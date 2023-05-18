« previous next »
Author Topic: New Kit thread  (Read 3281213 times)

Offline Fabulous_aurelio

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #25120 on: May 18, 2023, 08:58:59 am »
That jumper that's Virg is wearing as part of the new training range is absolutely delicious.

Can't find it on the store though..

https://twitter.com/LFC/status/1659093964354469890
Online redgriffin73

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #25121 on: May 18, 2023, 10:13:25 am »
Quote from: Fabulous_aurelio on May 18, 2023, 08:58:59 am
That jumper that's Virg is wearing as part of the new training range is absolutely delicious.

Can't find it on the store though..

https://twitter.com/LFC/status/1659093964354469890

Is this it?
https://store.liverpoolfc.com/lfc-nike-mens-23-24-club-sweatshirt-red
Offline Fabulous_aurelio

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #25122 on: May 18, 2023, 02:06:24 pm »
Offline lfc_col

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #25123 on: May 18, 2023, 11:32:41 pm »
Quote from: Fabulous_aurelio on May 18, 2023, 02:06:24 pm
That's the one! It's not cheap!

Its not but i was expecting it to be at least 70 quid quite surprised
Offline Indomitable_Carp

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #25124 on: May 19, 2023, 10:31:27 am »
It's a plain red round neck jumper with a Liverpool logo on it. It's an absolute rip off.
Online rob1966

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #25125 on: May 19, 2023, 10:33:35 am »
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on May 19, 2023, 10:31:27 am
It's a plain red round neck jumper with a Liverpool logo on it. It's an absolute rip off.

Similar tops from Adidas are around the same price, fucking joke how expensive they are.
Offline stewy17

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #25126 on: May 19, 2023, 10:51:24 am »
It's about standard nowadays, isn't it? I'm not saying it should be, but I reckon unless you're buying from supermarkets or high street, a branded sweatshirt will set you back at least £50.
Offline BarryCrocker

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #25127 on: May 19, 2023, 10:54:12 am »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on May 18, 2023, 10:13:25 am
Is this it?
https://store.liverpoolfc.com/lfc-nike-mens-23-24-club-sweatshirt-red

So an extra £15 to have Liverpool logo added to a standard Nike sweatshirt.
Offline lfc_col

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #25128 on: May 19, 2023, 02:11:32 pm »
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on May 19, 2023, 10:31:27 am
It's a plain red round neck jumper with a Liverpool logo on it. It's an absolute rip off.

Most of the stuff now is been like that for years
Offline Samie

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #25129 on: May 19, 2023, 07:13:56 pm »
The store is getting ready for tomorrow.  ;D

Offline Son of Spion

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #25130 on: May 19, 2023, 07:21:40 pm »
^
Rupert the Bear is a Red. Who knew?
Offline Capon Debaser

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #25131 on: May 19, 2023, 10:26:58 pm »
DAFT-c*nts" border="0
Offline Kalito

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #25132 on: May 19, 2023, 10:56:13 pm »
 ;D
Offline 4pool

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #25133 on: May 20, 2023, 12:35:00 am »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on May 19, 2023, 10:26:58 pm
DAFT-c*nts" border="0

The one on the right is more my style..  :D
Offline Samie

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #25134 on: May 20, 2023, 01:58:25 pm »
Online Aldo1988

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #25135 on: May 20, 2023, 03:19:12 pm »
It's fucking horrible.
Offline 4pool

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #25136 on: May 20, 2023, 10:55:31 pm »
Quote from: Aldo1988 on May 20, 2023, 03:19:12 pm
It's fucking horrible.

Haven't won a match in the damn thing..  :(
Offline LOHAG

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #25137 on: May 22, 2023, 07:00:13 am »
With the new home getting an airing at the last home game, does that mean that the new away gets worn at Southampton?
Online Crosby Nick

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #25138 on: May 22, 2023, 07:47:00 am »
Quote from: LOHAG on May 22, 2023, 07:00:13 am
With the new home getting an airing at the last home game, does that mean that the new away gets worn at Southampton?

