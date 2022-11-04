« previous next »
Author Topic: New Kit thread  (Read 3170012 times)

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24600 on: November 4, 2022, 04:44:43 pm »
Wanted to gift my friend an LFC jersey.
Its so effing expensive.
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24601 on: November 4, 2022, 04:48:47 pm »
Quote from: ChaChaMooMoo on November  4, 2022, 04:44:43 pm
Wanted to gift my friend an LFC jersey.
Its so effing expensive.

Get one from DHGate
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24602 on: November 4, 2022, 06:13:56 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on November  3, 2022, 04:09:16 pm
Saw it close up on holiday last week, felt like puking, the pattern wrecks my head/eyes. Its mad with all the colours in it
It's absolutely horrible.  :o  I've never seen anyone actually wearing it, but I saw them on the rack in the club shop last week.
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24603 on: November 4, 2022, 06:15:26 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on November  4, 2022, 04:48:47 pm
Get one from DHGate
My green third shirt arrived the other day from DHGate. It's really nice. Player version and about £18.

I just need to slim down now so I can fit into it on my holidays.  :D
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24604 on: November 4, 2022, 06:16:15 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on November  4, 2022, 06:13:56 pm
It's absolutely horrible.  :o  I've never seen anyone actually wearing it, but I saw them on the rack in the club shop last week.

There was a couple of lads with the genuine kit on when we were on holiday, horrible they were. The green is a lovely kit
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24605 on: November 4, 2022, 06:19:38 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on November  4, 2022, 06:16:15 pm
There was a couple of lads with the genuine kit on when we were on holiday, horrible they were. The green is a lovely kit
Yes, the green one is lovely.

Amazingly, the magic eye one looks even worse in the flesh that it does in pictures.  :o  The designer of that was clearly on acid.  :rollseyes :odd :rollseyes
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24606 on: November 4, 2022, 06:25:32 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on November  4, 2022, 06:19:38 pm
Yes, the green one is lovely.

Amazingly, the magic eye one looks even worse in the flesh that it does in pictures.  :o  The designer of that was clearly on acid.  :rollseyes :odd :rollseyes

I never realised how bad it was until I saw it in the flesh
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24607 on: November 4, 2022, 07:16:56 pm »
That one for next season looks lovely. All the kids on social media are hating it though, some people are never happy ;D
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24608 on: November 4, 2022, 08:13:39 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on November  4, 2022, 01:05:10 pm
Next seasons home has been leaked.



That's outstanding
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24609 on: November 4, 2022, 08:15:34 pm »
Which is probably why this will be the one kit leak that's not the real deal
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24610 on: November 4, 2022, 10:43:22 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on November  4, 2022, 06:13:56 pm
It's absolutely horrible.  :o  I've never seen anyone actually wearing it, but I saw them on the rack in the club shop last week.
Whoever designed it and ok-ed it should be put on the rack...
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24611 on: November 5, 2022, 08:25:26 am »
Quote from: RedSince86 on November  4, 2022, 01:05:10 pm
Next seasons home has been leaked.



I think this would look even better with Nike old/new logo. With letters 'Nike' above the swoosh.
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24612 on: November 5, 2022, 08:28:11 am »
Quote from: Garnier on November  4, 2022, 08:15:34 pm
Which is probably why this will be the one kit leak that's not the real deal
FootyHeadlines are a legit site for kit leaks.
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24613 on: November 5, 2022, 09:23:08 am »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on November  4, 2022, 07:16:56 pm
That one for next season looks lovely. All the kids on social media are hating it though, some people are never happy ;D

Why? No go faster stripes?
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24614 on: November 5, 2022, 11:52:39 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion on November  4, 2022, 06:13:56 pm
It's absolutely horrible.  :o  I've never seen anyone actually wearing it, but I saw them on the rack in the club shop last week.

Rare example of a kit that looks worse on the players.

Some away kits really do just say 5-0 demolition at Old Trafford.
Some say stodgy 2-1 loss.
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24615 on: November 5, 2022, 06:48:34 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on November  4, 2022, 04:48:47 pm
Get one from DHGate

Never heard of them until your post, just ordered our third kit from there now  ;D on the pictures it doesn't seem to have the nike tick, I am hoping it will arrive with all of the correct insignia.
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24616 on: November 5, 2022, 06:56:19 pm »
Quote from: Oldskoolcool on November  5, 2022, 06:48:34 pm
Never heard of them until your post, just ordered our third kit from there now  ;D on the pictures it doesn't seem to have the nike tick, I am hoping it will arrive with all of the correct insignia.

