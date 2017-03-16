« previous next »
Online redgriffin73

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24400 on: Yesterday at 02:02:08 pm »
Ali in green in today's game but the website shows the away GK shirt as black.
Offline capt k

  • aaaaaaaavemaaaaaaaaan!
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24401 on: Yesterday at 02:57:01 pm »
Either Ox has piled the weight on, or this shirt makes him look fat. That alone discounts me from ever wearing it.. great on slim , not so good on plus size models like meself
Offline Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24402 on: Yesterday at 03:01:53 pm »
The lines stopping for the name/number on the back is still a deal breaker for me. It's not as bad as the initial pictures and from the standard TV angle you can't tell but when they zoom in it's still a bit off-putting. Looks like it's just going to be the 3rd kit for me this year or possibly none at all.
Offline jonnypb

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24403 on: Yesterday at 03:49:30 pm »
Not a fan of that kit at all. When I look at it I feel like Ive just popped a pill at a 90s rave.
Offline Marko78

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24404 on: Yesterday at 04:02:03 pm »
Trippy looking at it alright 😀😀
Offline Persephone

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24405 on: Yesterday at 04:21:54 pm »
Quote from: stoa on Yesterday at 12:12:30 pm
I would imagine it's to make the name and number more easy to read. It's an issue with that kind of pattern on it as can be seen by the club logo but especially with the Standard Chartered in the front. I just hope they don't want a partial refund of their money because of that... ;)
Yeah the Standard Chartered and the emblem do kind of fade into the background a bit. They should have used a brighter colour. I'm looking forward to the 3rd kit, that might be where my money is going this season.
Offline Dr Stu-Pid

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24406 on: Yesterday at 04:29:59 pm »


Not going to be a popular opinion by the looks of things, but I quite like it!    8)
Offline simond9x

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24407 on: Yesterday at 05:02:13 pm »
I suffer from migraines which can be triggered by the simplest visual stimulus (a sudden flash of light, the flickering of the sun through a row of trees when driving on a sunny day, etc). It made me feel nauseous watching - it's just like having a migraine. Horrible!
Offline jonkrux

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24408 on: Yesterday at 05:11:51 pm »
have to say...
Kit is shite in my opinion.
Online tubby

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24409 on: Yesterday at 05:20:07 pm »
Quote from: simond9x on Yesterday at 05:02:13 pm
I suffer from migraines which can be triggered by the simplest visual stimulus (a sudden flash of light, the flickering of the sun through a row of trees when driving on a sunny day, etc). It made me feel nauseous watching - it's just like having a migraine. Horrible!

Yep, same here.  From a distance it's fine but I can't look at still images of it.
Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24410 on: Yesterday at 06:54:35 pm »
I can just about understand it for a third or limited edition/concept kit (like the blackout shirts of recent years).

But for an away kit thats going to worn in quite a lot of matches, its a nausea-inducing abomination.

Attention-seeking and unbefitting a club of our stature that has a wealth of iconic classic kits to draw upon that could accommodate a modern twist.
Offline jaygraham

  • Fiction is not the same as FACT
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24411 on: Yesterday at 07:05:51 pm »
Thats awful. Really awful. Easily the worst away kit we have ever had already worse than some of those Warrior efforts or the green Adidas stripes over the shoulders.
Offline Freetux

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24412 on: Yesterday at 08:34:25 pm »
Quote from: jaygraham on Yesterday at 07:05:51 pm
Thats awful. Really awful. Easily the worst away kit we have ever had already worse than some of those Warrior efforts or the green Adidas stripes over the shoulders.

The press release mentions about the kit being inspired by 90s dance, maybe they took the inspiration too far and tried
some chemicals  ;)
Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24413 on: Yesterday at 09:43:40 pm »
Really dont think its that bad. :D

Those Warrior ones, like the random purple tribal one or the electric fire/space invaders one. And they became alright once we had some decent wins in them. This will be the same.
Offline thejbs

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24414 on: Yesterday at 10:44:24 pm »
Weirdly, I like it but I can see how it could be migraine inducing - moire patterns tend to do that.
Offline bennoman57

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24415 on: Yesterday at 10:53:06 pm »
Quote from: Elliemental on Yesterday at 12:13:14 pm
That away kit looks amazing from a distance. It's only as you get closer and see it properly that the problems begin.

We should get Father Ted to explain it,  " far away good, close up bag of sh****e "  ,  Father Dougal smiles a knowing smile and ask's " what do you think of the new Liverpool kit Father Jack, " feck, sh***e, arse " 
Offline elsewhere

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24416 on: Yesterday at 11:05:28 pm »
It's like a grandma drew and designed it and a toddler tried to modernize it and made it even worse than it actually was.

Half of us will use glasses by January and other half would be already blind by then.
Offline CentenaryBoy

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24417 on: Today at 03:00:27 am »
They've already sold out of most sizes, so it's either sold unbelievably well or they didn't have enough stock. I think it's okay, but nothing special.
Offline kb2x

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24418 on: Today at 08:15:08 am »
Quote from: CentenaryBoy on Today at 03:00:27 am
They've already sold out of most sizes, so it's either sold unbelievably well or they didn't have enough stock. I think it's okay, but nothing special.

Theres a global supply issue, hence why launch isn't officially until 19/8
Offline Ravishing Rick Rude

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24419 on: Today at 08:53:02 am »
My kid absolutely loves it and told me to order him one. I guess they are teasing both extremes, home classic red for us old farts, and this space disco bullshit for younger generations.
Offline flyingcod

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24420 on: Today at 09:59:58 am »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Today at 08:53:02 am
My kid absolutely loves it and told me to order him one. I guess they are teasing both extremes, home classic red for us old farts, and this space disco bullshit for younger generations.

