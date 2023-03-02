« previous next »
New Kit thread

Re: New Kit thread
March 2, 2023, 03:34:48 pm
Quote from: Samie on March  1, 2023, 12:58:51 am
Leaked Away kit for next season. Fan of the clolours but not the design.  ;D



:D

Re: New Kit thread
March 2, 2023, 03:41:03 pm
Quote from: Hazell on March  2, 2023, 10:20:15 am
I actually don't mind that kit, I think the shade of green could be better but it's not as dreadful as some of the others we've had. But then, I really liked that Aquafresh-esque kit we had in 20/21.

That was one of our best ever kits. That thing above is an abomination though  ;D
Re: New Kit thread
March 3, 2023, 07:16:48 am
Quote from: Samie on March  1, 2023, 12:58:51 am
Leaked Away kit for next season. Fan of the clolours but not the design.  ;D



Good god!!! Surely that's an advert for not doing drugs. Absolutely vile.
Re: New Kit thread
March 3, 2023, 10:02:15 am
Quote from: David in Edinburgh on March  3, 2023, 07:16:48 am
Good god!!! Surely that's an advert for not doing drugs. Absolutely vile.

Just Say No(z).
Re: New Kit thread
March 3, 2023, 10:07:42 am
Fumler who used to post here and is usually spot on with the leaks says its fake so I wouldn't worry.

Re: New Kit thread
March 3, 2023, 10:15:16 am
Quote from: David in Edinburgh on March  3, 2023, 07:16:48 am
Good god!!! Surely that's an advert for not doing drugs. Absolutely vile.
I see a single use for that shirt.
Pin it on a wall at ground level and use it as the stumps for a quick game of cricket.
Re: New Kit thread
March 3, 2023, 11:18:06 am
Quote from: JasonF on March  3, 2023, 10:07:42 am
Fumler who used to post here and is usually spot on with the leaks says its fake so I wouldn't worry.



The one on the left is better than the one on the right.

I guess with such a plain (and good) home shirt, we're going to get something bat shit as the away regardless of these being fake.
Re: New Kit thread
March 3, 2023, 11:44:20 am
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on March  3, 2023, 11:18:06 am
The one on the left is better than the one on the right.

I guess with such a plain (and good) home shirt, we're going to get something bat shit as the away regardless of these being fake.

Both are pretty awful. If you tasked someone with creating a worse shirt in those colours it'd take some effort so I'd like to think the real thing will at least be better than those monstrosities.
Re: New Kit thread
March 3, 2023, 12:52:01 pm
Quote from: LOHAG on March  3, 2023, 10:15:16 am
I see a single use for that shirt.
Pin it on a wall at ground level and use it as the stumps for a quick game of cricket.

And here was I thinking you were going to suggest cutting off the LFC crest for safe keeping, then using the shirt to get the bonfire in the garden going.
Re: New Kit thread
March 3, 2023, 07:10:23 pm
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on March  3, 2023, 11:18:06 am
The one on the left is better than the one on the right.

I guess with such a plain (and good) home shirt, we're going to get something bat shit as the away regardless of these being fake.

It's worse ffs! Near enough a sellik strip.
Re: New Kit thread
March 3, 2023, 07:14:38 pm
Quote from: Fabulous_aurelio on March  1, 2023, 10:55:59 am
That will be up there with one of the PLs worst kits ever. It's awful. The colour and the design.

Absolutely rancid design
Re: New Kit thread
March 3, 2023, 07:59:09 pm
If any kit designers are using this forum as a bit of market research by dipping their toes in the water with these designs then hear this.

The green and white options are shite. Start again.
Re: New Kit thread
March 3, 2023, 08:00:30 pm
Also, you know hard up families who go to the food bank save up for these dont you? So lets have a think about keeping the same kit for 2 years.
Re: New Kit thread
Yesterday at 03:55:44 pm
Re: New Kit thread
Yesterday at 03:56:27 pm
I don't dislike that.
Re: New Kit thread
Yesterday at 03:58:30 pm
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 03:56:27 pm
I don't dislike that.

Think it's a cracker myself.
Re: New Kit thread
Yesterday at 03:58:41 pm
I mean I would've preferred teal or turquoise squares.  ;D
Re: New Kit thread
Yesterday at 04:04:30 pm
Re: New Kit thread
Yesterday at 04:07:11 pm
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 03:58:41 pm
I mean I would've preferred teal or turquoise squares.  ;D

Same, could have been a nicer green but I'm fairly happy with it.

Maybe they leak out the really shite designs so the real one gets a better reception!

Black shorts and socks please.
Re: New Kit thread
Yesterday at 04:15:58 pm
I really like that.

The yellow socks with it just don't match though.
Re: New Kit thread
Yesterday at 04:19:34 pm
Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 04:15:58 pm
I really like that.

The yellow socks with it just don't match though.

Red socks. We're skint and trying to save money for summer transfers.
Re: New Kit thread
Yesterday at 05:28:17 pm


The shorts is black, and the socks will be white and green. Just to get a good idea of how the complete set will look like, I made a quick mockup
Re: New Kit thread
Yesterday at 05:29:16 pm
League winning away that.
Re: New Kit thread
Yesterday at 05:29:40 pm
It's already growing on me, but seeing on the players will be the litmus test.
Re: New Kit thread
Yesterday at 06:06:49 pm
Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 04:15:58 pm
I really like that.

The yellow socks with it just don't match though.
:fishslap
Re: New Kit thread
Yesterday at 06:09:55 pm
It's much better than the recent hideous mock-ups. If they binned the pointless green bits off and left it white with black trim then it's a winner.
Re: New Kit thread
Yesterday at 07:20:05 pm
Its quite nice.
Re: New Kit thread
Yesterday at 07:23:25 pm
Inspired by minecraft
Re: New Kit thread
Yesterday at 08:40:35 pm
Why are we doing homage to a kit we lost a cup final in?
Re: New Kit thread
Yesterday at 08:56:24 pm
Quote from: bradders1011 on Yesterday at 08:40:35 pm
Why are we doing homage to a kit we lost a cup final in?

And we already did that in 17/18.

Dont mind a bit of green and white every once in a while in fairness.
Re: New Kit thread
Yesterday at 09:06:13 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 08:56:24 pm
And we already did that in 17/18.

Dont mind a bit of green and white every once in a while in fairness.

Oh aye I forgot that one. Still weird. My first ever cup final memory was losing to them.
Re: New Kit thread
Yesterday at 09:15:49 pm
I really like that kit.
Re: New Kit thread
Yesterday at 09:36:42 pm
Re: New Kit thread
Yesterday at 10:49:13 pm
Quote from: fumler on Yesterday at 05:28:17 pm


The shorts is black, and the socks will be white and green. Just to get a good idea of how the complete set will look like, I made a quick mockup

That is actually pretty nice. Bellingham will look great in it ...
Re: New Kit thread
Yesterday at 11:33:19 pm
Quote from: fumler on Yesterday at 05:28:17 pm


The shorts is black, and the socks will be white and green. Just to get a good idea of how the complete set will look like, I made a quick mockup

That is gorgeous. Love it
Re: New Kit thread
Today at 01:10:15 am
Re: New Kit thread
Today at 02:01:15 am
I don't know. Probably my kids gonna love it, but it's not for me.
