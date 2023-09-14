« previous next »
Author Topic: New Kit thread

rob1966

Re: New Kit thread
September 14, 2023, 04:00:13 pm
Quote from: Jayo10 on September 14, 2023, 03:56:47 pm
Anyone remember this jacket? Presuming its 1980s, found it in the attic, kids size  ;D

Home made job that, did you get it for crimbo off your Ma?  ;D
Fuck the Tories

Jayo10

Re: New Kit thread
September 14, 2023, 04:02:25 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on September 14, 2023, 04:00:13 pm
Home made job that, did you get it for crimbo off your Ma?  ;D

I more than likely did, was racking my brains to see who the hell Walker were :D
rob1966

Re: New Kit thread
September 14, 2023, 04:53:04 pm
Quote from: Jayo10 on September 14, 2023, 04:02:25 pm
I more than likely did, was racking my brains to see who the hell Walker were :D

Maybe it was a Blackburn jacket first ;)
Fuck the Tories

MH41

Re: New Kit thread
September 14, 2023, 11:21:19 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on September 14, 2023, 09:32:34 am
Been there done that



Lol, I'm all for this. Can remember it well.
I think every team should be made to register 3 kit colours (in our case Red for home, White for away, and yellow for 3rd kit) and not be allowed to deviate. Then we might get to see more of these combinations!  ;D

I wonder why we just didn't go with yellow shorts and socks though? Possibly too similar to Watford?
Can also vaguely remember a few other strange kit combinations - white jersey+ red socks in a charity shield v Southampton? Red kit, but white socks v Birmingham in the 80s and Portsmouth in the 90s and possibly again under Benitez?
And don't forget our socks were actually half white in our world club championship year.
Ghost Town

Re: New Kit thread
September 14, 2023, 11:22:47 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on September 14, 2023, 09:32:34 am
Been there done that


Clearly a sock robber
lamonti

Re: New Kit thread
September 15, 2023, 09:06:25 am
Quote from: MH41 on September 14, 2023, 11:21:19 pm
Lol, I'm all for this. Can remember it well.
I think every team should be made to register 3 kit colours (in our case Red for home, White for away, and yellow for 3rd kit) and not be allowed to deviate. Then we might get to see more of these combinations!  ;D

I wonder why we just didn't go with yellow shorts and socks though? Possibly too similar to Watford?
Can also vaguely remember a few other strange kit combinations - white jersey+ red socks in a charity shield v Southampton? Red kit, but white socks v Birmingham in the 80s and Portsmouth in the 90s and possibly again under Benitez?
And don't forget our socks were actually half white in our world club championship year.

White socks versus Pompey early in the FA Cup run in 2006. Unnerving.



I remember our grey change kit in 08/09 being paired with red shorts and socks for Robbie Keane's only real high point of his bizarre Liverpool career. Still find it mad that he actually played for us for 4 months.



Played in black change kit with gold/flesh coloured shorts and socks at Old Trafford, took the lead early with a Torres header but lost eventually. It was a BRUTAL combination of colours.


« Last Edit: September 15, 2023, 09:10:05 am by lamonti »
Crosby Nick 128

Re: New Kit thread
September 15, 2023, 09:42:28 am
If were going on dodgy kit combinations, we played Sunderland away in the League Cup, think it was 95/96. We had too much white in that green and white half shirt to be able to wear it, so dug up the gold kit from a season or two before. But we normally wore that with black shorts which also clashed with Sunderland so paired the gold top with green shirts. Lookedlovely.

Think Fowler scored with a lob and then either he or McManaman got sent off (but might be misremembering that last bit!).

« Last Edit: September 15, 2023, 09:46:43 am by Crosby Nick 128 »
MH41

Re: New Kit thread
September 15, 2023, 10:02:41 am
Quote from: Crosby Nick 128 on September 15, 2023, 09:42:28 am
If were going on dodgy kit combinations, we played Sunderland away in the League Cup, think it was 95/96. We had too much white in that green and white half shirt to be able to wear it, so dug up the gold kit from a season or two before. But we normally wore that with black shorts which also clashed with Sunderland so paired the gold top with green shirts. Lookedlovely.

Think Fowler scored with a lob and then either he or McManaman got sent off (but might be misremembering that last bit!).



https://youtube.com/watch?v=j-wIcKGXFqE&si=T_Pl3xDSg_fKf0W9

Wow. Thanks for posting. Hadn't seen that before, so had to check out. It's very 'South african' or 'Australian', lol.

Shocking tackle from behind on John Barnes, that led to the Rob Jones dismissal.
It's actually a 2nd leg of a league cup tie. Can you imagine that now?

