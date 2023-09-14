« previous next »
Quote from: stjohns on September 14, 2023, 12:46:59 pm
Just as well the players who had to wear that abomination were fantastic.

;D

It was Watford Away that gave birth to that abomination



Fuck the Tories

Anyone remember this jacket? Presuming its 1980s, found it in the attic, kids size  ;D
Quote from: Jayo10 on September 14, 2023, 03:56:47 pm
Anyone remember this jacket? Presuming its 1980s, found it in the attic, kids size  ;D

Home made job that, did you get it for crimbo off your Ma?  ;D
Fuck the Tories

Quote from: rob1966 on September 14, 2023, 04:00:13 pm
Home made job that, did you get it for crimbo off your Ma?  ;D

I more than likely did, was racking my brains to see who the hell Walker were :D
Quote from: Jayo10 on September 14, 2023, 04:02:25 pm
I more than likely did, was racking my brains to see who the hell Walker were :D

Maybe it was a Blackburn jacket first ;)
Fuck the Tories

Quote from: rob1966 on September 14, 2023, 09:32:34 am
Been there done that



Lol, I'm all for this. Can remember it well.
I think every team should be made to register 3 kit colours (in our case Red for home, White for away, and yellow for 3rd kit) and not be allowed to deviate. Then we might get to see more of these combinations!  ;D

I wonder why we just didn't go with yellow shorts and socks though? Possibly too similar to Watford?
Can also vaguely remember a few other strange kit combinations - white jersey+ red socks in a charity shield v Southampton? Red kit, but white socks v Birmingham in the 80s and Portsmouth in the 90s and possibly again under Benitez?
And don't forget our socks were actually half white in our world club championship year.
Quote from: rob1966 on September 14, 2023, 09:32:34 am
Been there done that


Clearly a sock robber
Quote from: MH41 on September 14, 2023, 11:21:19 pm
Lol, I'm all for this. Can remember it well.
I think every team should be made to register 3 kit colours (in our case Red for home, White for away, and yellow for 3rd kit) and not be allowed to deviate. Then we might get to see more of these combinations!  ;D

I wonder why we just didn't go with yellow shorts and socks though? Possibly too similar to Watford?
Can also vaguely remember a few other strange kit combinations - white jersey+ red socks in a charity shield v Southampton? Red kit, but white socks v Birmingham in the 80s and Portsmouth in the 90s and possibly again under Benitez?
And don't forget our socks were actually half white in our world club championship year.

White socks versus Pompey early in the FA Cup run in 2006. Unnerving.



I remember our grey change kit in 08/09 being paired with red shorts and socks for Robbie Keane's only real high point of his bizarre Liverpool career. Still find it mad that he actually played for us for 4 months.



Played in black change kit with gold/flesh coloured shorts and socks at Old Trafford, took the lead early with a Torres header but lost eventually. It was a BRUTAL combination of colours.


If were going on dodgy kit combinations, we played Sunderland away in the League Cup, think it was 95/96. We had too much white in that green and white half shirt to be able to wear it, so dug up the gold kit from a season or two before. But we normally wore that with black shorts which also clashed with Sunderland so paired the gold top with green shirts. Lookedlovely.

Think Fowler scored with a lob and then either he or McManaman got sent off (but might be misremembering that last bit!).

Quote from: Crosby Nick 128 on September 15, 2023, 09:42:28 am
If were going on dodgy kit combinations, we played Sunderland away in the League Cup, think it was 95/96. We had too much white in that green and white half shirt to be able to wear it, so dug up the gold kit from a season or two before. But we normally wore that with black shorts which also clashed with Sunderland so paired the gold top with green shirts. Lookedlovely.

Think Fowler scored with a lob and then either he or McManaman got sent off (but might be misremembering that last bit!).



https://youtube.com/watch?v=j-wIcKGXFqE&si=T_Pl3xDSg_fKf0W9

Wow. Thanks for posting. Hadn't seen that before, so had to check out. It's very 'South african' or 'Australian', lol.

Shocking tackle from behind on John Barnes, that led to the Rob Jones dismissal.
It's actually a 2nd leg of a league cup tie. Can you imagine that now?

Edit - just remembered our Man Utd kit in a pre season friendly a few years ago.  :D
Their keeper Chamberlain had been in the bench for us in the final against Bolton a few months earlier I think.
Quote from: lamonti on September 15, 2023, 09:06:25 am




Strong beachball vibes as well, this kit combination.
Quote from: lamonti on September 15, 2023, 09:06:25 am


I really like this kit and had almost forgot the gold shorts and socks weren't the default choice. Torres looked great in it!
Quote from: lfc_col on July 14, 2023, 02:08:56 pm
ordered from that jjsport00 before never had a problem the tracker thing takes a while usually a week or so then when it arrives in this country it will update

Just had a players version of the purple kit delivered today for the lad for his birthday, ordered on the 2nd Sept. Looks good, got all the Nike labels on the inside. £17.50 so can't grumble.

I bought him a genuine green away for Christmas and the shits worn it about 3 times, so no way I'm paying £70 quid again for a shirt and I'm not paying £115 for the players version.
Fuck the Tories

It's criminal the way clubs can do this "stadium" and "player " thing with tops. The price they charge I'm sure even the player version at the stadium version price would make them a handsome profit.
Lucky enough to have access to a 30% discount so have the player home and got the stadium purple one . There is some contrast in the quality I think.
 Wearing the purple one feels like having a sweaty plastic bin bag on and absolutely horrible compared to the player type material, really made to a budget.
Makes you wonder if the next step will be  a summer and winter kit change the way things have moved the past few years. 
Quote
Most popular names on kits this season:

1) Dominik Szoboszlai
2) Mo Salah
3) Alexis Mac Allister
4) Trent Alexander-Arnold
5) Darwin Nunez
6) Luis Diaz
7) Alisson
8 ) Virgil Van Dijk
9) Cody Gakpo
10) Andy Robertson
Quote from: 77kop05 on September 16, 2023, 08:08:57 am
It's criminal the way clubs can do this "stadium" and "player " thing with tops. The price they charge I'm sure even the player version at the stadium version price would make them a handsome profit.
Lucky enough to have access to a 30% discount so have the player home and got the stadium purple one . There is some contrast in the quality I think.
 Wearing the purple one feels like having a sweaty plastic bin bag on and absolutely horrible compared to the player type material, really made to a budget.
Makes you wonder if the next step will be  a summer and winter kit change the way things have moved the past few years. 

I've had a look at the stadium versions in shops and thought fuck that, they feel cheap and nasty. Not seen a real player version but the ones we bought him feel really good.
Fuck the Tories

Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:14:20 pm

As the LFC website sells the letters and numbers at a fixed price people are going for max numbers and letters by choosing Dom ;D

Just bought my lad the green/white one in the sale last week and bought him membership to grab an extra 10% off. Now I have to find my 95/96 one...
