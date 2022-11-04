Theyre all the same, that is my point! I get not particularly liking the template thing but its everywhere so ive never understood people seeing it as unique to certain companies. People used to laud New Balance as being some anti-template company while wilfully ignoring that sides had the same kits as us for years. You say some templating is fine but have already slated the new kit because one single side has the same shirt layout, unless ive missed something and everyones has been leaked to be exactly the same as ours. These companies all do the same shit.
Add to this the financial side, would we rather have a kit slightly different to a few sides but be one of the lower earners from shirt sponsorship while the likes of man u rake in shitloads more, would we fuck, people would be saying were always behind, why arent we signing deals like that. Id much sooner see us earn more and still have nice kits than less just to be ever so slightly different
while still having the same kit as other sides, we need all the money we can get to be honest
Yeah, I get that everyone wants an entirely unique kit but it just doesn't seem feasible or realistic (nor sustainable!) to me. The manufacturers all have their own styles & ranges that last for a few years, and they'll want their highest-profile products to be representative of that.
Best we can hope for is that the manufacturers present their style range of 4/5 different option sleeves, cuffs, necks, fabric finishes, etc, and that you end up with something that's 'your own' off the back of that (e.g. our 2006-08 home shirt was the same cut as a load of Chelsea, Newcastle, and Real Madrid stuff, the 2006 World Cup gear, etc, but I'm pretty sure that we were the only ones with that floppy collar).