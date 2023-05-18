That jumper that's Virg is wearing as part of the new training range is absolutely delicious.Can't find it on the store though..https://twitter.com/LFC/status/1659093964354469890
Is this it?https://store.liverpoolfc.com/lfc-nike-mens-23-24-club-sweatshirt-red
That's the one! It's not cheap!
It's a plain red round neck jumper with a Liverpool logo on it. It's an absolute rip off.
It's fucking horrible.
With the new home getting an airing at the last home game, does that mean that the new away gets worn at Southampton?
Crosby Nick never fails.
Dont think well do that, its only usually the home shirt thats gets a preview. Think it will be a rare outing for the green shirt. Have we only worn that against Villa and maybe Ajax? Cant think of any other games? Shame.
Brentford away too.
Saw the new top when out buying swimming goggles earlier, fuck me it feels cheap and nasty, dead thin. £80 for that?
If you want the decent version of it which is in all the marketing materials, which the players wear, its called the stadium version and costs even more - its the new way of ripping fans off.
Nike are shite, they only make good trainers. Adidas have them beat in the clothing department.
My player version from DHGate has arrived but I'm not home until tomorrow night. Once I have a look at it I'll post on quality etc.
Any update mate? Would be interested in buying from the same seller depending on quality.
I've just got something I have to do then I'll post an update. 😊👍
