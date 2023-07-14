https://www.jjsport00.com/



Anyone else here ordered from the above site recently?



Just an update from my order as above.

They still have not arrived, and I'm beginning to doubt they ever will.



I received yet another email, on 03 July, telling me that they have been dispatched, along with yet another different royal mail tracking number.



When I sent an enquiry to them, looking for any information on my order, I was advised something along the lines of 'delayed at local customs', and 'status of courier will change 2/3 days before delivery etc'.



I know SOS advised me previously that royal mail are unreliable with their information, but I still have been checking several times each day, in the hope of some update. It's currently still sitting at 'we're expecting it etc ..'



Apologies for my post, which probably makes this page look like a customer service complaint page, but just wondering if any posters have experienced similar? Thanks



They finally arrived yesterday.I'm a little disappointed with the quality, but they were only £10 each, so I have no right to be.I ordered 2 sleeveless training tops, initially to wear on holiday, but they didn't arrive on time, so I can wear them in the gym.Quality - not great, Nike and LFC badge sewn on (good) AXA advertising looks ironed on, and will probably peel off sooner rather than later.Sizing - I'm normally a S/M, so got one of each. The Small fits perfectly. Can't vouch for jerseys, but for the training tops, I'd suggest get your normal size.My son was delighted with the away jersey (comes along with shorts) Again the quality and the sponsor isn't great.I also ordered him Nuñez 27and it arrived 2 days after he changed to 9.I'm not sure I would buy jerseys here again. I have seen much better ones, purchased on other sites.