« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 620 621 622 623 624 [625]   Go Down

Author Topic: New Kit thread  (Read 3263533 times)

Online PhilV

  • Has difficulty in getting it up, apparently.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,563
  • Epic Swindler
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24960 on: Today at 10:04:43 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 08:13:34 am
Looks really really good on the players

Much better than I was expecting

We never learn. Every season, we always comment based off of some random fake online months before the unveil, kick off then when it's released "oh it's actually quite nice..."
Logged
Instagram: randomphil
Twitter: www.twitter.com/randomPH1L

Online Phineus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,332
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24961 on: Today at 10:06:41 am »
Really smart, like that. Perfect shade of red too.
Logged

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,607
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24962 on: Today at 10:07:57 am »
Brilliant kit and great advert also.
Logged

Offline chromed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,155
  • Justice for the 97
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24963 on: Today at 10:16:13 am »
Proper LFC kit.

I love it.
Logged
YNWA - JFT97

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,462
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24964 on: Today at 10:25:56 am »
Quote from: Fabulous_aurelio on Today at 08:08:32 am
Yeah I really like it. Why do they never show the full kit in the promo shots anymore!
They want customers to see themselves in the shirt and they've realised, finally, that the FKW customer base is vanishingly small.

It's a tad worrying that they expect us to wear those godawful loud strides, mind
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Offline I've been a good boy

  • "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it." Loves a good set of open flaps. And a bowl of Coco Poops! No chance of getting a coffee in his house.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,325
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24965 on: Today at 10:29:51 am »
Probably alone in this thinking but I like the current kit much more than this new one. Still a great kit though.
Logged

Offline liverbloke

  • Prototype RAWK Genius. Founder of stickysheets.com and prefers it solo. Gotta hand it to him, eh?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,907
  • i neither know nor care
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24966 on: Today at 11:02:24 am »
i like the shirt

but the shorts are pants
Logged
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv
Who would have thought liverblokes no draws idea would not be his worst idea of the weekend

Offline RedSmoke

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 37
  • He'll pass the ball, calm as you like....
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24967 on: Today at 11:17:10 am »
Quote from: liverbloke on Today at 11:02:24 am
i like the shirt

but the shorts are pants

 :lmao :wellin
Logged

Online IgorBobbins

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,689
  • BOBBINS!
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24968 on: Today at 11:20:35 am »
Lovely.  The last two home kits (this season and next) have been absolute bangers, imo.

I still hate the street fashion, hard-man angle thats become the norm for these new kit reveals, though.
Logged

Offline kennedy81

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,718
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24969 on: Today at 11:23:04 am »
Nicer than the current one. The white trim makes such a difference, it never looks right to me without it.
Logged

Offline Hedley Lamarr

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,153
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24970 on: Today at 11:26:34 am »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 09:07:15 am
Who thought it would be a good idea to put them in the shirt with casual trousers?  Looks ridiculous.

Nice kit, though.  Clean and simple is always a winner.

It's 1970's Golf chic.
Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,055
  • Dutch Class
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24971 on: Today at 11:36:55 am »
Lovely to see Cally in the promo video
Logged

Offline Lad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,854
  • Press your space face close to mine love.
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24972 on: Today at 11:37:04 am »
Would have been nice if they could have matched the classic home kit with similar classic aways. Like plain white shirts and black shorts and all yellow as a third, rather than the monstrosity they have plannedbut hey what do I know.
Logged

Offline Agent99

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,042
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24973 on: Today at 11:51:43 am »
It's not bad. All I see is Michael Owen rubbing his hands together after scoring against Newcastle.
Logged

Online CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,763
  • YNWA
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24974 on: Today at 11:54:54 am »
Quote from: PhilV on Today at 10:04:43 am
We never learn. Every season, we always comment based off of some random fake online months before the unveil, kick off then when it's released "oh it's actually quite nice..."

Without fail :D
Logged

Offline Red_Rich

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,015
  • Fan since Liverpool 5 Stoke 3 in 1976
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24975 on: Today at 12:44:20 pm »
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 11:51:43 am
It's not bad. All I see is Michael Owen rubbing his hands together after scoring against Newcastle.

Nah. It's got more of a Keegan or Emlyn vibe for me due to the standalone Liverbird ... but then I am in my late 50s.

1976 League and UEFA Cup double feel.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:46:02 pm by Red_Rich »
Logged
Quote from: markmywords on December 17, 2020, 10:29:41 am
United used to win titles on easy street, time for us to take over that real estate

Offline pascoli

  • Shit Googler & Easily Amused Bar Steward...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,038
  • PER ARDUA AD ASTRA
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24976 on: Today at 12:52:03 pm »
DH Gate all day long for that one.
Logged
INTERNET TERRORIST. AND PROUD TOO.

