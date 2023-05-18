« previous next »
Online Fabulous_aurelio

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #25120 on: May 18, 2023, 08:58:59 am »
That jumper that's Virg is wearing as part of the new training range is absolutely delicious.

Can't find it on the store though..

https://twitter.com/LFC/status/1659093964354469890
"Salahs in here......"

Offline redgriffin73

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #25121 on: May 18, 2023, 10:13:25 am »
Quote from: Fabulous_aurelio on May 18, 2023, 08:58:59 am
That jumper that's Virg is wearing as part of the new training range is absolutely delicious.

Can't find it on the store though..

https://twitter.com/LFC/status/1659093964354469890

Is this it?
https://store.liverpoolfc.com/lfc-nike-mens-23-24-club-sweatshirt-red
Online Fabulous_aurelio

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #25122 on: May 18, 2023, 02:06:24 pm »
Offline lfc_col

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #25123 on: May 18, 2023, 11:32:41 pm »
Quote from: Fabulous_aurelio on May 18, 2023, 02:06:24 pm
That's the one! It's not cheap!

Its not but i was expecting it to be at least 70 quid quite surprised
Offline Indomitable_Carp

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #25124 on: May 19, 2023, 10:31:27 am »
It's a plain red round neck jumper with a Liverpool logo on it. It's an absolute rip off.
Offline rob1966

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #25125 on: May 19, 2023, 10:33:35 am »
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on May 19, 2023, 10:31:27 am
It's a plain red round neck jumper with a Liverpool logo on it. It's an absolute rip off.

Similar tops from Adidas are around the same price, fucking joke how expensive they are.
Online stewy17

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #25126 on: May 19, 2023, 10:51:24 am »
It's about standard nowadays, isn't it? I'm not saying it should be, but I reckon unless you're buying from supermarkets or high street, a branded sweatshirt will set you back at least £50.
Online BarryCrocker

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #25127 on: May 19, 2023, 10:54:12 am »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on May 18, 2023, 10:13:25 am
Is this it?
https://store.liverpoolfc.com/lfc-nike-mens-23-24-club-sweatshirt-red

So an extra £15 to have Liverpool logo added to a standard Nike sweatshirt.
Offline lfc_col

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #25128 on: May 19, 2023, 02:11:32 pm »
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on May 19, 2023, 10:31:27 am
It's a plain red round neck jumper with a Liverpool logo on it. It's an absolute rip off.

Most of the stuff now is been like that for years
Offline Samie

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #25129 on: May 19, 2023, 07:13:56 pm »
The store is getting ready for tomorrow.  ;D

Offline Son of Spion

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #25130 on: May 19, 2023, 07:21:40 pm »
^
Rupert the Bear is a Red. Who knew?
Offline Capon Debaser

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #25131 on: May 19, 2023, 10:26:58 pm »
DAFT-c*nts" border="0
Offline Kalito

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #25132 on: May 19, 2023, 10:56:13 pm »
 ;D
Offline 4pool

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #25133 on: May 20, 2023, 12:35:00 am »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on May 19, 2023, 10:26:58 pm
DAFT-c*nts" border="0

The one on the right is more my style..  :D
Offline Samie

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #25134 on: May 20, 2023, 01:58:25 pm »
Online Aldo1988

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #25135 on: May 20, 2023, 03:19:12 pm »
It's fucking horrible.
Offline 4pool

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #25136 on: May 20, 2023, 10:55:31 pm »
Quote from: Aldo1988 on May 20, 2023, 03:19:12 pm
It's fucking horrible.

Haven't won a match in the damn thing..  :(
Offline LOHAG

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #25137 on: Today at 07:00:13 am »
With the new home getting an airing at the last home game, does that mean that the new away gets worn at Southampton?
Online Crosby Nick

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #25138 on: Today at 07:47:00 am »
Quote from: LOHAG on Today at 07:00:13 am
With the new home getting an airing at the last home game, does that mean that the new away gets worn at Southampton?

Dont think well do that, its only usually the home shirt thats gets a preview. Think it will be a rare outing for the green shirt. Have we only worn that against Villa and maybe Ajax? Cant think of any other games? Shame.
Offline Garrus

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #25139 on: Today at 08:43:32 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 07:47:00 am
Dont think well do that, its only usually the home shirt thats gets a preview. Think it will be a rare outing for the green shirt. Have we only worn that against Villa and maybe Ajax? Cant think of any other games? Shame.
Brentford away too.
Online Crosby Nick

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #25140 on: Today at 08:50:20 am »
Quote from: Garrus on Today at 08:43:32 am
Brentford away too.

Wiped that one from the memory!
Online gerrardisgod

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #25141 on: Today at 09:27:09 am »
The new keeper kit/the man in it, is glorious.
