Re: New Kit thread
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on January 26, 2023, 10:51:38 am
Not a bad looking top,how much are they trying to fleece people for ?

Its a limited edition, so you know its gonna be at least £90
Fuck the Tories

Re: New Kit thread
Nike related;


PORTLAND, Ore. -- A bill that would ban the sale of kangaroo parts has been introduced in the Oregon Legislature, taking aim at sports apparel manufacturers that use leather from the animals to make their products.

Soccer cleats are one of the only products made from kangaroo leather that are routinely sold in Oregon, KLCC reported. The measure would impact Nike, which is based in Oregon and the state's largest employer.

Its unconscionable that millions of native wild animals in Australia have been killed for the sake of high-end soccer cleats worn by a subset of elite soccer players, Democratic Oregon Sen. Floyd Prozanski, who introduced the bill, said in a news release issued Monday by animal rights groups. I understand this legislation may have financial impact on some Oregon shoe manufacturers, but in the balance Oregon should be standing on the humane side of this issue. There are other materials that can be used in making these high-end cleats.

In the news release, the Center for a Humane Economy, Animal Wellness Action and the Animal Wellness Foundation welcomed the move.

Its time for these shoe manufacturers to evolve their business model to eliminate extreme animal cruelty in their product offerings, said Rene Tatro, a board member of the Center for a Humane Economy.

Nike didn't respond to KLCC's request for comment, but the company told ESPN last month that it uses kangaroo leather in a small portion of its soccer shoes and that it works with leather suppliers that source animal skins from processors that use sound animal husbandry and humane treatment, whether farmed, domesticated, or wild managed.

Oregon's bill would make it a crime to buy, receive, sell, or commercially exchange any product containing a part of a dead kangaroo."

Lawmakers in Connecticut have introduced a similar bill this session. A federal ban on kangaroo products was proposed in the U.S. House in 2021, but was not approved.

The ban on k-leather would not be without precedent: California enacted a ban on kangaroo-based products in the 1970s.

The commercial harvest of kangaroos in Australia is legal. More than 1.3 million kangaroos were killed for commercial purposes in the country in 2021, KLCC reported, citing the Australia Department of Climate Change, Energy, the Environment and Water. The agency said that number represents less than one-third of the sustainable quota, which is the amount it considers could be killed without putting any of the four main kangaroo species at risk.

The U.S. listed several types of kangaroo as endangered from the mid-'70s until the mid-'90s, but the animal is considered to have recovered."
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Re: New Kit thread
^

The fucking nuts. There's 42.7 million kangaroos in Australia, and as the report says, there are over a million killed each year for meat and leather use. They're not going to stop killing the Kangaroos, so why waste the leather? Kangaroo steaks are lovely too

Has he also got a bill in to stop the sale of Gator products in Florida? We've got 2 gator heads and some gator feet we bought on holiday. They come from farmed gators in Louisinana or somewhere like that
Fuck the Tories

Re: New Kit thread
Quote from: Danny Boy on January 26, 2023, 11:37:41 am
The white grey tops and grey shorts which the players were wearing yesterday in the training photos look great - does anyone know if they're available to buy? Nothing on the website
I thought they looked good and also a bit like the silver third kit from 18/19
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Re: New Kit thread
Quote from: rob1966 on January 26, 2023, 10:32:12 am
I still reckon that will sell well amongst LeBron fans and I doubt its even aimed at LFC supporters.

Be good if it does, extra money for the club.


It has the letters SFG as a motif too
Quote from: Al 666 on January 21, 2023, 02:19:29 am
Yes we have a £4bn business but we let the Goofy German guy make all the decisions.

Constantly wondering how some people get away with things like this.

Re: New Kit thread
Were going full banter season in next seasons Conference League

https://www.footyheadlines.com/2022/10/liverpool-23-24-away-kit.html
Re: New Kit thread
Beware The County Road Headlockers.

Re: New Kit thread
Quote from: gray19lfc on February  1, 2023, 05:12:12 pm
Were going full banter season in next seasons Conference League

https://www.footyheadlines.com/2022/10/liverpool-23-24-away-kit.html

Seems to be a prediction not a leak, before people lose their hair.
Re: New Kit thread
These 'leaks' have been floating around for quite a while, so Im minded to believe them. I've always liked us in green, when we're playing away, so I'd be perfectly happy with this design, if it turns out to be accurate.
Re: New Kit thread
The only thing that's leaked is a green highlighter, all over that shirt.
Re: New Kit thread
Fuck the Tories

Re: New Kit thread
Quote from: rob1966 on February  2, 2023, 01:52:51 pm
I love it

Me too. Whos the bloke with the brown hair?
Re: New Kit thread
Quote from: rob1966 on February  2, 2023, 01:52:51 pm
I love it
I didn't think the summer picnic blanket look would be one you'd go for, Rob.  ;D
Beware The County Road Headlockers.

