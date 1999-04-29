« previous next »
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24720 on: February 27, 2023, 06:37:27 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on February 27, 2023, 03:59:49 pm



God approves.  8)
I used to have that shirt. It's in Cuba now, after I gave it to a Cuban guy who worked in our hotel.

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24721 on: February 27, 2023, 07:00:56 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on February 27, 2023, 06:37:27 pm
I used to have that shirt. It's in Cuba now, after I gave it to a Cuban guy who worked in our hotel.



Youve given me great service. I want you to have this shirt. Its a shirt once worn by some of the greatest players to have played for the club. Jean-Michel Ferri, Erik Meijer Sean Dundee. Now fuck off!
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24722 on: February 27, 2023, 08:32:52 pm »
Quote from: Samie on February 25, 2023, 12:35:22 am
Leaked Home kit for next season.  :D



Nice and simple. I like it ...
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24723 on: February 27, 2023, 08:35:13 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on February 27, 2023, 03:59:49 pm



God approves.  8)

Love that pic. Who was that against?
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24724 on: February 27, 2023, 08:52:31 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on February 27, 2023, 08:35:13 pm
Love that pic. Who was that against?
Merseyside derby I think?
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24725 on: Today at 12:58:51 am »
Leaked Away kit for next season. Fan of the clolours but not the design.  ;D

  • Kloppite
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24726 on: Today at 01:17:47 am »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 12:58:51 am
Leaked Away kit for next season. Fan of the clolours but not the design.  ;D



Different shade of green, but reminds me of this shirt.

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24727 on: Today at 01:19:58 am »
See if it was that design and colour I'd be over the moon. That was my favourite kit of the 90's.  8)
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24728 on: Today at 08:26:22 am »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 12:58:51 am
Leaked Away kit for next season. Fan of the clolours but not the design.  ;D



horrible
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24729 on: Today at 08:58:53 am »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 01:19:58 am
That was my favourite kit of the 90's.  8)

Mine was the Reebok 'Ecru'. :)
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24730 on: Today at 09:08:43 am »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 12:58:51 am
Leaked Away kit for next season. Fan of the clolours but not the design.  ;D



It's like a shit Rothko.

I bet they have some sort of back story that it represents the football pitches in the local area that kids play on and the white thin striped bit is the goal netting.
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24731 on: Today at 09:38:00 am »
@KB2X on twitter (who is very reliable and the guy who leaked the home) says that's not the away.

I realise everyone will ignore this and still kick-off and cry etc, but just putting it out there...
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24732 on: Today at 09:49:36 am »
Quote from: stewy17 on Today at 09:38:00 am
@KB2X on twitter (who is very reliable and the guy who leaked the home) says that's not the away.

I realise everyone will ignore this and still kick-off and cry etc, but just putting it out there...

He's also a bit of a bellend
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24733 on: Today at 10:34:16 am »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Today at 09:49:36 am
He's also a bit of a bellend
So is the designer of that kit. If it's real.
« Reply #24734 on: Today at 10:41:48 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 10:34:16 am
So is the designer of that kit. If it's real.

 :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24735 on: Today at 10:55:59 am »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 12:58:51 am
Leaked Away kit for next season. Fan of the clolours but not the design.  ;D


That will be up there with one of the PLs worst kits ever. It's awful. The colour and the design.

The leak home kit though.... Nice.
« Reply #24736 on: Today at 12:06:03 pm »
Quote from: stewy17 on Today at 09:38:00 am
@KB2X on twitter (who is very reliable and the guy who leaked the home) says that's not the away.

I realise everyone will ignore this and still kick-off and cry etc, but just putting it out there...

Yeah I don't believe it, the lower neck design is very 'last year' and Nike don't tend to utilise the same template designs once they've been used for a season
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24737 on: Today at 12:39:08 pm »
Home one looks okay, but i never liked wearing the old reebok one. dont think it really looks good "on". green one, i like the colours but not the design. but meh. i dont buy kits anymore. £100 a pop.
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24738 on: Today at 01:13:53 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on February 27, 2023, 08:52:31 pm
Merseyside derby I think?

Oh right, makes it even better then.
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24739 on: Today at 01:40:01 pm »
next season's home kit has just been leaked...

« Reply #24740 on: Today at 01:48:56 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 12:58:51 am
Leaked Away kit for next season. Fan of the clolours but not the design.  ;D


reminds me of a pack of trebor softmints
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24741 on: Today at 04:39:31 pm »
Quote from: liverbloke on Today at 01:40:01 pm
next season's home kit has just been leaked...



 ;D
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24742 on: Today at 04:47:08 pm »
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24743 on: Today at 05:06:38 pm »
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Today at 08:58:53 am
Mine was the Reebok 'Ecru'. :)

The Bench coat was boss.

An ex bought me one of these. £150 on ebay this one is going for  :o

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24744 on: Today at 05:42:48 pm »
Quote from: liverbloke on Today at 01:40:01 pm
next season's home kit has just been leaked...


Don't like it.  Too much white! 🤪
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24745 on: Today at 05:45:11 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 05:06:38 pm
The Bench coat was boss.

An ex bought me one of these. £150 on ebay this one is going for  :o



Whoah!  :o

 ;D
« Reply #24746 on: Today at 05:59:49 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 05:06:38 pm
The Bench coat was boss.

An ex bought me one of these. £150 on ebay this one is going for  :o



£150!! I've still got the thin waterproof from that season - very similar to that jumper, but Carlsberg logo on back & also has a hood. Guess that won't hold its value though cos the Carslberg kept peeling off
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24747 on: Today at 06:17:44 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 05:06:38 pm
The Bench coat was boss.

An ex bought me one of these. £150 on ebay this one is going for  :o



Big difference between being listed for £150 and actually selling at that, but I guess some people have more money than taste!

I had a mate with that jumper back in the day and it was ugly enough in those days. I did love the ecru kit though.
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24748 on: Today at 10:07:40 pm »
That away looks like a green shirt that someone went over with a roller as it's running out of white paint
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24749 on: Today at 10:13:36 pm »
Quote from: pazcom on Today at 01:48:56 pm
reminds me of a pack of trebor softmints

Just need another line down the middle and we have cricket stumps.
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24750 on: Today at 10:15:51 pm »
Quote from: pazcom on Today at 01:48:56 pm
reminds me of a pack of trebor softmints

Oh Mr. Sofffftttt...
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24751 on: Today at 10:17:36 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 10:15:51 pm
Oh Mr. Sofffftttt...

You called?
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24752 on: Today at 10:20:13 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 01:19:58 am
See if it was that design and colour I'd be over the moon. That was my favourite kit of the 90's.  8)

I did like it, but then we wore it in the Cup Final against the Mancs. I went off it after that.
