re: New Kit thread
Yesterday at 03:31:20 pm
RyanBabel19

Re: New Kit thread
Yesterday at 03:47:14 pm
Quote from: gray19lfc on December 29, 2023, 09:49:22 pm
New away leaked. Love it apart from the pissed Nike swoosh.

Lovely kit
classycarra

Re: New Kit thread
Yesterday at 04:38:05 pm
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 03:31:20 pm

hahaha that's so grim

looks like a logo for one of the gladiators
Gerrard flogged the gifts in Saudi

Re: New Kit thread
Yesterday at 04:41:20 pm
Quote from: gray19lfc on December 29, 2023, 09:49:22 pm
New away leaked. Love it apart from the pissed Nike swoosh.
That legit? Saw that on Instagram last night.
Good King WencDimGlas

Re: New Kit thread
Yesterday at 06:36:51 pm
Quote from: classycarra on Yesterday at 04:38:05 pm
hahaha that's so grim

looks like a logo for one of the gladiators

Its like they stuck the Liver Bird on the transformers logo.

Mouldy Christmas cake

Re: New Kit thread
Yesterday at 06:37:56 pm
That YNWA logo thing on the red top is fucking awful.

That supposed white top is nice and would go up a level if they'd just put the fucking Nike logo the right way round
Logged
Samie

Re: New Kit thread
Yesterday at 06:40:54 pm
Quote from: Good King WencDimGlas on Yesterday at 06:36:51 pm
Its like they stuck the Liver Bird on the transformers logo.

Jurgen is our Optimus Prime.   8)
spider-neil

Re: New Kit thread
Yesterday at 08:29:37 pm
classycarra

Re: New Kit thread
Yesterday at 08:32:06 pm
Quote from: Good King WencDimGlas on Yesterday at 06:36:51 pm
Its like they stuck the Liver Bird on the transformers logo.


that's a great shout!
4pool

Re: New Kit thread
Yesterday at 08:51:59 pm
YNWA underneath the Liverbird.

Well, that's err umm different.
Logged
Boaty McBoatface

Re: New Kit thread
Yesterday at 10:24:53 pm
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 06:40:54 pm
Jurgen is our Optimus Prime.   8)
Klopptimus Prime!
JasonF

Re: New Kit thread
Yesterday at 10:31:17 pm
Who at the club sees these and gives them the ok? The YNWA detailing/pinstripes are bad enough (probably look fine from a distance or if they're more subtle than they look on the pics) but even Noz Hyde would be embarrassed about producing that crest.
I've been a good boy

Re: New Kit thread
Yesterday at 11:34:53 pm
Nike really are shite, Adidas are better. That white one with the lopsided logo is so silly, won't buy it simply due to that.
BarryCrocker

Re: New Kit thread
Yesterday at 11:53:37 pm
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 03:31:20 pm


Material looks like a bus seat.
Logged
spider-neil

Re: New Kit thread
Today at 08:10:40 am
I guess it was to be expected with the last two home kits being classy and tasteful.