Offline bird_lfc

  • Would much rather have a good wank than get behind the team. Champion of Luke Shaws reputation.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,508
  • JFT96
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24977 on: Today at 01:39:35 pm »
Quote from: PhilV on Today at 10:04:43 am
We never learn. Every season, we always comment based off of some random fake online months before the unveil, kick off then when it's released "oh it's actually quite nice..."

It happens EVERY year without fail

This kit would be lovely without the ugly ass sleeve sponsorship but I understand why we have it
Logged

Offline CentenaryBoy

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 610
  • JFT97
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24978 on: Today at 01:56:19 pm »
Hard to quibble with either this season's or next season's kits. Both are very solid.
Logged

Online Phineus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,332
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24979 on: Today at 01:58:07 pm »
Quote from: CentenaryBoy on Today at 01:56:19 pm
Hard to quibble with either this season's or next season's kits. Both are very solid.

Home kits, the away kits less so (although 3rd kit this season is nice and leaks for next looks decent too).

Edit: away kit last season was great, hated the one this season.
Logged

Online BER

  • Goat fondler.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,925
  • FLOSS IS BOSS!!
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24980 on: Today at 02:00:31 pm »
I mean...



I hope they all got to keep their pants.
Logged

Offline Kopenhagen

  • Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,948
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24981 on: Today at 02:23:04 pm »
Another nice home kit from Nike.
Logged
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

Offline Ravishing Rick Dude

  • Cut the music! Missed the 'Saka is shite!' memo.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,667
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24982 on: Today at 02:33:03 pm »
Reminds me of that brilliant NB 17/18 kit that we had
Logged
Rick for the rikes, prick for the pricks

SLAVA
UKRAINI

Offline markedasred

  • Knowing me, Knowing you... ahaaa!!! Resident Large Canine.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,248
  • No Murdoch in our house
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24983 on: Today at 02:55:38 pm »
Shankly top, gorblimey trousers. Great news for London reds.
Logged
"For those of you watching in black and white, Liverpool are the team with the ball"

Online Kop Kings

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 557
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24984 on: Today at 03:14:10 pm »
A totally random observation, but I have been noticing over the last few years that a lot more 'casual' fans and celebrities have been spotted wearing footy shirts, with it becoming much more of a culturally 'cool' thing to do, a bit like with basketball tops of the past, NFL jerseys etc. Whether that's due to it's general increase in popularity (Ted Lasso, Wrexham doc etc) I don't know, but one thing I have noticed is that I don't often see these types of fans wearing LFC shirts - do we think it's because we have a massive Bank as our sponsor and are therefore seen as somewhat 'uncool'? I know that when Nike were fighting to win us as a client, they emphasised that they could help LFC become more of a 'household' brand (quite a nauseating pitch, admittedly), but i'd say they have fallen short in that respect.

I'd add that none of this bothers me in the slightest (although I do regard myself as the hippest of cats) and it's really just a totally random observation that I made when travelling across the pond and when watching an American TV show recently, where I saw lots of Arsenal kits, Chelsea kits, City kits, but no LFC tops despite our global following. Anyone else ever notice this?

As an aside, I think the new kit looks class
« Last Edit: Today at 03:29:16 pm by Kop Kings »
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,396
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24985 on: Today at 03:16:46 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 09:07:15 am
Who thought it would be a good idea to put them in the shirt with casual trousers?  Looks ridiculous.

Nice kit, though.  Clean and simple is always a winner.

Off to play Golf with the King at Royal Birkdale?
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,396
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24986 on: Today at 03:17:36 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Yesterday at 11:51:10 pm
People spent yearsssss whinging all we want is a plain red kit with some white on it

We get them and now they're boring, samey or shit  :lmao

I fucking love it. Takes me back to the 60s/70s kits.
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 103,549
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24987 on: Today at 03:55:04 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 03:17:36 pm
I fucking love it. Takes me back to the 60s/70s kits.

Which official travel partner did we have on our sleeve back then Grandad?
Logged

Online A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,317
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24988 on: Today at 04:02:31 pm »
Lovin' some of those strides.

Might get me a pair. :D
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,284
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24989 on: Today at 04:07:10 pm »








Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,928
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24990 on: Today at 04:10:10 pm »
Looks 100% better than the one off reddit.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill
Pages: 1 ... 620 621 622 623 624 [625]   Go Up
« previous next »
 