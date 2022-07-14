« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 607 608 609 610 611 [612]   Go Down

Author Topic: New Kit thread  (Read 3115764 times)

Offline False9

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 3
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24440 on: July 14, 2022, 11:30:22 pm »
Absolutely horrible 2nd it. They better come up w a very good 3rd kit to replace this s- concept. Last season all the kits were fire.
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,046
  • BAGs. 27 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24441 on: July 15, 2022, 01:32:48 am »
Quote from: False9 on July 14, 2022, 11:30:22 pm
Absolutely horrible 2nd it. They better come up w a very good 3rd kit to replace this s- concept. Last season all the kits were fire.
If the leaked picture on page 605 of this thread is definitely the third kit, then it looks pretty good to me.

It's a shame about the away. In theory I quite like the all white kit. The shorts and socks are fine. It's just the absurd design of the shirt that kills it stone dead for me.

Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline 67CherryRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,531
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24442 on: July 15, 2022, 07:26:24 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion on July 15, 2022, 01:32:48 am
If the leaked picture on page 605 of this thread is definitely the third kit, then it looks pretty good to me.

It's a shame about the away. In theory I quite like the all white kit. The shorts and socks are fine. It's just the absurd design of the shirt that kills it stone dead for me.
I think the shorts ruin the away. Give it black shorts and I'd expect it to look much better. We'll probably see if with black shorts more than white anyway. Villa, West Ham, United, Forest, all places we're likely to wear it and all wear white shorts.
Logged

Online WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,214
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24443 on: July 15, 2022, 05:48:21 pm »
Quote from: False9 on July 14, 2022, 11:30:22 pm
Absolutely horrible 2nd it. They better come up w a very good 3rd kit to replace this s- concept. Last season all the kits were fire.

Our 1st kit is Boss
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline btroom

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 102
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24444 on: July 15, 2022, 08:58:52 pm »
home kit looked great today. proper lfc kit compared to last 2 home ones
Logged

Offline KST

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 33
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24445 on: July 17, 2022, 12:31:06 am »
My away players version turned up today and it looks amazing in real life , the photos do not do not  justice.
Logged

Online redbyrdz

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century this girl does two together
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,520
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24446 on: July 17, 2022, 07:51:14 am »
Quote from: Macphisto80 on July 14, 2022, 10:00:44 pm
You sure it was the new one and not the mock up knock off that's been floating about? That one looks like someone got into an argument with a Tangle Twister.

Yeah, could well have been a knock-off, I thought it was a few days too early for a kid to have that top, and I didn't notice the black swirls he real one has. Hadn't seen the pictures before, just assumed it must be our new kit.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Offline JasonF

  • Frenkie says "Ilaix, don't do it"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,963
    • Funny T-Shirts
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24447 on: July 17, 2022, 01:38:45 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on July 17, 2022, 07:51:14 am
Yeah, could well have been a knock-off, I thought it was a few days too early for a kid to have that top, and I didn't notice the black swirls he real one has. Hadn't seen the pictures before, just assumed it must be our new kit.

Here's the other one that was doing the rounds:


Logged

Online redbyrdz

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century this girl does two together
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,520
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24448 on: July 17, 2022, 09:27:44 pm »
Yep, pretty sure it was that!


Sort of feel sorry for the little lad, so proud of his new top and will get the piss taken out of him for it not looking like the real top
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Offline Jon2lfc

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,246
  • It's a blessing to be a Red :)
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24449 on: July 18, 2022, 01:39:28 pm »
Quote from: Mighty-Emlyn on July 14, 2022, 10:51:41 pm
Quote from: simond9x on July 12, 2022, 05:02:13 pm
I suffer from migraines which can be triggered by the simplest visual stimulus (a sudden flash of light, the flickering of the sun through a row of trees when driving on a sunny day, etc). It made me feel nauseous watching - it's just like having a migraine. Horrible!

Yep, same here.  From a distance it's fine but I can't look at still images of it.

I am another who falls into this category.
This is actually a very serious point.
Lots of companies and businesses (including footy clubs) like to talk the talk and repeat what benefits them commercially etc.
But have any of them truly considered the experiences of people with neurological issues to certain patterns and 'art'?
Equality, Diversity & Inclusion is flavour of the month but surely that also includes considering how people may react to designs the club puts out?
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,850
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24450 on: July 18, 2022, 02:02:15 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on July 17, 2022, 09:27:44 pm
Yep, pretty sure it was that!


Sort of feel sorry for the little lad, so proud of his new top and will get the piss taken out of him for it not looking like the real top

His top actually looks better than the one we have. ;D
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline TheKid.

  • Goat abuser
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,955
  • Vamos
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24451 on: July 18, 2022, 06:52:27 pm »
The stitching on my sons home socks is shoddy as fuck. Sent a photo to LFC retail and they are sending a new pair out - our retail customer service is actually really good
Logged

Offline stewil007

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,744
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24452 on: July 19, 2022, 12:04:25 pm »
Not sure if the right place to ask - but are the current squad numbers the correct ones going into the new season - my lad is after Nunez (home)  and Diaz (away) and with them showing 27 and 23 currently and the number 10 being free - is there a chance they change before the season starts??
Logged

Online CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,784
  • YNWA
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24453 on: July 19, 2022, 12:41:52 pm »
Quote from: stewil007 on July 19, 2022, 12:04:25 pm
Not sure if the right place to ask - but are the current squad numbers the correct ones going into the new season - my lad is after Nunez (home)  and Diaz (away) and with them showing 27 and 23 currently and the number 10 being free - is there a chance they change before the season starts??

