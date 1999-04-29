« previous next »
Son of Spion

Re: New Kit thread
February 27, 2023, 06:37:27 pm
Quote from: 4pool on February 27, 2023, 03:59:49 pm



God approves.  8)
I used to have that shirt. It's in Cuba now, after I gave it to a Cuban guy who worked in our hotel.

Crosby Nick

Re: New Kit thread
February 27, 2023, 07:00:56 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on February 27, 2023, 06:37:27 pm
I used to have that shirt. It's in Cuba now, after I gave it to a Cuban guy who worked in our hotel.



Youve given me great service. I want you to have this shirt. Its a shirt once worn by some of the greatest players to have played for the club. Jean-Michel Ferri, Erik Meijer Sean Dundee. Now fuck off!
PeterTheRed

Re: New Kit thread
February 27, 2023, 08:32:52 pm
Quote from: Samie on February 25, 2023, 12:35:22 am
Leaked Home kit for next season.  :D



Nice and simple. I like it ...
Hazell

Re: New Kit thread
February 27, 2023, 08:35:13 pm
Quote from: 4pool on February 27, 2023, 03:59:49 pm



God approves.  8)

Love that pic. Who was that against?
The G in Gerrard

Re: New Kit thread
February 27, 2023, 08:52:31 pm
Quote from: Hazell on February 27, 2023, 08:35:13 pm
Love that pic. Who was that against?
Merseyside derby I think?
Samie

Re: New Kit thread
Yesterday at 12:58:51 am
Leaked Away kit for next season. Fan of the clolours but not the design.  ;D

Statto Red

Re: New Kit thread
Yesterday at 01:17:47 am
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 12:58:51 am
Leaked Away kit for next season. Fan of the clolours but not the design.  ;D



Different shade of green, but reminds me of this shirt.

Samie

Re: New Kit thread
Yesterday at 01:19:58 am
See if it was that design and colour I'd be over the moon. That was my favourite kit of the 90's.  8)
liverbloke

Re: New Kit thread
Yesterday at 08:26:22 am
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 12:58:51 am
Leaked Away kit for next season. Fan of the clolours but not the design.  ;D



horrible
A Red Abroad

Re: New Kit thread
Yesterday at 08:58:53 am
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 01:19:58 am
That was my favourite kit of the 90's.  8)

Mine was the Reebok 'Ecru'. :)
BarryCrocker

Re: New Kit thread
Yesterday at 09:08:43 am
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 12:58:51 am
Leaked Away kit for next season. Fan of the clolours but not the design.  ;D



It's like a shit Rothko.

I bet they have some sort of back story that it represents the football pitches in the local area that kids play on and the white thin striped bit is the goal netting.
stewy17

Re: New Kit thread
Yesterday at 09:38:00 am
@KB2X on twitter (who is very reliable and the guy who leaked the home) says that's not the away.

I realise everyone will ignore this and still kick-off and cry etc, but just putting it out there...
red_Mark1980

Re: New Kit thread
Yesterday at 09:49:36 am
Quote from: stewy17 on Yesterday at 09:38:00 am
@KB2X on twitter (who is very reliable and the guy who leaked the home) says that's not the away.

I realise everyone will ignore this and still kick-off and cry etc, but just putting it out there...

He's also a bit of a bellend
Son of Spion

Re: New Kit thread
Yesterday at 10:34:16 am
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Yesterday at 09:49:36 am
He's also a bit of a bellend
So is the designer of that kit. If it's real.
Paisley79

Re: New Kit thread
Yesterday at 10:41:48 am
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 10:34:16 am
So is the designer of that kit. If it's real.

 :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao
Fabulous_aurelio

Re: New Kit thread
Yesterday at 10:55:59 am
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 12:58:51 am
Leaked Away kit for next season. Fan of the clolours but not the design.  ;D


That will be up there with one of the PLs worst kits ever. It's awful. The colour and the design.

The leak home kit though.... Nice.
Kop Kings

Re: New Kit thread
Yesterday at 12:06:03 pm
Quote from: stewy17 on Yesterday at 09:38:00 am
@KB2X on twitter (who is very reliable and the guy who leaked the home) says that's not the away.