Re: New Kit thread
Quote from: Son of Spion on February  2, 2023, 02:42:58 pm
I didn't think the summer picnic blanket look would be one you'd go for, Rob.  ;D

Yeah, I think the home shirt should be the same too
Fuck the Tories

Re: New Kit thread
Quote from: rob1966 on February  2, 2023, 02:45:52 pm
Yeah, I think the home shirt should be the same too
OK, who's hacked Rob's account?*



My bet is on Craig.  ;)

If you start bigging up yellow socks, my suspicions will be confirmed.  ;D 
Beware The County Road Headlockers.

Re: New Kit thread
Quote from: Son of Spion on February  2, 2023, 02:42:58 pm
I didn't think the summer picnic blanket look would be one you'd go for, Rob.  ;D

Looks more to me like my shite wall painting skills ;D
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Re: New Kit thread
Quote from: redgriffin73 on February  2, 2023, 02:51:16 pm
Looks more to me like my shite wall painting skills ;D
Don't be so harsh on your painting skills.  :)
Beware The County Road Headlockers.

Re: New Kit thread
They have life in them, they have humour, they're arrogant, they're cocky and they're proud. And that's what I want my team to be.

Re: New Kit thread
Quote from: Son of Spion on February  2, 2023, 02:53:35 pm
Don't be so harsh on your painting skills.  :)

;D
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Re: New Kit thread
Quote from: Son of Spion on February  2, 2023, 02:53:35 pm
Don't be so harsh on your painting skills.  :)
Maybe they meant they were painting the Bullens wall...
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Re: New Kit thread
Leaked Home kit for next season.  :D

Re: New Kit thread
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 12:35:22 am
Leaked Home kit for next season.  :D



That's wonderful, outstanding
don't sign Jude Bellingham for 100 million pounds when you need 3 other midfielders.

feb. 2023

Re: New Kit thread
If that's the real kit, then the last two home kits have been absolutely everything anyone has ever wanted in a Liverpool home kit.
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 pm
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Re: New Kit thread
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 12:35:22 am
Leaked Home kit for next season.  :D



Lovely
Fuck the Tories

Re: New Kit thread
I can picture a prime Owen and a young Gerrard in that top, great throwback to 1998.
Re: New Kit thread
Hopefully, the retro look parallels Liverpool from the 60s rather than Liverpool from the 90s.
Re: New Kit thread
Quote from: I've been a good boy on February  2, 2023, 01:28:49 pm
The only thing that's leaked is a green highlighter, all over that shirt.
;D
LFC a bastion of invincibility.

Re: New Kit thread
Quote from: spider-neil on Yesterday at 09:55:41 am
Hopefully, the retro look parallels Liverpool from the 60s rather than Liverpool from the 90s.

Its the 1974 fa cup winners I think of, not the 90's when I see that shirt
Fuck the Tories

Re: New Kit thread
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 12:35:22 am
Leaked Home kit for next season.  :D



Steve Heighway was the first thing the popped into my mind looking at that.
97 stars burning bright, forever watching over day or night

12/09/12 Truth Day!   Justice Day is coming... it arrived 26/04/16!

Re: New Kit thread
Quote from: I've been a good boy on Yesterday at 09:51:23 am
I can picture a prime Owen and a young Gerrard in that top, great throwback to 1998.

Them shirts where massive back in the day too still got one somewhere  ;D
We Won It Six Times



JFT 97

Re: New Kit thread
I like that if it's real, certainly memories of the 60s/70s and even that late 90s one people have mentioned.

Any ideas on what colour we're getting for the away kit? Just keep the design nice and simple like that proposed home one and we'll be on for a winner. Nike designs have been pretty poor so far imo so hopefully they'll turn it round now
Re: New Kit thread
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 12:35:22 am
Leaked Home kit for next season.  :D



But what about the socks :D
Re: New Kit thread
Quote from: LiamG on Yesterday at 03:17:14 pm
But what about the socks :D
Ask Craig.
Beware The County Road Headlockers.

Re: New Kit thread
 ;D

Was about to say the same thing mate. Craig is the Speaker of Socks.
Re: New Kit thread
Quote from: ABZ Rover on Yesterday at 10:59:05 am
Steve Heighway was the first thing the popped into my mind looking at that.

Michael Owen against Newcastle is what popped into my head.

The leaked away reminds me a bit of the 95/96 away.
#Sausages

Re: New Kit thread
Quote from: I've been a good boy on Yesterday at 09:51:23 am
I can picture a prime Owen and a young Gerrard in that top, great throwback to 1998.

Hopefully the product-quality will be better. That late 90s shirt was really shoddily made.
Re: New Kit thread
Quote from: disgraced cake on Yesterday at 02:01:35 pm
I like that if it's real, certainly memories of the 60s/70s and even that late 90s one people have mentioned.

Any ideas on what colour we're getting for the away kit? Just keep the design nice and simple like that proposed home one and we'll be on for a winner. Nike designs have been pretty poor so far imo so hopefully they'll turn it round now

It's a white shirt, with patches of green, and black shorts (I think). If I knew how to insert an image, Id find one for you. There's a computer game version here

https://www.footyheadlines.com/2022/10/liverpool-23-24-away-kit.html
Re: New Kit thread
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 12:35:22 am
Leaked Home kit for next season.  :D


best home kit since adidas and one or two reeboks. Although this years emerald one grew on me.