Pretty sure it would have been announced by now if there was any intention to change.
Logged

Online So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,734
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24454 on: July 19, 2022, 12:53:33 pm »
Quote from: TheKid. on July 18, 2022, 06:52:27 pm
The stitching on my sons home socks is shoddy as fuck. Sent a photo to LFC retail and they are sending a new pair out - our retail customer service is actually really good

Just hope the replacement are better. But, as you say, good customer service.
Logged

Online zero zero

  • Karma's a bitch. Innit.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,722
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24455 on: July 19, 2022, 05:19:03 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on July 17, 2022, 09:27:44 pm
Sort of feel sorry for the little lad, so proud of his new top and will get the piss taken out of him for it not looking like the real top
Expected better from you, redbyrdz
Logged

Online redbyrdz

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century this girl does two together
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,520
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24456 on: July 19, 2022, 07:36:52 pm »
Quote from: zero zero on July 19, 2022, 05:19:03 pm
Expected better from you, redbyrdz

;D

I didn't even know it was fake when I saw it. Just thought, WTF, that must be our new away shirt :D
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Online red_Mark1980

  • Wool ginger runner
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,521
  • J.F.T.97
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24457 on: July 19, 2022, 07:40:24 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on July 17, 2022, 09:27:44 pm
Yep, pretty sure it was that!


Sort of feel sorry for the little lad, so proud of his new top and will get the piss taken out of him for it not looking like the real top

Saw a few in Paris with it

That third kit though.
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,850
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24458 on: July 20, 2022, 08:14:31 am »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on July 19, 2022, 12:53:33 pm
Just hope the replacement are better. But, as you say, good customer service.

Good customer service but absolute shite product. They're £15 to buy on their own, they should be perfect at that price. Better off buying from DH Gate ;)
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,175
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24459 on: July 21, 2022, 12:17:24 am »
Our club gets stick over problems with kits...well we're not the only ones..lol

Barcelona's signing of Robert Lewandowski has caused such excitement that a club store had to stop selling jerseys bearing his name -- because it has run out of the letter "W."
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline ByrdmanLFC

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 203
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24460 on: July 22, 2022, 03:49:58 pm »
Gotta give it to the club shop, i ordered my kit on wednesday and it arrived today. I live in Malta. This was the fastest overseas delivery i ever got here.

Got TAA on the back with the LFC Number design and the shirt feels great, i love the material.

Logged

Online kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,104
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24461 on: July 23, 2022, 02:15:37 am »
Any idea what the 3rd kit is going to be?
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,046
  • BAGs. 27 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24462 on: July 23, 2022, 03:29:43 am »
^

Quote from: Optimal_Duck on June 14, 2022, 02:52:28 pm
Possible look at the actual third kit? Came from a guy on TikTok who claims to be a model.




Video Link https://twitter.com/i/status/1536676817880465408
Kavah, this was leaked a while back as being our third kit.
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline Macphisto80

  • The Picasso of RAWK. But wants to shag Charlie Brooker. Go figure! Wants to hear about bi-curious Shauno's fantasies.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,455
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24463 on: July 23, 2022, 03:37:38 am »
I do like that, I must say. Nice contrasting colours.
Logged

Offline ToneLa

  • The haiku master. Kills it in transfer windows. Keeps the art alive...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,955
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24464 on: July 23, 2022, 03:47:50 am »
Quote from: False9 on July 14, 2022, 11:30:22 pm
Absolutely horrible 2nd it. They better come up w a very good 3rd kit to replace this s- concept. Last season all the kits were fire.

try again in english
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,046
  • BAGs. 27 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24465 on: July 23, 2022, 03:55:33 am »
Quote from: Macphisto80 on July 23, 2022, 03:37:38 am
I do like that, I must say. Nice contrasting colours.
I like it too. I hope it's the real thing.
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,850
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24466 on: July 23, 2022, 05:35:43 am »
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,983
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24467 on: July 23, 2022, 07:49:20 am »
I think he's saying he's burnt all last season's kits
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Offline RainbowFlick

  • The Test Ticket Tout. Head of the RAWK Vice Squad.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,825
  • Twitter me bro
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24468 on: July 24, 2022, 12:28:21 am »
was quite a nice picture of someones' young daughter wearing the second kit and it actually looks quite nice in tiny form.

it's just the neckline that ruins it and not having black shorts
Logged
YNWA.

Offline gray19lfc

  • Would like a McFly hairstyle
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,700
  • At the end of a storm, there's a golden sky ★★★★★★
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24469 on: July 24, 2022, 12:03:00 pm »
Anybody bought a player version of the new away from DHgate?
Logged

Online kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,104
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24470 on: July 24, 2022, 02:07:33 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on July 23, 2022, 03:29:43 am
^
Kavah, this was leaked a while back as being our third kit.

Nice
Logged

Offline lamonti

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,685
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24471 on: July 26, 2022, 07:13:32 am »
Second kit looks excellent.

Essentially looks like a white jersey from any kind of distance, looks mental up close. Only the white patch on the back ruins the effect. Does it have black shorts or only white ones?
Logged

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,251
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24472 on: July 26, 2022, 10:27:50 am »
Nike are doing well with our kits :)
Logged

Offline bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,819
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24473 on: July 26, 2022, 01:19:33 pm »
My dad got a hooky version of that third kit from a Turkish market on holiday, so it may be like that or his version may be a bit underdeveloped like that raspberry ripple away shirt. Either way, looks like it's that design.
Logged
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Online red_lfc_costello

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,409
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24474 on: Today at 09:33:20 am »
Morning All,

Would someone mind sending me a link to a good DH page please?

Thanks
Logged
Quote from: blurred on January 12, 2011, 11:20:00 am
You appear to hve mistaken 'the funny photo thread' for the 'pointless, pre-pubescent nonsensical not even porn but "look, look, it's a girl" thread'
Pages: 1 ... 607 608 609 610 611 [612]   Go Up
« previous next »
 