Dont think well do that, its only usually the home shirt thats gets a preview. Think it will be a rare outing for the green shirt. Have we only worn that against Villa and maybe Ajax? Cant think of any other games? Shame.
Offline Garrus

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #25139 on: May 22, 2023, 08:43:32 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on May 22, 2023, 07:47:00 am
Dont think well do that, its only usually the home shirt thats gets a preview. Think it will be a rare outing for the green shirt. Have we only worn that against Villa and maybe Ajax? Cant think of any other games? Shame.
Brentford away too.
Online Crosby Nick

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #25140 on: May 22, 2023, 08:50:20 am »
Quote from: Garrus on May 22, 2023, 08:43:32 am
Brentford away too.

Wiped that one from the memory!
Online gerrardisgod

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #25141 on: May 22, 2023, 09:27:09 am »
The new keeper kit/the man in it, is glorious.
Online rob1966

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #25142 on: May 22, 2023, 03:51:51 pm »
Saw the new top when out buying swimming goggles earlier, fuck me it feels cheap and nasty, dead thin. £80 for that?
Offline Phineus

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #25143 on: May 22, 2023, 03:56:45 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on May 22, 2023, 03:51:51 pm
Saw the new top when out buying swimming goggles earlier, fuck me it feels cheap and nasty, dead thin. £80 for that?

If you want the decent version of it which is in all the marketing materials, which the players wear, its called the stadium version and costs even more - its the new way of ripping fans off.
Online rob1966

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #25144 on: May 22, 2023, 04:09:14 pm »
Quote from: Phineus on May 22, 2023, 03:56:45 pm
If you want the decent version of it which is in all the marketing materials, which the players wear, its called the stadium version and costs even more - its the new way of ripping fans off.

I have a cunning plan, I'll just buy the kids tops from DHGate again, player version was £18 and its spot on ;D
Offline I've been a good boy

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #25145 on: May 22, 2023, 04:16:11 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on May 22, 2023, 03:51:51 pm
Saw the new top when out buying swimming goggles earlier, fuck me it feels cheap and nasty, dead thin. £80 for that?
Nike are shite, they only make good trainers. Adidas have them beat in the clothing department.
Online rob1966

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #25146 on: May 22, 2023, 04:56:36 pm »
Quote from: I've been a good boy on May 22, 2023, 04:16:11 pm
Nike are shite, they only make good trainers. Adidas have them beat in the clothing department.

Agree with that, I only buy Adidas tops, the Nike stuff never feels good. Did get a load of quality knockoffs in Turkey for the kids though ;D
Offline Son of Spion

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #25147 on: May 22, 2023, 07:02:21 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on May 22, 2023, 03:51:51 pm
Saw the new top when out buying swimming goggles earlier, fuck me it feels cheap and nasty, dead thin. £80 for that?
My player version from DHGate has arrived but I'm not home until tomorrow night. Once I have a look at it I'll post on quality etc.
Online gray19lfc

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #25148 on: Today at 12:40:42 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on May 22, 2023, 07:02:21 pm
My player version from DHGate has arrived but I'm not home until tomorrow night. Once I have a look at it I'll post on quality etc.

Any update mate? Would be interested in buying from the same seller depending on quality.
Offline Son of Spion

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #25149 on: Today at 01:59:35 pm »
Quote from: gray19lfc on Today at 12:40:42 pm
Any update mate? Would be interested in buying from the same seller depending on quality.
I've just got something I have to do then I'll post an update. 😊👍
Online amir87

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #25150 on: Today at 02:46:56 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 01:59:35 pm
I've just got something I have to do then I'll post an update. 😊👍

Can you do us a favour mate. Theres been some complaints about the length of the shirt so can you take one pic with shorts on and one without? Cheers.