Edit - just remembered our Man Utd kit in a pre season friendly a few years ago.  :D
« Last Edit: September 15, 2023, 10:05:49 am by MH41 »
Crosby Nick 128

Re: New Kit thread
September 15, 2023, 11:34:29 am
Their keeper Chamberlain had been in the bench for us in the final against Bolton a few months earlier I think.
redgriffin73

Re: New Kit thread
September 15, 2023, 01:38:14 pm
Quote from: lamonti on September 15, 2023, 09:06:25 am




Strong beachball vibes as well, this kit combination.
StevoHimself

Re: New Kit thread
September 15, 2023, 01:52:35 pm
Quote from: lamonti on September 15, 2023, 09:06:25 am


I really like this kit and had almost forgot the gold shorts and socks weren't the default choice. Torres looked great in it!
rob1966

Re: New Kit thread
September 15, 2023, 07:08:46 pm
Quote from: lfc_col on July 14, 2023, 02:08:56 pm
ordered from that jjsport00 before never had a problem the tracker thing takes a while usually a week or so then when it arrives in this country it will update

Just had a players version of the purple kit delivered today for the lad for his birthday, ordered on the 2nd Sept. Looks good, got all the Nike labels on the inside. £17.50 so can't grumble.

I bought him a genuine green away for Christmas and the shits worn it about 3 times, so no way I'm paying £70 quid again for a shirt and I'm not paying £115 for the players version.
« Last Edit: September 15, 2023, 07:14:34 pm by rob1966 »
Fuck the Tories

77kop05

Re: New Kit thread
September 16, 2023, 08:08:57 am
It's criminal the way clubs can do this "stadium" and "player " thing with tops. The price they charge I'm sure even the player version at the stadium version price would make them a handsome profit.
Lucky enough to have access to a 30% discount so have the player home and got the stadium purple one . There is some contrast in the quality I think.
 Wearing the purple one feels like having a sweaty plastic bin bag on and absolutely horrible compared to the player type material, really made to a budget.
Makes you wonder if the next step will be  a summer and winter kit change the way things have moved the past few years. 
Samie

Re: New Kit thread
September 19, 2023, 03:14:20 pm
Quote
Most popular names on kits this season:

1) Dominik Szoboszlai
2) Mo Salah
3) Alexis Mac Allister
4) Trent Alexander-Arnold
5) Darwin Nunez
6) Luis Diaz
7) Alisson
8 ) Virgil Van Dijk
9) Cody Gakpo
10) Andy Robertson
rob1966

Re: New Kit thread
September 19, 2023, 07:13:34 pm
Quote from: 77kop05 on September 16, 2023, 08:08:57 am
It's criminal the way clubs can do this "stadium" and "player " thing with tops. The price they charge I'm sure even the player version at the stadium version price would make them a handsome profit.
Lucky enough to have access to a 30% discount so have the player home and got the stadium purple one . There is some contrast in the quality I think.
 Wearing the purple one feels like having a sweaty plastic bin bag on and absolutely horrible compared to the player type material, really made to a budget.
Makes you wonder if the next step will be  a summer and winter kit change the way things have moved the past few years. 

I've had a look at the stadium versions in shops and thought fuck that, they feel cheap and nasty. Not seen a real player version but the ones we bought him feel really good.
Mighty_Red

Re: New Kit thread
September 19, 2023, 11:39:49 pm
Quote from: Samie on September 19, 2023, 03:14:20 pm

As the LFC website sells the letters and numbers at a fixed price people are going for max numbers and letters by choosing Dom ;D

Just bought my lad the green/white one in the sale last week and bought him membership to grab an extra 10% off. Now I have to find my 95/96 one...
lamonti

Re: New Kit thread
September 20, 2023, 06:11:12 am
Quote from: redgriffin73 on September 15, 2023, 01:38:14 pm
Strong beachball vibes as well, this kit combination.
Shudder

Quote from: StevoHimself on September 15, 2023, 01:52:35 pm
I really like this kit and had almost forgot the gold shorts and socks weren't the default choice. Torres looked great in it!
I've no idea where they dug up those gold/flesh shorts and socks? Were they part of a goalkeeper kit? It always had the feeling that they'd put a t-shirt on but forgotten to put their pants on like in a nightmare.


That whole season was a bit nightmarish, Rafa's time ending badly after Alonso left and Hicks and Gillette being credit crunched and running us into the dirt. But look at this gorgeous, sponsorless away we got beaten by Lyon in.
Cafe De Paris

Re: New Kit thread
September 20, 2023, 03:15:17 pm
Add black shorts to that sponsorless white away and you have a thing of beauty. Shame about the team though.
Crosby Nick 128

Re: New Kit thread
September 20, 2023, 03:17:31 pm
We drew with Lyon in that lively kit. Needed to win and Babel scored a screamer late on for what looked like a winner only for them to equalise in injury time, Lisandro Lopez I think.
Samie

Re: New Kit thread
September 24, 2023, 06:26:27 pm
Nike have finally put us in the A++ category alongside Barcelona and PSG. Means we will get priority template from now and not hand me down rejections.  :D

Hazell

Re: New Kit thread
September 24, 2023, 06:29:00 pm
For the Chelsea one, it looks like there should be an 'SH' instead of the 'A+ EL'?
Brian Blessed

Re: New Kit thread
September 25, 2023, 06:15:27 pm
Why the fuck are PSG A++, a hangover from Messi being there?
JasonF

Re: New Kit thread
September 25, 2023, 06:20:15 pm
Quote from: Brian Blessed on September 25, 2023, 06:15:27 pm
Why the fuck are PSG A++, a hangover from Messi being there?

