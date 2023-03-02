Leaked Away kit for next season. Fan of the clolours but not the design.
I actually don't mind that kit, I think the shade of green could be better but it's not as dreadful as some of the others we've had. But then, I really liked that Aquafresh-esque kit we had in 20/21.
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.
Good god!!! Surely that's an advert for not doing drugs. Absolutely vile.
Fumler who used to post here and is usually spot on with the leaks says its fake so I wouldn't worry.
The one on the left is better than the one on the right. I guess with such a plain (and good) home shirt, we're going to get something bat shit as the away regardless of these being fake.
I see a single use for that shirt.Pin it on a wall at ground level and use it as the stumps for a quick game of cricket.
That will be up there with one of the PLs worst kits ever. It's awful. The colour and the design.
I don't dislike that.
I mean I would've preferred teal or turquoise squares.
I really like that.The yellow socks with it just don't match though.
Why are we doing homage to a kit we lost a cup final in?
Crosby Nick never fails.
And we already did that in 17/18.Dont mind a bit of green and white every once in a while in fairness.
The shorts is black, and the socks will be white and green. Just to get a good idea of how the complete set will look like, I made a quick mockup
