New Kit thread

Re: New Kit thread
July 14, 2023, 02:08:56 pm
ordered from that jjsport00 before never had a problem the tracker thing takes a while usually a week or so then when it arrives in this country it will update
Re: New Kit thread
July 15, 2023, 08:29:53 pm
 :o
Quote from: elbow on July 13, 2023, 12:08:44 am
I ordered two shirts from that site and both arrived within six days. Excellent quality as well.

I am in Melbourne, so probably quicker to get to me than the UK.

What size you order?

Going off the size guide on the website i should order 5XL for my height (195cm)   :o

I'm normally an XL so thinking a 2XL should be fine
Re: New Kit thread
July 15, 2023, 11:26:16 pm
Quote from: MH41 on July 12, 2023, 12:00:24 pm
https://www.jjsport00.com/

Anyone else here ordered from the above site recently?

Just an update from my order as above.
They still have not arrived, and I'm beginning to doubt they ever will.

I received yet another email, on 03 July, telling me that they have been dispatched, along with yet another different royal mail tracking number.

When I sent an enquiry to them, looking for any information on my order, I was advised something along the lines of 'delayed at local customs', and 'status of courier will change 2/3 days before delivery etc'.

I know SOS advised me previously that royal mail are unreliable with their information, but I still have been checking several times each day, in the hope of some update. It's currently still sitting at 'we're expecting it etc ..'

Apologies for my post, which probably makes this page look like a customer service complaint page,  but just wondering if any posters have experienced similar? Thanks

They finally arrived yesterday.
I'm a little disappointed with the quality, but they were only £10 each, so I have no right to be.
I ordered 2 sleeveless training tops, initially to wear on holiday, but they didn't arrive on time, so I can wear them in the gym.
Quality - not great, Nike and LFC badge sewn on (good) AXA advertising looks ironed on, and will probably peel off sooner rather than later.
Sizing - I'm normally a S/M, so got one of each. The Small fits perfectly. Can't vouch for jerseys, but for the training tops, I'd suggest get your normal size.
My son was delighted with the away jersey (comes along with shorts) Again the quality and the sponsor isn't great.
I also ordered him Nuñez 27 ;D and it arrived 2 days after he changed to 9.
I'm not sure I would buy jerseys here again. I have seen much better ones, purchased on other sites.
Re: New Kit thread
July 16, 2023, 01:30:06 am

Ordered a new home ladies Liverpool shirt for mrs ooj from soccer03. Only took 8 days to be delivered, paid by paypal, and they even provide a tracking number.

The shirt quality is great, nice detailing, nothing 'wonky' and no loose threads etc. It came with tags and in a bag - just like an official shirt.

She is made up, and the shirt only cost £11 and pennies delivered. I did order up a size for her (a women's 'L' instead of 'M') - yet it fits her like a glove.

Good range of Liverpool shirts, training gear, and also retro shirts - including some long sleeved shirts - on there too.
Re: New Kit thread
July 19, 2023, 06:03:37 pm
Absolute classic kit this...proper LFC red...
Love it 🤟
Re: New Kit thread
July 19, 2023, 06:46:03 pm
Is this the regular home keeper's kit? Fucking atrocious with the shorts especially! ;D
Re: New Kit thread
July 19, 2023, 07:27:11 pm
I hate it, keep picturing Fowler and Owen whenever I see it.
Re: New Kit thread
July 20, 2023, 08:41:58 pm
Quote from: MH41 on July 15, 2023, 11:26:16 pm
They finally arrived yesterday.
I'm a little disappointed with the quality, but they were only £10 each, so I have no right to be.
I ordered 2 sleeveless training tops, initially to wear on holiday, but they didn't arrive on time, so I can wear them in the gym.
Quality - not great, Nike and LFC badge sewn on (good) AXA advertising looks ironed on, and will probably peel off sooner rather than later.
Sizing - I'm normally a S/M, so got one of each. The Small fits perfectly. Can't vouch for jerseys, but for the training tops, I'd suggest get your normal size.
My son was delighted with the away jersey (comes along with shorts) Again the quality and the sponsor isn't great.
I also ordered him Nuñez 27 ;D and it arrived 2 days after he changed to 9.
I'm not sure I would buy jerseys here again. I have seen much better ones, purchased on other sites.

mine arrive yesterday from this site aswell, I thought was decent for the price.