They just hide that stuff on the photos to stop them getting taken down. Though my 3rd kit doesn't have the 97 symbol on the back (it arrived before the 3rd kit was officially unveiled though so an early one I guess).
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24617 on: November 6, 2022, 03:55:48 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on November  4, 2022, 04:48:47 pm
Get one from DHGate

Never heard of them until now.
Thanks a ton. I ordered two jerseys for myself in the process. :D
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24618 on: November 6, 2022, 06:52:38 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on November  4, 2022, 04:48:47 pm
Get one from DHGate
Do the DHGate ones have the same 'technology' as the High St ones?
i.e. is the material comfy as or itchy as hell?
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24619 on: November 6, 2022, 07:00:25 pm »
Quote from: Jon2lfc on November  6, 2022, 06:52:38 pm
Do the DHGate ones have the same 'technology' as the High St ones?
i.e. is the material comfy as or itchy as hell?
I bought the home and green away from DHGate and they are really good. Just the same as the real thing to me.

Always order a size or two bigger than you normally would though.
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24620 on: November 6, 2022, 07:10:13 pm »
Quote from: Jon2lfc on November  6, 2022, 06:52:38 pm
Do the DHGate ones have the same 'technology' as the High St ones?
i.e. is the material comfy as or itchy as hell?

As someone who buys them to play 5 a side in, I'd say they're better as you can get the player issue ones with the technical fabric and still pay a fraction of the price of the lower quality official stadium version.
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24621 on: Yesterday at 12:43:44 pm »
Quote from: Garnier on November  4, 2022, 08:13:39 pm
That's outstanding

Its lazy as fuck. Its basically the same shirt as Nike have given Chinese footballing juggernaut Chengdu Rongcheng this year. Its piss poor really. At least give us some original stuff.
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24622 on: Yesterday at 01:22:53 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Yesterday at 12:43:44 pm
Its lazy as fuck. Its basically the same shirt as Nike have given Chinese footballing juggernaut Chengdu Rongcheng this year. Its piss poor really. At least give us some original stuff.

They did and everyone hates it
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24623 on: Yesterday at 01:27:32 pm »
Quote from: ScottScott on Yesterday at 01:22:53 pm
They did and everyone hates it

Well if a company like Nike cant come up with some original shirts that people dont hate maybe they need some new designers. Its what you get with Nike season in season out though. Templated crap that they hand out to every team under the sun just with a different colour scheme. How many teams across Europe have got that horrible neckline on our home shirt? Shame were too big to have a brand like Kappa who actually produce some nice football tops that arent the same as 300 teams.
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24624 on: Yesterday at 01:29:48 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Yesterday at 12:43:44 pm
Its lazy as fuck. Its basically the same shirt as Nike have given Chinese footballing juggernaut Chengdu Rongcheng this year. Its piss poor really. At least give us some original stuff.

It's exactly what everyone asks for year in year out.

Too much white
Whys it got green on
Not enough red
Make it plainer
Wtf are those lines
Get rid of this
Get rid of that
Why has the sleeve got that on
Just make it plan red with a bit of white... which is exactly what they've done.

We get original people want plain, we get plain people want original. The only way these companies can win is just re-hashing the old kits other companies made... and even then people moan about something
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24625 on: Yesterday at 01:32:51 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Yesterday at 01:27:32 pm
Well if a company like Nike cant come up with some original shirts that people dont hate maybe they need some new designers. Its what you get with Nike season in season out though. Templated crap that they hand out to every team under the sun just with a different colour scheme. How many teams across Europe have got that horrible neckline on our home shirt? Shame were too big to have a brand like Kappa who actually produce some nice football tops that arent the same as 300 teams.

This sums up the issue...

People always back their statements with a company its a shame we cant have because they do original...

Google Kappa current football kits and look at the first 2 images :lmao

Exact same shirt template. They all do the same things
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24626 on: Yesterday at 01:44:41 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Yesterday at 01:32:51 pm
This sums up the issue...

