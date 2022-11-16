« previous next »
Author Topic: New Kit thread

Offline Crosby Nick

  Re: New Kit thread
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24640 on: November 16, 2022, 09:40:04 am »
Cheers Rob (and your massive kids).

My wife isnt into football at all but says she usually quite likes the white away kits so get that, and I showed her a pic asking if she was sure and she said she quite liked it. Suppose I knew she always had dodgy taste.

Think Ill make an executive decision and get the green.
Offline rob1966

  Re: New Kit thread
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24641 on: November 16, 2022, 09:47:54 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on November 16, 2022, 09:40:04 am
Cheers Rob (and your massive kids).

My wife isnt into football at all but says she usually quite likes the white away kits so get that, and I showed her a pic asking if she was sure and she said she quite liked it. Suppose I knew she always had dodgy taste.

Think Ill make an executive decision and get the green.

Due to shite posture I'm 5ft 11 now, used to be 6ft 2 and its shite having a kid taller than me and another trying to be taller...

I hope your missus doesn't have epilepsy, cos the swirling lines with the different colours look like they'd trigger it, its gives me a headache looking at it. Saw a couple of kids wearing the top on holiday and until then I'd never realised how bad it is.
Offline redgriffin73

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24642 on: November 16, 2022, 12:12:08 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on November 16, 2022, 09:40:04 am
Cheers Rob (and your massive kids).

My wife isnt into football at all but says she usually quite likes the white away kits so get that, and I showed her a pic asking if she was sure and she said she quite liked it. Suppose I knew she always had dodgy taste.

Think Ill make an executive decision and get the green.

I really like the white one too but the green is definitely nicer.
Offline grenny158

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24643 on: November 16, 2022, 12:51:32 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on November 16, 2022, 09:47:54 am
Due to shite posture I'm 5ft 11 now, used to be 6ft 2 and its shite having a kid taller than me and another trying to be taller...

I hope your missus doesn't have epilepsy, cos the swirling lines with the different colours look like they'd trigger it, its gives me a headache looking at it. Saw a couple of kids wearing the top on holiday and until then I'd never realised how bad it is.

It is terrible.

Would you believe that the 2nd and 3rd strips are not available in South Africa .. apparently Nike are in pieces in the country and they have not brought them in. Happily, a colleague of my wife's travelled to the UK about 6 weeks ago so asked him to buy both the 2nd and 3rd for my son.

The green 3rd kit is excellent, really love it.

Not sure why they gave the design of the 2nd kit to a raver who had just returned from a 48 hour bender and was still gurning from ecstasy when he designed it. Not sure WHAT drug the person who approved it was on though.

If that pic on the previous page is correct, then next years is full on retro, going back to the late 60's and early 70's. Love it.
Offline Samie

  Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24644 on: November 22, 2022, 04:57:11 pm »
Quote
Top 10 most popular LFC shirt sales so far this season:

1. Salah
2. Luis Diaz
3. Núñez
4. Alexander-Arnold
5. Van Dijk
6. Thiago
7. Firmino
8. Elliott
9. Henderson
10. Robertson
Offline bigjinks

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24645 on: December 12, 2022, 02:45:49 pm »
Try jjsport24.com. I've found them much more reliable in terms of what you see is what you get. Bought a fair bit from them over the years and the player issues are quite outstanding if you wait a month or two after release. They do run small though. I'm generally a Large, but I only fit into 2XL of player issues and XL of the stadium ones.

I've gotten some weird shit on there too, like a Nigerian patterned shirt in red, black and silver with our crests and sponsors. I found that the neck tags wash off after about 5-10 washes, but even in the indie production game, that I have a business in, we are given that kind of guarantee on the heat pressed next tags anyway from the factory - as a minimum requirement.

Quote from: JasonF on November  5, 2022, 06:56:19 pm
They just hide that stuff on the photos to stop them getting taken down. Though my 3rd kit doesn't have the 97 symbol on the back (it arrived before the 3rd kit was officially unveiled though so an early one I guess).
Offline CentenaryBoy

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24646 on: December 21, 2022, 12:48:46 am »
Footy Headlines say we may have a purple third kit next season. Mock-up looks pretty good to me...

https://www.footyheadlines.com/2022/11/liverpool-23-24-third-kit.html
Offline Aldo1988

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24647 on: December 21, 2022, 10:07:51 am »
Quote from: CentenaryBoy on December 21, 2022, 12:48:46 am
Footy Headlines say we may have a purple third kit next season. Mock-up looks pretty good to me...

https://www.footyheadlines.com/2022/11/liverpool-23-24-third-kit.html

Looks like a keeper top.
Offline redgriffin73

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24648 on: December 21, 2022, 11:52:01 am »
Quote from: CentenaryBoy on December 21, 2022, 12:48:46 am
Footy Headlines say we may have a purple third kit next season. Mock-up looks pretty good to me...

https://www.footyheadlines.com/2022/11/liverpool-23-24-third-kit.html

Love a bit of Space Purple, me.

