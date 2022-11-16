« previous next »
Offline Bing Crosby's Pervy Nickers Sniffing Xmas Eve Special! Mmm!

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24640 on: November 16, 2022, 09:40:04 am »
Cheers Rob (and your massive kids).

My wife isnt into football at all but says she usually quite likes the white away kits so get that, and I showed her a pic asking if she was sure and she said she quite liked it. Suppose I knew she always had dodgy taste.

Think Ill make an executive decision and get the green.
Offline robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24641 on: November 16, 2022, 09:47:54 am »
Due to shite posture I'm 5ft 11 now, used to be 6ft 2 and its shite having a kid taller than me and another trying to be taller...

I hope your missus doesn't have epilepsy, cos the swirling lines with the different colours look like they'd trigger it, its gives me a headache looking at it. Saw a couple of kids wearing the top on holiday and until then I'd never realised how bad it is.
Offline Harry Potter's £73 Red Gryffindor Ugly Xmas Sweater

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24642 on: November 16, 2022, 12:12:08 pm »
I really like the white one too but the green is definitely nicer.
Offline grenny158

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24643 on: November 16, 2022, 12:51:32 pm »
It is terrible.

Would you believe that the 2nd and 3rd strips are not available in South Africa .. apparently Nike are in pieces in the country and they have not brought them in. Happily, a colleague of my wife's travelled to the UK about 6 weeks ago so asked him to buy both the 2nd and 3rd for my son.

The green 3rd kit is excellent, really love it.

Not sure why they gave the design of the 2nd kit to a raver who had just returned from a 48 hour bender and was still gurning from ecstasy when he designed it. Not sure WHAT drug the person who approved it was on though.

If that pic on the previous page is correct, then next years is full on retro, going back to the late 60's and early 70's. Love it.
Offline Samie

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24644 on: November 22, 2022, 04:57:11 pm »
Quote
Top 10 most popular LFC shirt sales so far this season:

1. Salah
2. Luis Diaz
3. Núñez
4. Alexander-Arnold
5. Van Dijk
6. Thiago
7. Firmino
8. Elliott
9. Henderson
10. Robertson
Offline bigjinks

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24645 on: December 12, 2022, 02:45:49 pm »
Try jjsport24.com. I've found them much more reliable in terms of what you see is what you get. Bought a fair bit from them over the years and the player issues are quite outstanding if you wait a month or two after release. They do run small though. I'm generally a Large, but I only fit into 2XL of player issues and XL of the stadium ones.

I've gotten some weird shit on there too, like a Nigerian patterned shirt in red, black and silver with our crests and sponsors. I found that the neck tags wash off after about 5-10 washes, but even in the indie production game, that I have a business in, we are given that kind of guarantee on the heat pressed next tags anyway from the factory - as a minimum requirement.

Quote from: JasonF on November  5, 2022, 06:56:19 pm
They just hide that stuff on the photos to stop them getting taken down. Though my 3rd kit doesn't have the 97 symbol on the back (it arrived before the 3rd kit was officially unveiled though so an early one I guess).
Offline CentenaryBoy

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24646 on: Today at 12:48:46 am »
Footy Headlines say we may have a purple third kit next season. Mock-up looks pretty good to me...

https://www.footyheadlines.com/2022/11/liverpool-23-24-third-kit.html