I'm curious to try others.
Re: New Kit thread
July 20, 2023, 11:24:56 pm
Quote from: classycarra on July 19, 2023, 06:46:03 pm
Is this the regular home keeper's kit? Fucking atrocious with the shorts especially! ;D

I think the shirt is, but the shirts aren't. Apparently, Ali was wearing it in our final home game and it was the green shirt, but also green shorts and socks. They don't have it in the LFC online store, but they have a black version (shirt, shorts and socks) which might be the away keeper kit. No idea why they were wearing green shirt, black shorts and green socks in the friendly. Could be that there was some issue with the kits and that they took the wrong shorts. Other possibility would have been some sort of colour clash with what Karlsruhe or the refs were wearing, but not sure what the issue could have been, because the refs were in all black and Karlsruhe all blue.
Re: New Kit thread
Yesterday at 08:09:50 am
Nike are lazy AF, Liverpool, Barca, PSG, Atletico Madrid, have all got that green keeper kit

https://www.footballkitarchive.com/nike-2023-24-kits/
Re: New Kit thread
Yesterday at 08:32:23 am
Quote from: HystrixCristata on Yesterday at 08:09:50 am
Nike are lazy AF, Liverpool, Barca, PSG, Atletico Madrid, have all got that green keeper kit

https://www.footballkitarchive.com/nike-2023-24-kits/
The keeper thing is brought up every season. Keeper kits have been identical going back to the 90s, its nothing new and no one (apart from you it seems) expects anything else anymore.
Re: New Kit thread
Yesterday at 08:36:57 am
Asics from the mid-90s, they were giving Blackburn / Leeds / Villa / even fucking Millwall and Stoke the same kits







Re: New Kit thread
Yesterday at 08:42:21 am
Shirt finally arrived from this website https://www.jjsport00.com/

I normally wear small or medium but bought large thinking that should be fine. It wasn't.
Re: New Kit thread
Yesterday at 08:54:45 am
Quote from: 67CherryRed on Yesterday at 08:32:23 am
The keeper thing is brought up every season. Keeper kits have been identical going back to the 90s, its nothing new and no one (apart from you it seems) expects anything else anymore.

Did I say I expected anything else? I said they are lazy. Adidas are too, and I know it always happens, I had the 95 orange keeper kit that was the same as Rangers. Adidas used the same pattern on most keeper kits that year but in different colours.
People were questioning the shorts, you can see by looking at the other teams with the same kit that are they supposed to be the same green.
Re: New Kit thread
Yesterday at 09:48:18 am
Quote from: amir87 on Yesterday at 08:42:21 am
Shirt finally arrived from this website https://www.jjsport00.com/

I normally wear small or medium but bought large thinking that should be fine. It wasn't.
Same problem. Ordered one size up, it's just too long, and I have to say the quality is not as good as they have been with JJSport.. Think it's time to try another. Though for the prices, can't really complain.
Re: New Kit thread
Yesterday at 07:30:11 pm
Are any of you still ordering off DHgate? not sure wether to order another from there or use one of these sites that have been mentioned in here
Re: New Kit thread
Yesterday at 07:32:45 pm
Quote from: Pistolero on July 19, 2023, 06:03:37 pm
Absolute classic kit this...proper LFC red...
Love it 🤟
It liked a bit dull on a hanger.

But the players its absolutely beautiful
Re: New Kit thread
Today at 03:36:56 pm
Anyone know if you can get the sleeveless training tops the squad have been pictured training in the last few days? Nothing on the official store at all.
Re: New Kit thread
Today at 04:28:30 pm
Quote from: Grobbelrevell on Today at 03:36:56 pm
Anyone know if you can get the sleeveless training tops the squad have been pictured training in the last few days? Nothing on the official store at all.

https://m.dhgate.com/product/pre-match-training-23-24-soccer-jerseys-gakpo/882696046.html

These ones? (This was just the first seller)
Re: New Kit thread
Today at 07:21:01 pm
Be careful who buy from via dhgate, as some sellers use forced labour and/or slavery to manufacture the counterfeits. Not that you'll be able to find that info probably.

https://legalprox.com/is-it-legal-to-buy-from-dhgate/

Re: New Kit thread
Today at 09:01:07 pm
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 07:21:01 pm
Be careful who buy from via dhgate, as some sellers use forced labour and/or slavery to manufacture the counterfeits. Not that you'll be able to find that info probably.

https://legalprox.com/is-it-legal-to-buy-from-dhgate/



Will fall on deaf ears I'm afraid fella