I realise everyone will ignore this and still kick-off and cry etc, but just putting it out there...

Yeah I don't believe it, the lower neck design is very 'last year' and Nike don't tend to utilise the same template designs once they've been used for a season
sattapaartridge

Re: New Kit thread
Yesterday at 12:39:08 pm
Home one looks okay, but i never liked wearing the old reebok one. dont think it really looks good "on". green one, i like the colours but not the design. but meh. i dont buy kits anymore. £100 a pop.
Hazell

Re: New Kit thread
Yesterday at 01:13:53 pm
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on February 27, 2023, 08:52:31 pm
Merseyside derby I think?

Oh right, makes it even better then.
liverbloke

Re: New Kit thread
Yesterday at 01:40:01 pm
next season's home kit has just been leaked...

pazcom

Re: New Kit thread
Yesterday at 01:48:56 pm
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 12:58:51 am
Leaked Away kit for next season. Fan of the clolours but not the design.  ;D


reminds me of a pack of trebor softmints
A Red Abroad

Re: New Kit thread
Yesterday at 04:39:31 pm
Quote from: liverbloke on Yesterday at 01:40:01 pm
next season's home kit has just been leaked...



 ;D
4pool

Re: New Kit thread
Yesterday at 04:47:08 pm
rob1966

Re: New Kit thread
Yesterday at 05:06:38 pm
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Yesterday at 08:58:53 am
Mine was the Reebok 'Ecru'. :)

The Bench coat was boss.

An ex bought me one of these. £150 on ebay this one is going for  :o

Mark Walters

Re: New Kit thread
Yesterday at 05:42:48 pm
Quote from: liverbloke on Yesterday at 01:40:01 pm
next season's home kit has just been leaked...


Don't like it.  Too much white! 🤪
A Red Abroad

Re: New Kit thread
Yesterday at 05:45:11 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 05:06:38 pm
The Bench coat was boss.

An ex bought me one of these. £150 on ebay this one is going for  :o



Whoah!  :o

 ;D
Paisley79

Re: New Kit thread
Yesterday at 05:59:49 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 05:06:38 pm
The Bench coat was boss.

An ex bought me one of these. £150 on ebay this one is going for  :o



£150!! I've still got the thin waterproof from that season - very similar to that jumper, but Carlsberg logo on back & also has a hood. Guess that won't hold its value though cos the Carslberg kept peeling off
JasonF

Re: New Kit thread
Yesterday at 06:17:44 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 05:06:38 pm
The Bench coat was boss.

An ex bought me one of these. £150 on ebay this one is going for  :o



Big difference between being listed for £150 and actually selling at that, but I guess some people have more money than taste!

I had a mate with that jumper back in the day and it was ugly enough in those days. I did love the ecru kit though.
sminp

Re: New Kit thread
Yesterday at 10:07:40 pm
That away looks like a green shirt that someone went over with a roller as it's running out of white paint
Lad

Re: New Kit thread
Yesterday at 10:13:36 pm
Quote from: pazcom on Yesterday at 01:48:56 pm
reminds me of a pack of trebor softmints

Just need another line down the middle and we have cricket stumps.
Hazell

Re: New Kit thread
Yesterday at 10:15:51 pm
Quote from: pazcom on Yesterday at 01:48:56 pm
reminds me of a pack of trebor softmints

Oh Mr. Sofffftttt...
Crosby Nick

Re: New Kit thread
Yesterday at 10:17:36 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 10:15:51 pm
Oh Mr. Sofffftttt...

You called?
CentenaryBoy

Re: New Kit thread
Yesterday at 10:20:13 pm
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 01:19:58 am
See if it was that design and colour I'd be over the moon. That was my favourite kit of the 90's.  8)

I did like it, but then we wore it in the Cup Final against the Mancs. I went off it after that.
spider-neil

Re: New Kit thread
Today at 05:13:15 am
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 12:58:51 am
Leaked Away kit for next season. Fan of the clolours but not the design.  ;D



It looked like someone has been bowled out.
Raaphael

Re: New Kit thread
Today at 07:24:45 am
That`s one of the ugliest kits I`ve ever seen.