Not sure what colour Gridiron is though!
Offline CraigDS

  Re: New Kit thread
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24649 on: December 21, 2022, 12:04:52 pm »
Not sure about the yellow socks though.
Offline rob1966

  Re: New Kit thread
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,333
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24650 on: December 21, 2022, 12:16:08 pm »
My lads DHGate home shirt won't be here until Feb now :no

He's got a proper away to open anyway.
Offline rob1966

  Re: New Kit thread
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,333
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24651 on: December 21, 2022, 12:16:40 pm »
Quote from: "Merry CraigDSmas ... Everyone!" on December 21, 2022, 12:04:52 pm
Not sure about the yellow socks though.

Yellow will be ace with Purple
Offline Skagger

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24652 on: December 21, 2022, 05:21:11 pm »
Quote from: bigjinks on December 12, 2022, 02:45:49 pm
Try jjsport24.com. I've found them much more reliable in terms of what you see is what you get. Bought a fair bit from them over the years and the player issues are quite outstanding if you wait a month or two after release. They do run small though. I'm generally a Large, but I only fit into 2XL of player issues and XL of the stadium ones.

I've gotten some weird shit on there too, like a Nigerian patterned shirt in red, black and silver with our crests and sponsors. I found that the neck tags wash off after about 5-10 washes, but even in the indie production game, that I have a business in, we are given that kind of guarantee on the heat pressed next tags anyway from the factory - as a minimum requirement.

Anyone else used these?
Offline 67CherryRed

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24653 on: December 21, 2022, 06:05:38 pm »
Quote from: Skagger on December 21, 2022, 05:21:11 pm
Anyone else used these?
Yeah, not for about 18 months though. Everything i've had in the past has been as good as the real thing (to the naked eye at least)
Offline I've been a good boy

  Re: New Kit thread
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24654 on: December 21, 2022, 07:35:40 pm »
That's such an ugly shade of purple. The dark purple with orange we had in 18/19 was so much nicer.
Offline rob1966

  Re: New Kit thread
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,333
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24655 on: December 28, 2022, 03:44:29 pm »
Quote from: robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta on December 21, 2022, 12:16:08 pm
My lads DHGate home shirt won't be here until Feb now :no

He's got a proper away to open anyway.

It turned up 3 days before Christmas and its boss. The lad can't tell its not genuine, he actually thought we'd got him a real one and his new away, which we got off the club, was a fake. Now he thinks het got £200 worth of shirts for Crimbo
Offline Paisley79

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24656 on: December 28, 2022, 04:43:00 pm »
Quote from: Skagger on December 21, 2022, 05:21:11 pm
Anyone else used these?

I've used these three times. Really good so far. Pretty fast delivery. I can't tell any difference, to the point where I think they may actually be 'seconds' rather than fakes.

They only mistake they've made is sending me 2 shirts instead of one. Came separately. Not a problem, my son now has a free spare!
Offline capt k

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24657 on: December 28, 2022, 08:07:47 pm »
Quote from: robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta on December 28, 2022, 03:44:29 pm
It turned up 3 days before Christmas and its boss. The lad can't tell its not genuine, he actually thought we'd got him a real one and his new away, which we got off the club, was a fake. Now he thinks het got £200 worth of shirts for Crimbo
I was having a look at DHgate, it seems to be a collection of different sellers,, anychance you could pm me a link to who you used..Would really appreciate it.,my missus bought me the white epileptic top for xmas, and im not liking it at all.. want to buy the Green kit
Offline rob1966

  Re: New Kit thread
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,333
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24658 on: December 29, 2022, 08:56:01 pm »
Quote from: capt k on December 28, 2022, 08:07:47 pm
I was having a look at DHgate, it seems to be a collection of different sellers,, anychance you could pm me a link to who you used..Would really appreciate it.,my missus bought me the white epileptic top for xmas, and im not liking it at all.. want to buy the Green kit


PM'd you

Yeah that white one is horrendous
Offline gray19lfc

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24659 on: January 12, 2023, 01:35:08 pm »
Special LFC x LeBron collab shirt leaked:

https://www.footyheadlines.com/2023/01/exclusive-nike-to-release-liverpool-x.html?m=1

Looks like a blag version of whatever is due to be released. That, or its very shite.
Online JasonF

  Re: New Kit thread
Funny T-Shirts
« Reply #24660 on: January 12, 2023, 01:38:10 pm »
Quote from: gray19lfc on January 12, 2023, 01:35:08 pm
Special LFC x LeBron collab shirt leaked:

https://www.footyheadlines.com/2023/01/exclusive-nike-to-release-liverpool-x.html?m=1

Looks like a blag version of whatever is due to be released. That, or its very shite.

