Please
login
or
register
.
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Home
Help
Search
Calendar
Login
Register
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Liverpool FC Forum
»
Topic:
New Kit thread
« previous
next »
Print
Pages:
1
...
622
623
624
625
626
[
627
]
Go Down
Author
Topic: New Kit thread (Read 3267728 times)
btroom
Main Stander
Posts: 189
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: New Kit thread
«
Reply #25040 on:
Yesterday
at 10:16:38 pm »
this season kit was too dark
Logged
duvva 💅
lippa RAWK Diivva
Matchday Commentator
Legacy Fan
Posts: 11,754
LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: New Kit thread
«
Reply #25041 on:
Today
at 01:36:50 am »
As others have mentioned has a real 70s look. Really like it, might be the best kit since the late 80s.
Logged
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier
Samie
The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 58,450
Re: New Kit thread
«
Reply #25042 on:
Today
at 01:57:40 am »
It's based off the 73/74 season.
Logged
Print
Pages:
1
...
622
623
624
625
626
[
627
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Liverpool FC Forum
»
Topic:
New Kit thread
Page created in 0.013 seconds with 23 queries.
[Server Load: 2.14]
SMF 2.0.19
|
SMF © 2021
,
Simple Machines
XHTML
RSS
WAP2