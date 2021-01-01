A totally random observation, but I have been noticing over the last few years that a lot more 'casual' fans and celebrities have been spotted wearing footy shirts, with it becoming much more of a culturally 'cool' thing to do, a bit like with basketball tops of the past, NFL jerseys etc. Whether that's due to it's general increase in popularity (Ted Lasso, Wrexham doc etc) I don't know, but one thing I have noticed is that I don't often see these types of fans wearing LFC shirts - do we think it's because we have a massive Bank as our sponsor and are therefore seen as somewhat 'uncool'? I know that when Nike were fighting to win us as a client, they emphasised that they could help LFC become more of a 'household' brand (quite a nauseating pitch, admittedly), but i'd say they have fallen short in that respect.



I'd add that none of this bothers me in the slightest (although I do regard myself as the hippest of cats) and it's really just a totally random observation that I made when travelling across the pond and when watching an American TV show recently, where I saw lots of Arsenal kits, Chelsea kits, City kits, but no LFC tops despite our global following. Anyone else ever notice this?



As an aside, I think the new kit looks class