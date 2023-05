Best kit since the New Balance ones.



Nike have finally done something decent. First Nike kit I've ordered straight away. Just love it.



My only concern is how much all the pattern sticks out on the match day kit. Hope I didn't make a mistake ordering that instead of the cheaper one.



Hats off to Nike, but I pray they don't give us another monstrosity away kit again. This seasons would be the worst away kit since the Warrior vomit inducers.



Hopefully a title winning shirt......