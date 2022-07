Absolutely horrible 2nd it. They better come up w a very good 3rd kit to replace this s- concept. Last season all the kits were fire.



If the leaked picture on page 605 of this thread is definitely the third kit, then it looks pretty good to me.It's a shame about the away. In theory I quite like the all white kit. The shorts and socks are fine. It's just the absurd design of the shirt that kills it stone dead for me.