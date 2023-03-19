« previous next »
New Kit thread

dosx

Re: New Kit thread
March 19, 2023, 03:59:08 am
🔥97🔥

Ghost Town

Re: New Kit thread
March 19, 2023, 03:10:59 pm
Quote from: 67CherryRed on March 18, 2023, 11:36:39 pm


Problem is that it looks like there are a couple of offensive images on it that have been pixellated
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24842 on: March 20, 2023, 02:33:04 pm »


UPDATE LIVERPOOL THIRD 23/24:
Updated prediction for the third kit as I got details for the design and template. The template is probably spot on, and there will be some sort of disordered stripes/lines probably throughout the shirt. Not known if it will be on shorts/socks

https://twitter.com/FumlerRawk/status/1637785056478482433?cxt=HHwWgsC-3Zu1yrotAAAA



Re: New Kit thread
March 20, 2023, 03:22:20 pm
Ooh that looks nice. Although it does look a bit like a training top.
Re: New Kit thread
March 20, 2023, 05:09:21 pm
That third looks like a keeper kit to me.
Re: New Kit thread
March 21, 2023, 01:05:49 pm
Quote from: JasonF on March 20, 2023, 02:33:04 pm


UPDATE LIVERPOOL THIRD 23/24:
Updated prediction for the third kit as I got details for the design and template. The template is probably spot on, and there will be some sort of disordered stripes/lines probably throughout the shirt. Not known if it will be on shorts/socks

https://twitter.com/FumlerRawk/status/1637785056478482433?cxt=HHwWgsC-3Zu1yrotAAAA





Personally dont like it
Re: New Kit thread
March 21, 2023, 06:47:48 pm
Parma Violets FC.  :o
Re: New Kit thread
March 22, 2023, 12:04:47 am
Re: New Kit thread
March 22, 2023, 12:10:21 am
Re: New Kit thread
March 22, 2023, 03:33:38 am
Quote from: dosx on March 22, 2023, 12:10:21 am


I think we had something similar for Alisson, in one of previous seasons
Re: New Kit thread
March 22, 2023, 06:46:44 am
Quote from: JasonF on March 20, 2023, 02:33:04 pm


UPDATE LIVERPOOL THIRD 23/24:
Updated prediction for the third kit as I got details for the design and template. The template is probably spot on, and there will be some sort of disordered stripes/lines probably throughout the shirt. Not known if it will be on shorts/socks

https://twitter.com/FumlerRawk/status/1637785056478482433?cxt=HHwWgsC-3Zu1yrotAAAA

The Purple Aki Tribute Kit.
Re: New Kit thread
March 22, 2023, 07:15:50 am
Quote from: BarryCrocker on March 22, 2023, 06:46:44 am
The Purple Aki Tribute Kit.
The team will be asking if they can feel the oppositions muscles all game now.
Re: New Kit thread
March 22, 2023, 07:40:19 am
Quote from: Son of Spion on March 22, 2023, 07:15:50 am
The team will be asking if they can feel the oppositions muscles all game now.

gaggingpressing
Re: New Kit thread
March 22, 2023, 10:52:02 am
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24854 on: March 23, 2023, 10:26:05 am »
Converse trabs and clobber coming soon for da kids





https://store.liverpoolfc.com/converse
Re: New Kit thread
March 23, 2023, 11:11:12 am
Quote from: Ray K on March 23, 2023, 10:26:05 am
Converse trabs and clobber coming soon for da kids





https://store.liverpoolfc.com/converse

More merch than kit.
Re: New Kit thread
March 23, 2023, 11:11:52 am
Re: New Kit thread
March 23, 2023, 11:16:22 am
Re: New Kit thread
March 23, 2023, 11:54:47 am
Quote from: BarryCrocker on March 23, 2023, 11:16:22 am

:D

I was joking cos I couldn't find that other thread and this one is full of fake kits and bullshit anyway.
Re: New Kit thread
March 24, 2023, 10:01:10 pm
I'm probably wrong but I can't remember us doing well whilst having a green away kit.
Re: New Kit thread
March 24, 2023, 10:54:59 pm
Quote from: Romford_Red on March 24, 2023, 10:01:10 pm
I'm probably wrong but I can't remember us doing well whilst having a green away kit.

