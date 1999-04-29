God approves.
I used to have that shirt. It's in Cuba now, after I gave it to a Cuban guy who worked in our hotel.
Crosby Nick never fails.
Leaked Home kit for next season.
Love that pic. Who was that against?
Leaked Away kit for next season. Fan of the clolours but not the design.
Who would have thought liverblokes no draws idea would not be his worst idea of the weekend
That was my favourite kit of the 90's.
@KB2X on twitter (who is very reliable and the guy who leaked the home) says that's not the away.I realise everyone will ignore this and still kick-off and cry etc, but just putting it out there...
He's also a bit of a bellend
So is the designer of that kit. If it's real.
Merseyside derby I think?
next season's home kit has just been leaked...
Mine was the Reebok 'Ecru'.
The Bench coat was boss.An ex bought me one of these. £150 on ebay this one is going for
reminds me of a pack of trebor softmints
Oh Mr. Sofffftttt...
See if it was that design and colour I'd be over the moon. That was my favourite kit of the 90's.
