I suffer from migraines which can be triggered by the simplest visual stimulus (a sudden flash of light, the flickering of the sun through a row of trees when driving on a sunny day, etc). It made me feel nauseous watching - it's just like having a migraine. Horrible!



Yep, same here. From a distance it's fine but I can't look at still images of it.



I am another who falls into this category.



This is actually a very serious point.Lots of companies and businesses (including footy clubs) like to talk the talk and repeat what benefits them commercially etc.But have any of them truly considered the experiences of people with neurological issues to certain patterns and 'art'?Equality, Diversity & Inclusion is flavour of the month but surely that also includes considering how people may react to designs the club puts out?