Exactly this. You think Nike designers don't come and have a look on this thread?

 :wave

fc
Offline CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24421 on: Today at 10:41:43 am »
Quote from: flyingcod on Today at 09:59:58 am
Exactly this. You think Nike designers don't come and have a look on this thread?

 :wave

fc

I really fucking hope they don't  ;D
Offline BarryCrocker

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24422 on: Today at 11:25:49 am »
Quote from: Dr Stu-Pid on Yesterday at 04:29:59 pm


Not going to be a popular opinion by the looks of things, but I quite like it!    8)

I actually really liked the whole kit in last nights match. Still don't understand the benefits of it being so loose and baggy. Easier for the opposition to grab, more material means more weight when it's wet and more wind drag.
Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24423 on: Today at 11:29:46 am »
Quote from: flyingcod on Today at 09:59:58 am
Exactly this. You think Nike designers don't come and have a look on this thread?

 :wave

fc
I think a few of them actually post on here too.   :wave
Offline anfieldpurch

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24424 on: Today at 12:23:59 pm »
Quote from: CentenaryBoy on Today at 03:00:27 am
They've already sold out of most sizes, so it's either sold unbelievably well or they didn't have enough stock. I think it's okay, but nothing special.
Was only a small launch from their own wording as somebody tweeted them about certain sizes and apparently that wasn't available until the "Full Launch" on August 19th
Online paisley1977

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24425 on: Today at 12:32:00 pm »
Will always remind me 4-0 Bangkok
Offline stjohns

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24426 on: Today at 02:05:59 pm »
Just seen the players home in JD. £114. Didnt realize it had a kind of tree branch pattern on the lower half. Think I prefer the fans version.
Offline Jon2lfc

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24427 on: Today at 03:16:17 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 09:43:40 pm
Really dont think its that bad. :D

Those Warrior ones, like the random purple tribal one or the electric fire/space invaders one. And they became alright once we had some decent wins in them. This will be the same.
That one was never ok. Even though we smashed United in it at Old Trafford, our 3-3 draw with Palace reset the balance.

It was inherently shite and no amount of good results in it would have changed it. Is probably our worst ever kit. Would certainly top the polls as such I reckon.

In other news... our new Away isn't great.. but I actually think it looks much better with the white socks and shorts it's paired with (rather than black, which seems more 'obvious').
And, it actually looked miles better than United's new Home kit in that Bangkok friendly!
Offline BER

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24428 on: Today at 03:27:05 pm »
I like it.

Online B0151?

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24429 on: Today at 03:50:28 pm »
I reckon the away is sound. I guess I get the fuss because of the design but don't think it's ugly at all. Agree with the above poster think the white shorts and socks helps

Initially disliked the home and said that in here but though haven't seen it in action yet saw it going past the shop and it looks quality

Third one looks sexy too if that leak I saw was right. They've smashed it this year in comparison to last .
Offline LiamG

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24430 on: Today at 05:06:48 pm »
Quote from: CentenaryBoy on Today at 03:00:27 am
They've already sold out of most sizes, so it's either sold unbelievably well or they didn't have enough stock. I think it's okay, but nothing special.

Strangely, even the knock offs on DHgate have sold out too from some sellers, so it must be popular
Offline Jon2lfc

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24431 on: Today at 05:52:11 pm »
Quote from: Dr Stu-Pid on Yesterday at 04:29:59 pm


Not going to be a popular opinion by the looks of things, but I quite like it!    8)
Yeah, when I first saw the shirt alone, I thought it was shite. Probably one of the worst shirts of ours I've ever seen. Just one up from the 2013/14 'space invaders' one.
It actually reminded me quite a lot of last season's Man City away shirt that looked like it was a close-up of a petri dish / amoebas.
And for that alone, I was completely turned off by it.

But now I've resigned myself to the fact that all our non-Home kits are going to be 'radical' and 'innovative designs' from now on in, so in that context it doesn't look too bad. It could have been a lot worse! And it being paired with white shorts and socks actually makes the whole strip look pretty cool.
So let's just all accept it - from now on we are in the era where all kit manufacturers of all teams will be designing 'radical' kits.
We just have to hope that the 'radical' designs we are given are the best of the worst!
And I think, so far, we have achieved that.
We've avoided complete shite like the following 'radical' designs:
Man United's 'zebra' print,
Man City's 'amoeba' print,
Spurs' 'multicoloured paintbox' print,
Everton's (and others recently) 'camo' print,
Etc.
Offline Ghost Town

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24432 on: Today at 07:19:09 pm »
Quote from: flyingcod on Today at 09:59:58 am
Exactly this. You think Nike designers don't come and have a look on this thread?

 :wave
Definitely. That kit's got RAWK's fingerprints all over it

;)
Online Tobez

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24433 on: Today at 07:52:04 pm »
Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24434 on: Today at 09:37:06 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 07:19:09 pm
Definitely. That kit's got RAWK's fingerprints all over it

;)

;D
Online Macphisto80

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24435 on: Today at 10:18:11 pm »
"Radical" shirts are nothing new, though. The 90s had a fair few of them, especially the goalkeeper tops. Still, a shite eyesore of a pattern is a shite eyesore. As someone already said, it looks OK at a distance, but up close it just fucks with your eyes. If they'd made it more softer and having the colours blend a bit, it would have looked more apealing. Its still better than the shite green aqua thing we had two seasons ago, though.
Offline Son of Spion

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24436 on: Today at 10:23:12 pm »
As horrific as our new away top is, it still looked a hell of a lot better than the awful thing the Mancs had on yesterday.
