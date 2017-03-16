



Not going to be a popular opinion by the looks of things, but I quite like it!



Yeah, when I first saw the shirt alone, I thought it was shite. Probably one of the worst shirts of ours I've ever seen. Just one up from the 2013/14 'space invaders' one.It actually reminded me quite a lot of last season's Man City away shirt that looked like it was a close-up of a petri dish / amoebas.And for that alone, I was completely turned off by it.But now I've resigned myself to the fact that all our non-Home kits are going to be 'radical' and 'innovative designs' from now on in, so in that context it doesn't look too bad. It could have been a lot worse! And it being paired with white shorts and socks actually makes the whole strip look pretty cool.So let's just all accept it - from now on we are in the era where all kit manufacturers of all teams will be designing 'radical' kits.We just have to hope that the 'radical' designs we are given are the best of the worst!And I think, so far, we have achieved that.We've avoided complete shite like the following 'radical' designs:Man United's 'zebra' print,Man City's 'amoeba' print,Spurs' 'multicoloured paintbox' print,Everton's (and others recently) 'camo' print,Etc.