Not my thing but it's just an extra, not replacing any of our shirts so harmless enough. Might as well milk some of the Lebron fans or those who are influenced by what people such as him wear.
Offline bradders1011

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24661 on: January 12, 2023, 03:42:04 pm »
Looks like a 2. Bundesliga away kit. Awful.
Offline Pete1977LFC

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24662 on: January 12, 2023, 08:22:24 pm »
Hideous. A(nother) tax for idiots.
Offline rob1966

  Re: New Kit thread
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,333
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24663 on: January 12, 2023, 09:39:32 pm »


Loads will buy that, I'll bet it'll be popular with LeBron fans who have no idea who we even are..
Offline killer-heels

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24664 on: January 12, 2023, 09:57:05 pm »
Atrocious. What is that jigsaw piece in the middle?
Offline I've been a good boy

  Re: New Kit thread
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,983
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24665 on: January 12, 2023, 09:59:10 pm »
Thought it was shite. Zoomed in and realised it even has some sort of writing within the stripes, what a stinking piece of dog turd. If I saw that in a shop I'd think it's a Barnsley top.
Online Dim Glas

  Re: New Kit thread
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24666 on: January 12, 2023, 10:14:48 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on January 12, 2023, 09:57:05 pm
Atrocious. What is that jigsaw piece in the middle?

its his logo, yes really, he has a logo, its an L and a J.

And the SFG on it, next to the YNWA is also his trademark Strive for Greatness  :-X
Offline Crosby Nick

  Re: New Kit thread
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 101,780
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24667 on: January 12, 2023, 10:22:21 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on January 12, 2023, 10:14:48 pm
its his logo, yes really, he has a logo, its an L and a J.

And the SFG on it, next to the YNWA is also his trademark Strive for Greatness  :-X

Stevie Fucking Gerrard
Offline gray19lfc

  Re: New Kit thread
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,733
  • At the end of a storm, there's a golden sky ★★★★★★
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24668 on: January 19, 2023, 01:03:39 pm »
Offline I've been a good boy

  Re: New Kit thread
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,983
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24669 on: January 19, 2023, 01:07:01 pm »
Quote from: gray19lfc on January 19, 2023, 01:03:39 pm
New 3rd to have unique stripe design

https://www.footyheadlines.com/2022/11/liverpool-23-24-third-kit.html
Saw the 2014 Warrior kit on that link. What a strange time that was.
Offline FLRed67

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24670 on: January 19, 2023, 01:44:58 pm »
Quote from: gray19lfc on January 12, 2023, 01:35:08 pm
Special LFC x LeBron collab shirt leaked:

https://www.footyheadlines.com/2023/01/exclusive-nike-to-release-liverpool-x.html?m=1

Looks like a blag version of whatever is due to be released. That, or its very shite.

Does anyone know WTF this "collaboration" is, exactly? Is it some kind of clothing item?

That blind Everton fan they found homeless on Canyon Drive, the one wearing the plastic crown who insisted on being addressed as "His Majesty, King John" - does he have something to do with it, does anyone know?
Offline rob1966

  Re: New Kit thread
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,333
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24671 on: January 19, 2023, 03:45:58 pm »
Quote from: FLRed67 on January 19, 2023, 01:44:58 pm
Does anyone know WTF this "collaboration" is, exactly? Is it some kind of clothing item?

That blind Everton fan they found homeless on Canyon Drive, the one wearing the plastic crown who insisted on being addressed as "His Majesty, King John" - does he have something to do with it, does anyone know?

Its for LeBron fans with no taste in clothes
Offline redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,508
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24672 on: January 20, 2023, 12:49:01 pm »
Quote from: gray19lfc on January 19, 2023, 01:03:39 pm
New 3rd to have unique stripe design

https://www.footyheadlines.com/2022/11/liverpool-23-24-third-kit.html

Ah bugger, I was looking forward to a purple strip but just a plain one would be much better.
Offline CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24673 on: January 20, 2023, 01:31:39 pm »
Offline Dave McCoy

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24674 on: Today at 03:02:57 am »
Online Ghost Town

  Re: New Kit thread
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,899
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24675 on: Today at 03:09:53 am »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 03:02:57 am

Bloke buys cheapo jarg top off market stall and thinks he looks the business?