We didnt have one until 91/92 so it did coincide with our more barren years. We wore a green away maybe once in the 00/01 treble season (against Bradford when we couldnt wear the yellow away). So thats something.
Re: New Kit thread
March 25, 2023, 08:00:48 am
All of them look pretty uninspiring. The home one just harks back to the past and has nothing new to it. Nike kids have been shite to date.
Re: New Kit thread
March 25, 2023, 10:24:43 am
Quote from: skidz73 on March 25, 2023, 08:00:48 am
Nike kids have been shite to date.
They're forced to work 18 hour days for 9p an hour, give them a break.
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24863 on: March 27, 2023, 05:29:08 pm »
First look at new LFC and Converse limited-edition capsule collection




I only need one look...  ;) :P
Re: New Kit thread
March 29, 2023, 10:59:51 am
Quote from: 4pool on March 27, 2023, 05:29:08 pm
First look at new LFC and Converse limited-edition capsule collection




I only need one look...  ;) :P

Robertson would probably have gotten beaten up for wearing that garb in his local hood.
Re: New Kit thread
March 29, 2023, 03:10:32 pm
Quote from: BarryCrocker on March 29, 2023, 10:59:51 am
Robertson would probably have gotten beaten up for wearing that garb in his local hood.

He's from Glasgow, not South Central
Re: New Kit thread
March 29, 2023, 03:48:56 pm
Quote from: 4pool on March 27, 2023, 05:29:08 pm
First look at new LFC and Converse limited-edition capsule collection




I only need one look...  ;) :P
That's a genuinely uninspiring collection. Very 90s baggy.
Re: New Kit thread
March 29, 2023, 07:40:23 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on March 29, 2023, 03:48:56 pm
That's a genuinely uninspiring collection. Very 90s baggy.

Early 90's sitcom vibes.
Re: New Kit thread
March 29, 2023, 07:55:06 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on March 29, 2023, 03:48:56 pm
That's a genuinely uninspiring collection. Very 90s baggy.

That's the fashion these days Grandad  ;D
Re: New Kit thread
March 29, 2023, 08:46:43 pm
 
Quote from: CraigDS on March 29, 2023, 07:55:06 pm
That's the fashion these days Grandad  ;D
:sad

Re: New Kit thread
April 7, 2023, 03:36:01 pm
Re: New Kit thread
April 7, 2023, 05:21:47 pm
Quote from: 4pool on March 27, 2023, 05:29:08 pm
First look at new LFC and Converse limited-edition capsule collection




I only need one look...  ;) :P

Is it just me or does anyone else think Robbo looks like a recovering crack addict that's been given some free gear from Primark by his local rehab centre?
Re: New Kit thread
April 7, 2023, 06:31:03 pm
Quote from: Paisley79 on April  7, 2023, 05:21:47 pm
Is it just me or does anyone else think Robbo looks like a recovering crack addict that's been given some free gear from Primark by his local rehab centre?

That's quite specific, mate.  ;D
Re: New Kit thread
April 7, 2023, 07:38:24 pm
Quote from: Paisley79 on April  7, 2023, 05:21:47 pm
Is it just me or does anyone else think Robbo looks like a recovering crack addict that's been given some free gear from Primark by his local rehab centre?
He'll have a bottle of Buckfast in his jacket pocket too.
Re: New Kit thread
April 7, 2023, 07:51:21 pm
Quote from: Paisley79 on April  7, 2023, 05:21:47 pm
Is it just me or does anyone else think Robbo looks like a recovering crack addict that's been given some free gear from Primark by his local rehab centre?

Jesse Pinkman?
Re: New Kit thread
Today at 01:19:18 am
Quote from: Samie on April  7, 2023, 03:36:01 pm

havent we been punished enough this season?
Re: New Kit thread
Today at 09:25:34 am
That snot-green stripe under the sponsor logo. Jesus wept. They designed a perfectly disgusting kit, then remembered they forgot to leave room for the sponsor. Quite a solution they came up with.