People always back their statements with a company its a shame we cant have because they do original...

Google Kappa current football kits and look at the first 2 images :lmao

Exact same shirt template. They all do the same things

Some templating is fine but what Nike team doesnt have the same shirt as us as their home shirt just with a different colour scheme? I just find them the most boring shirt producer in the game. I cant think of one who is more lazy. £75 a top for the basic versions of them too. Pays our bills because people would buy bin bags with an LFC badge on but cest la vie.
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24627 on: Yesterday at 02:26:08 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Yesterday at 01:44:41 pm
Some templating is fine but what Nike team doesnt have the same shirt as us as their home shirt just with a different colour scheme? I just find them the most boring shirt producer in the game. I cant think of one who is more lazy. £75 a top for the basic versions of them too. Pays our bills because people would buy bin bags with an LFC badge on but cest la vie.

Theyre all the same, that is my point! I get not particularly liking the template thing but its everywhere so ive never understood people seeing it as unique to certain companies. People used to laud New Balance as being some anti-template company while wilfully ignoring that sides had the same kits as us for years. You say some templating is fine but have already slated the new kit because one single side has the same shirt layout, unless ive missed something and everyones has been leaked to be exactly the same as ours. These companies all do the same shit.

Add to this the financial side, would we rather have a kit slightly different to a few sides but be one of the lower earners from shirt sponsorship while the likes of man u rake in shitloads more, would we fuck, people would be saying were always behind, why arent we signing deals like that. Id much sooner see us earn more and still have nice kits than less just to be ever so slightly different while still having the same kit as other sides, we need all the money we can get to be honest
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24628 on: Yesterday at 03:03:11 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Yesterday at 02:26:08 pm
Theyre all the same, that is my point! I get not particularly liking the template thing but its everywhere so ive never understood people seeing it as unique to certain companies. People used to laud New Balance as being some anti-template company while wilfully ignoring that sides had the same kits as us for years. You say some templating is fine but have already slated the new kit because one single side has the same shirt layout, unless ive missed something and everyones has been leaked to be exactly the same as ours. These companies all do the same shit.

Add to this the financial side, would we rather have a kit slightly different to a few sides but be one of the lower earners from shirt sponsorship while the likes of man u rake in shitloads more, would we fuck, people would be saying were always behind, why arent we signing deals like that. Id much sooner see us earn more and still have nice kits than less just to be ever so slightly different while still having the same kit as other sides, we need all the money we can get to be honest

Yeah, I get that everyone wants an entirely unique kit but it just doesn't seem feasible or realistic (nor sustainable!) to me. The manufacturers all have their own styles & ranges that last for a few years, and they'll want their highest-profile products to be representative of that.

Best we can hope for is that the manufacturers present their style range of 4/5 different option sleeves, cuffs, necks, fabric finishes, etc, and that you end up with something that's 'your own' off the back of that (e.g. our 2006-08 home shirt was the same cut as a load of Chelsea, Newcastle, and Real Madrid stuff, the 2006 World Cup gear, etc, but I'm pretty sure that we were the only ones with that floppy collar).
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24629 on: Yesterday at 04:09:54 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Yesterday at 01:29:48 pm
It's exactly what everyone asks for year in year out.

Too much white
Whys it got green on
Not enough red
Make it plainer
Wtf are those lines
Get rid of this
Get rid of that
Why has the sleeve got that on
Just make it plan red with a bit of white... which is exactly what they've done.

We get original people want plain, we get plain people want original. The only way these companies can win is just re-hashing the old kits other companies made... and even then people moan about something

You forgot the collar and the socks dislikes.
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24630 on: Today at 01:23:24 am »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Yesterday at 12:43:44 pm
Its lazy as fuck. Its basically the same shirt as Nike have given Chinese footballing juggernaut Chengdu Rongcheng this year. Its piss poor really. At least give us some original stuff.

So far of the 4 Nike home tops we've had 2 'original' ones and 2 rather plain ones. I think they have mixed it up well and given us a good mixture of kits. Love the next one, proper throwback to the Keegan days. But that's just my opinion.

I think a lot of people are blinded by hatred of Nike, for whatever reason. I think if NB gave us this next kit, and Nike did one like the kit we won the CL in in 2019, opinions would be the other way round, just coz its Nike. Admit it ;)