Probably that. I know my 10 year old nephew had a Neymar top a few years back. And their Jordan link up is quite popular with some demographics. I think they're popular with neutrals because of Mbappe, Neymar, Messi and things like the Fifa games etc.
Bobinhood

Re: New Kit thread
September 25, 2023, 06:20:24 pm
Gotta say I really like this years red.
Samie

Re: New Kit thread
September 25, 2023, 08:02:13 pm
Apparently we are close to agreeing a new deal with NIKE. Now that we are A++ customers we should be getting more dough.
bradders1011

Re: New Kit thread
September 25, 2023, 10:52:18 pm
Quote from: Brian Blessed on September 25, 2023, 06:15:27 pm
Why the fuck are PSG A++, a hangover from Messi being there?

Ever been to a five-a-side centre? Every pitch has a couple of Messi or Neymar shirts on. It's horrible to see.
RedSince86

Re: New Kit thread
September 25, 2023, 11:25:06 pm
Quote from: Samie on September 25, 2023, 08:02:13 pm
Apparently we are close to agreeing a new deal with NIKE. Now that we are A++ customers we should be getting more dough.
We should be ditching that sell on % of merchandise and should be matching United or bettering their £90 million a year deal with Adidas.

We missed out on millions first season with Nike because of the Pandemic with retail stores shutdown and with the World economy with slow growth and high inflation right now doing a % of merchandise deal is risky, could miss out on millions.

We are A++ and getting a safer guaranteed money contract should be the priority.
« Last Edit: September 25, 2023, 11:28:26 pm by RedSince86 »
capt k

Re: New Kit thread
September 29, 2023, 05:21:39 am
has anyone mentioned the similarities between this years shirt and our famous 1965 one?
I ordered a 65 one.{our first FA cup, and my year of birth, so kinda significant to me} and when you look at it remove the sponsors,and alter the crest to the old shirt its almost Identical.. i love it
https://bargainfootballshirts.com/shop/liverpool-1965-fa-cup-final-shirt/

De La Goal

Re: New Kit thread
September 29, 2023, 03:14:13 pm
Quote from: JasonF on September 25, 2023, 06:20:15 pm
Probably that. I know my 10 year old nephew had a Neymar top a few years back. And their Jordan link up is quite popular with some demographics. I think they're popular with neutrals because of Mbappe, Neymar, Messi and things like the Fifa games etc.

Just taking Japan as an example, there are three PSG shops in Tokyo, plus others in Osaka. How many have Liverpool got? Plus, PSG have gone to Japan both this summer and last. It's a wealthy market of 120m people, who want the original kit, not knock-offs. And just like bands who tour there sell more albums, the same is true for sports kit.

Liverpool have tended to focus their pre-season shenanigans on SE Asia, where there are lots of Reds fans, but not so much discretional cash for a £60+ jersey. And also lots of garment factories turning out knock-off kits which make the club precisely nish.
 
The Asian pre-season tours aren't great preparation in the sporting sense. But the club may be missing a trick commercially.
Elliemental

Re: New Kit thread
October 4, 2023, 07:46:36 pm
Is anyone else having trouble buying a jersey from the club's official store online? I get logged in, select the away jersey that I want, proceed to check out and then the problems begin. It asks me to log in again, which I do. But it fails to recognise my password (which is input automatically as its stored in the browser). This has been happening for days now. :/
Samie

Re: New Kit thread
October 28, 2023, 03:44:53 pm
Next season's colours from our mate Fumler.





CraigDS

Re: New Kit thread
October 28, 2023, 04:03:36 pm
Home is defo having yellow socks.
rossipersempre

Re: New Kit thread
October 28, 2023, 04:08:47 pm
Quote from: Samie on October 28, 2023, 03:44:53 pm
Next season's colours from our mate Fumler.


Finally, no garish vomit-inducing colours. Very tasteful, especially that third colourway.
rossipersempre

Re: New Kit thread
October 28, 2023, 04:16:18 pm
Quote from: lamonti on September 20, 2023, 06:11:12 am

That whole season was a bit nightmarish, Rafa's time ending badly after Alonso left and Hicks and Gillette being credit crunched and running us into the dirt. But look at this gorgeous, sponsorless away we got beaten by Lyon in.
Does the French no-alcohol sponsor ban still stand?

That kit though ranks up there alongside Alisson's silver one-off, that night vs Barcelona.
Samie

Re: New Kit thread
Today at 08:02:36 pm
Quote
Liverpool 24-25 Third Kit is set to feature an innovative Nike 'upside swoosh'

[@Footy_Headlines]

Ghost Town

Re: New Kit thread
Today at 08:07:13 pm
What's so innovative about it?
Samie

Re: New Kit thread
Today at 08:10:33 pm
The "swoosh" will be from bottom to top instead of left to right. It's marketing genius mate.  ;D
