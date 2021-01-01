Please
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Liverpool FC Forum
»
Topic:
New Kit thread
Topic: New Kit thread
Kopenhagen
Re: New Kit thread
Wouldn't wear it but don't think it's too bad. The shape of the black on the sleeves is odd, and the part on the back. If they scaled it back to something simpler on those details it'd be a nice kit.
rafathegaffa83
Re: New Kit thread
A headache inducing mess. Awful
77kop05
Re: New Kit thread
One for the kids. In my old traditonal eyes it's shocking. While my 13 year old loves it.
Love this seasons home one though.
