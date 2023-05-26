« previous next »
Anyone with any knowledge when shirt numbers might be confirmed? Assume a few current players might change with 7, 8, 9 & 10 all available and dont want to shell out for a Nunez shirt for my lad if he isnt going to be 27!
JFT96

Quote from: rob1966 on May 24, 2023, 03:48:37 pm
The player one for the lad is £115 (he's 12 and 6ft tall so its an adult size he needs), no way am I paying that, so I'll spend £18 to £20 on a DHGate one.
proper order

Quote from: Son of Spion on May 24, 2023, 04:01:03 pm
This is it for me. I'd much rather the club got my money, but I simply cannot justify the outlay on something I'm only going to wear pottering about in, maybe snorkelling on holiday and suchlike. It would have to be something of absolutely beauty that I'm looking to hold onto as a collectors Item if I was to even consider forking out over £100 for the official version.
I find the more recent ones fall apart too easy too

bobbling, sponsors cracking etc
Quote from: rob1966 on May 24, 2023, 03:48:37 pm
The player one for the lad is £115 (he's 12 and 6ft tall so its an adult size he needs), no way am I paying that, so I'll spend £18 to £20 on a DHGate one.

Rob what seller did you use on there?  Are the sizes true this year or is it order one size bigger again?
Just had mine from DHGate, £16 including P&P, looks decent enough, fit seems better this year.


It has the CL livery on the sleeve by the looks but c'est la vie 🙈


SoccerJersey999 is the one I got mine from





Just checked my order and it was £13.11 including shipping 😳

Might get some United ones too, cheaper than bog roll these days!
