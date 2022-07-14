I can just about understand it for a third or limited edition/concept kit (like the blackout shirts of recent years).



But for an away kit thats going to worn in quite a lot of matches, its a nausea-inducing abomination.



Attention-seeking and unbefitting a club of our stature that has a wealth of iconic classic kits to draw upon that could accommodate a modern twist.



Ive only just seen it and this is what I was thinking.However, Nike seem to be switching the away and third Kit each season for which one is to be garish.Last season we had the polo neck for the away and a bright yellow third kit. The season before it was that teal shirt with another weird pattern for the away kit and a more casual looking black top for the third.